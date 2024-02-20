AF Corse reveals yellow livery for third Ferrari Hypercar entry in WEC
AF Corse has revealed a predominantly yellow livery for the third Ferrari 499P Le Mans Hypercar that it will field on a customer basis in this year's World Endurance Championship.
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman
Ferrari
The #83 Ferrari has been primarily painted in Giallo yellow, the colour of the Italian manufacturer’s home city of Modena, with red stripes around the cockpit and the sides of the car completing the livery.
It follows the factory Ferrari team, which is run in conjunction with AF Corse, also incorporating more patches of yellow colour on its two 499Ps this year.
AF Corse will carry sponsorship from Polish oil major Orlen, a personal sponsor of the team’s signing Robert Kubica.
Kubica is the only driver who is directly contracted by the Italian team for its expansion to a third, privately-entered car this year, with his team-mates Robert Shwartzman and Yifei Ye both part of Ferrari's factory roster.
AF Corse said the aim of the paint scheme was to differentiate the third, customer-run car from the two full-factory entries that will also compete in the WEC's Hypercar class in 2024.
The team has taken the livery of the 2023 Ferrari that triumphed at Le Mans 24 Hours and inverted its colours, giving it a yellow look while retaining the red accents that have always formed a part of Ferrari’s rich racing history.
#83 AF Corse Ferrari 499P: Robert Kubica, Yifei Ye, Robert Shwartzman
Photo by: AF Corse
It’s not the first time a Ferrari will be seen in a predominantly yellow livery. At the 1961 Belgian GP, Olivier Gendebien, then a three-time Le Mans winner, competed in a works Ferrari 156 Formula 1 car painted entirely in yellow.
Over the decades, some of its sportscars also ditched the famous red in favour of a yellow paint scheme.
The third Ferrari entry, fronted by AF Corse, strengthens the Italian marque’s assault in its second season in WEC.
Although it managed to take a historic victory at Le Mans on its return, it was unable to put on a consistent challenge to benchmark Toyota in the remaining six rounds of the calendar.
AF Corse will be one of the three customer teams on an expanded Hypercar grid of 19 cars in 2024, with Proton Competition and Jota also running independent entries.
Proton will field a single example of the Porsche 963, while Jota has expanded to a second LMDh car from the German marque after making its top class bow in 2024.
Be part of Autosport communityJoin the conversation
Share Or Save This Story
Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive
Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive Ye joins Ferrari as factory driver ahead of expected AF WEC drive
Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse
Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse Kubica set for Ferrari WEC Hypercar drive in 2024 after joining AF Corse
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans How Ferrari scored a historic victory at Le Mans
Latest news
Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions
Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions Drive To Survive Season 6 Review: Netflix's 2023 F1 retrospective won't change opinions
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained
Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained Bahrain F1 testing: Tech images from the pitlane explained
Red Bull's ominous start: F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction
Red Bull's ominous start: F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction Red Bull's ominous start: F1 2024 pre-season testing day one reaction
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain What we learned on day one of 2024 F1 testing in Bahrain
Autosport Plus
Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma
Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma Why Rossi's serious approach to car racing in 2024 may create a dilemma
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota The apprenticeship that will aid Ilott's IndyCar to WEC switch at Jota
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC
Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC Why Button is embarking on his new challenge in the WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC Ranking the top 10 Hypercar drivers in the 2023 WEC
Subscribe and access Autosport.com with your ad-blocker.
From Formula 1 to MotoGP we report straight from the paddock because we love our sport, just like you. In order to keep delivering our expert journalism, our website uses advertising. Still, we want to give you the opportunity to enjoy an ad-free and tracker-free website and to continue using your adblocker.
Top Comments