Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

The Veloce Racing driver, who leads the drivers' standings by seven points, set a 1m35.004s, three-tenths ahead of Racing X’s Powell.

Abbie Eaton was third-quickest for Ecurie W, with W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti in fourth.

Beitske Visser (M Forbes Motorsport) came fifth, having recovered from last weekend’s huge qualifying crash to start at her home race, while Ayla Agren, who was also hospitalised after the shunt, finished in 11th.

As the drivers posted their first fast laps, Emma Kimilainen went fastest by almost two seconds, with a 1m36.374s. But she suffered issues with her car and struggled to break through the 1m36s barrier, eventually finishing in seventh.

Powell became the first driver to break into the 1m35s, with a 1m35.982s, while Chadwick was in second by just two thousandths of a second.

But as has been the case for the whole season so far, the pair continued to trade positions, with Chadwick improving on Powell’s best time to post a 1m35.556s at the halfway point of the 30-minute practice session.

Marti set an impressive sub-1m36s lap of 1m35.922s, with the rookie, who sits in fourth in the drivers standings, maintaining her impressive form since taking her maiden podium in Hungary.

The yellow flags were waved with less than five minutes to go after Marta Garcia ran wide and off into the gravel at Turn 7, with Alice Powell also catching a wheel in the runoff, but keeping the car going.

The flags stayed out until the end of the session, making it impossible for anyone to beat Chadwick’s impressive time.

Abbi Pulling, who is making her second start in the Series for Puma, finished in 10th.

Zandvoort W Series - Practice results