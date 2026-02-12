Skip to main content

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe

Recommended for you

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest in closing stages of day two

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest in closing stages of day two

Verstappen slams "anti-racing" and "not fun" F1 2026 cars

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen slams "anti-racing" and "not fun" F1 2026 cars

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era

MotoGP
MotoGP
Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era

IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

IndyCar
IndyCar
IndyCar announces historic multi-year deal with Chevrolet and Honda

Stroll: Aston Martin "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 pre-season testing

Formula 1
Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Stroll: Aston Martin "four seconds off" after tough start to F1 pre-season testing

Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

WEC
WEC
Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

Aldeguer to miss MotoGP Thai GP as Gresini names replacement

MotoGP
MotoGP
MotoGP Launch
Aldeguer to miss MotoGP Thai GP as Gresini names replacement
WEC

Alpine to end WEC Hypercar project after 2026

Alpine to leave the top class of endurance racing after the forthcoming 2026 season

Jose Carlos de Celis
Jose Carlos de Celis
Edited:
#36 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Jules Gounon, Frederic Makowiecki, Mick Schumacher

Alpine will withdraw from the World Endurance Championship Hypercar class at the end of the 2026 campaign after just five seasons in the category.

The French marque joined for the first year of Hypercar racing in 2021 and has contested every season since, bar 2023, but with minimal success winning just three races.

It also hasn’t been very profitable as a brand during that period, with 2026 being the year it aimed to break even. This has been demonstrated through parent company Renault cutting down many of its motorsport projects.

In Formula 1, for example, it closed its power unit project to become a Mercedes customer for this year, while Wednesday saw Dacia rule out its return to Dakar next year despite winning the recent edition.

So, the potential of Alpine leaving Hypercar has been known for a while now and last week one of its spokespeople refused to rule out such a possibility.

"We have had to take hard decisions to protect the long-term ambitions of Alpine," Philippe Krief, Alpine CEO, said. "On one side, the automotive industry - and particularly the EV market - are growing slower than expected. On the other side, to succeed for the long-term we must continue our ongoing investment into the Alpine product portfolio and Alpine brand. The result is we must take decisive actions to create a brand with a sustainable future.

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi

#35 Alpine Endurance Team Alpine A424: Paul-Loup Chatin, Ferdinand Habsburg, Charles Milesi

Photo by: Shameem Fahath / Motorsport Network

"As one team, everyone at Alpine must focus all our efforts on these challenges. In regard to motorsport, while we regret not being able to continue in the WEC after this season, focusing on Formula 1 offers us a unique platform from which we can grow brand awareness in line with our ambitions for product and market growth.

"A winning spirit is part of the DNA of Alpine, across all parts of the business. Therefore, I am confident we will continue to fight until the very last second of the very last race that we are engaged in through 2026."

This now puts a further cloud over the future of Renault’s Viry-Chatillon base, which had already been in doubt ever since the decision to no longer produce F1 engines.

Read Also:

When that happened, the factory was rebranded as ‘Hypertech Alpine’ but with the Hypercar project now set to shut and the scale of other projects not being very high, from a business standpoint holding 300-350 staff is not justified.

"We have been working hard in defining the new structure and organisation of Alpine Tech," Axel Plasse, VP Alpine Tech, added.

"We have incredible talents at the Viry-Chatillon site, and we have worked carefully to ensure that the new set-up will allow us to fully focus on the innovative, cutting-edge expertise of our workforce and offer services for new projects and businesses. A busy year has already started with this new focus in mind, alongside running this final WEC season."

Share Or Save This Story

Previous article Ford signs Sargeant among first WEC Hypercar drivers

Top Comments

More from
Jose Carlos de Celis

'Madring' F1 circuit gets unveiled by Madrid's Spanish Grand Prix organisers

Formula 1
Formula 1
'Madring' F1 circuit gets unveiled by Madrid's Spanish Grand Prix organisers

Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?

Formula 1
Formula 1
Why is F1 off for almost a month after the Singapore Grand Prix?

The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie

Formula 1
Formula 1
Canadian GP
The F1 rule that gave Russell Canadian GP pole despite Verstappen tie
More from
Alpine

From driving a catering truck to running an F1 team: Alpine’s Nielsen on four decades in the paddock

Formula 1
Formula 1
From driving a catering truck to running an F1 team: Alpine’s Nielsen on four decades in the paddock

Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early technical trends of F1 2026

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Newey’s extreme Aston, Red Bull, and Mercedes: Early technical trends of F1 2026

Alpine's innovative 2026 F1 rear wing explained

Formula 1
Formula 1
Barcelona-Catalunya Pre-Season Testing
Alpine's innovative 2026 F1 rear wing explained

Latest news

LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest in closing stages of day two

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
LIVE: F1 Bahrain pre-season testing - Leclerc fastest in closing stages of day two

Verstappen slams "anti-racing" and "not fun" F1 2026 cars

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
Verstappen slams "anti-racing" and "not fun" F1 2026 cars

F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Formula 1
F1 Formula 1
Bahrain Pre-Season Testing
F1 Bahrain pre-season test: Leclerc fastest as Norris completes most laps on day two

Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era

MotoGP
MGP MotoGP
Ducati to continue racing its 2024 engine until end of 1000cc MotoGP era