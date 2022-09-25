Da Costa admits JOTA Porsche LMDh seat would be "logical"

Da Costa has been part of the JOTA line-up in the WEC’s LMP2 class since the 2019/20 season, and currently shares the British squad’s #38 Oreca 07 with Will Stevens and Roberto Gonzalez.

JOTA has already announced plans to step up to the Hypercar class next year with a customer Porsche 963 LMDh car, but has not yet confirmed any drivers.

But da Costa joining the factory Porsche Formula E team for the 2023 campaign would appear to make him a leading candidate to pilot one of the German manufacturer’s two planned customer entries in the WEC next year.

When it was put to him by Autosport that joining JOTA for its step up to Hypercar would be logical given his Porsche ties, da Costa replied: “Very logical!

“When JOTA announced it was going to run a Porsche, everyone assumed it’s happening, but it’s not done yet - there are a few things that need to align, in terms of the calendar.

“We need to wait a bit longer, but there is an intention from my side and from JOTA’s side to keep going. We’ve been together now for four years and with me joining Porsche [in FE] and them joining Porsche, it would be sad for me to be at home and read the news about it!

“My intention is to be here, it’s not done, but we’re working towards that.”

Da Costa, Stevens and Gonzalez have established a healthy lead in the LMP2 points standings with just one race left of the season in Bahrain following a second-place finish in the most recent race at Fuji this month.

The Portuguese driver was keen to highlight what an achievement it would be for him to add to his collection of world titles - having previously won the FE title in 2019-20 for DS Techeetah - alongside 46-year-old silver-rated driver Gonzalez.

“The rules are what they are and we make the best with what we have,” said da Costa. “But Roberto is a true silver and it’s not easy for him to race these kids coming from F3 who are almost as fast as me!

“I’ve been trying so hard to win this championship, I’ve been close a few times, and to make it happen would be amazing.

“I always dreamt of winning FE and WEC in the same year, but when I won FE I finished second in WEC and now I didn’t win FE and we have a shot to win this one.

“It still won’t be the year I do both together, but to get this one ticked off the bucket list would be amazing.”