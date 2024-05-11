Alpine's first WEC Hyperpole appearance of 2024 'healing' after Imola troubles
Charles Milesi says Alpine reaching Hyperpole for the first time with its new A424 LMDh at Spa has been 'healing' following a bruising World Endurance Championship meeting at Imola.
Photo by: Paul Foster
#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Jules Gounon, Charles Milesi
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Charles Milesi
Photo by: JEP / Motorsport Images
Be part of the Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Latest news
Fuming Herta says team-mate Ericsson raced him “like an ass”
IndyCar Indy GP: Palou charges to first win of season and takes points lead
WEC Spa: Jota Porsche claims maiden outright win in crash-delayed race
WRC Portugal: Ogier responds to Tanak challenge to lead into final day
Autosport Plus
How the wider motorsport world reacted to Senna’s death
How rain and strategy spelled disaster for Ferrari in WEC Imola 6 Hours
Ranking Derek Warwick’s top 10 greatest races
Why Peugeot had no choice but to revamp its radical Le Mans Hypercar
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments