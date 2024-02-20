All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
WEC

AF Corse reveals yellow livery for third Ferrari Hypercar entry in WEC

AF Corse has revealed a predominantly yellow livery for the third Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar that it will field on a customer basis in this year's World Endurance Championship.

Rachit Thukral
Rachit Thukral
Upd:
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

Ferrari

The #83 Ferrari has been primarily painted in Giallo yellow, the colour of the Italian manufacturer’s home city of Modena, with red stripes around the cockpit and the sides of the car completing the livery.

It follows the factory Ferrari team, which is run in conjunction with AF Corse, also incorporating more patches of yellow colour on its two 499Ps this year.

AF Corse will carry sponsorship from Polish oil major Orlen, a personal sponsor of the team’s signing Robert Kubica.

Kubica is the only driver who is directly contracted by the Italian team for its expansion to a third, privately-entered car this year, with his team-mates Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye both part of Ferrari's factory roster.

AF Corse said the aim of the paint scheme was to differentiate the third, customer-run car from the two full-factory entries that will also compete in the WEC's Hypercar class in 2024.

The team has taken the livery of the 2023 Ferrari that triumphed at Le Mans 24 Hours and inverted its colours, giving it a yellow look while retaining the red accents that have always formed a part of Ferrari’s rich racing history.

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman

Photo by: AF Corse

It’s not the first time a Ferrari will be seen in a predominantly yellow livery. At the 1961 Belgian GP, Olivier Gendebien, then a three-time Le Mans winner, competed in a works Ferrari 156 Formula 1 car painted entirely in yellow.

Over the decades, some of its sportscars also ditched the famous red in favour of a yellow paint scheme.

The third Ferrari entry, fronted by AF Corse, strengthens the Italian marque’s assault in its second season in WEC.

Although it managed to take a historic victory at Le Mans on its return, it was unable to put on a consistent challenge to benchmark Toyota in the remaining six rounds of the calendar.

AF Corse will be one of the three customer teams on an expanded Hypercar grid of 19 cars in 2024, with Proton Competition and Jota also running independent entries.

Proton will field a single example of the Porsche 963, while Jota has expanded to a second LMDh car from the German marque after making its top class bow in 2024.

Be part of Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How Toyota has helped its new LMGT3 partner team in WEC transition from Mercedes
Next article Toyota gets double BoP hit for 2024 WEC opener in Qatar

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Rachit Thukral
More from
Rachit Thukral
Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven

Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven

DTM

Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven Manthey EMA completes DTM line-up with Bathurst winner Guven

Mercedes reduces DTM involvement to four cars in 2024

Mercedes reduces DTM involvement to four cars in 2024

DTM

Mercedes reduces DTM involvement to four cars in 2024 Mercedes reduces DTM involvement to four cars in 2024

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

Plus
Plus
Formula E
Jakarta ePrix II

How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle How Wehrlein turned the tables to move back ahead in Formula E title tussle

More from
AF Corse
Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive

Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive

WEC

Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive

Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse

Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse

WEC

Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans

Latest news

Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions

Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions

F1 Formula 1

Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained

Red Bull's ominous start: F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction

Red Bull's ominous start: F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction

F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

Red Bull's ominous start: F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction Red Bull's ominous start: F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1
Pre-Season Test

What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

Plus
Plus
WEC
Losail
By Gary Watkins

Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Plus
Plus
WEC
By James Newbold

The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Gary Watkins

Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

Plus
Plus
WEC
By Gary Watkins

Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC

View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe