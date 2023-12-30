Subscribe
WEC
Autosport Podcast: WEC season review with Anthony Davidson and Gary Watkins

The much-anticipated 2023 World Endurance season promised larger grids and more manufacturer support as teams like Ferrari, Peugeot, Porsche and Cadillac all joined the Hypercar class in hopes of challenging Toyota for top honours.

Start action, #8 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Sebastien Buemi, Brendon Hartley, Ryo Hirakawa, #7 Toyota Gazoo Racing Toyota GR010 - Hybrid: Mike Conway, Kamui Kobayashi, Jose Maria Lopez, #2 Cadillac Racing Cadillac V-Series.R: Earl Bamber, Alex Lynn, Richard Westbrook

While Ferrari managed to make history in winning the centenary running of Le Mans, it was a season of learnings up and down the grid as Toyota won its fifth straight drivers' and manufacturers' championships.

To breakdown the season and looking forward to 2024 is Steph Wentworth, alongside Autosport’s own Gary Watkins and the 2014 WEC world champion Anthony Davidson.

 
