BMW's focus on reliability in early stages of WEC Hypercar entry - van der Linde
Sheldon van der Linde says BMW has "realistic" goals for its first season in the World Endurance Championship's Hypercar class and will focus on reliability in the early stages.
Photo by: BMW AG
BMW M Hybrid V8
Latest news
WRC Monte Carlo: Evans makes perfect start to new season
WRC Monte Carlo: Evans makes perfect start to new season WRC Monte Carlo: Evans makes perfect start to new season
Ford hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona 24 Hours debut, claims Rockenfeller
Ford hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona 24 Hours debut, claims Rockenfeller Ford hopes hit by BoP change for Daytona 24 Hours debut, claims Rockenfeller
Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice
Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice Daytona 24h: Palou keeps Cadillac out front in second IMSA practice
Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota
Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota Rovanpera makes WRC Monte visit to launch special Toyota
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC Why Ferrari's Le Mans glory proved an outlier as Toyota dominated the WEC
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain The "intense" issues Toyota navigated for WEC title glory in Bahrain
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans Why the stars have aligned to bring Aston Martin back to the top class at Le Mans
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.