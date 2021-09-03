Tickets Subscribe
Michele Mouton criticised for negative W Series comments
W Series / Zandvoort Practice report

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

By:

Jamie Chadwick was quickest in W Series practice at Zandvoort, leading from championship rival Alice Powell.

Zandvoort W Series: Chadwick leads practice from title rival Powell

The Veloce Racing driver, who leads the drivers' standings by seven points, set a 1m35.004s, three-tenths ahead of Racing X’s Powell. 

Abbie Eaton was third-quickest for Ecurie W, with W Series Academy driver Nerea Marti in fourth. 

Beitske Visser (M Forbes Motorsport) came fifth, having recovered from last weekend’s huge qualifying crash to start at her home race, while Ayla Agren, who was also hospitalised after the shunt, finished in 11th.  

As the drivers posted their first fast laps, Emma Kimilainen went fastest by almost two seconds, with a 1m36.374s. But she suffered issues with her car and struggled to break through the 1m36s barrier, eventually finishing in seventh.  

Powell became the first driver to break into the 1m35s, with a 1m35.982s, while Chadwick was in second by just two thousandths of a second. 

But as has been the case for the whole season so far, the pair continued to trade positions, with Chadwick improving on Powell’s best time to post a 1m35.556s at the halfway point of the 30-minute practice session. 

Marti set an impressive sub-1m36s lap of 1m35.922s, with the rookie, who sits in fourth in the drivers standings, maintaining her impressive form since taking her maiden podium in Hungary. 

The yellow flags were waved with less than five minutes to go after Marta Garcia ran wide and off into the gravel at Turn 7, with Alice Powell also catching a wheel in the runoff, but keeping the car going. 

The flags stayed out until the end of the session, making it impossible for anyone to beat Chadwick’s impressive time. 

Abbi Pulling, who is making her second start in the Series for Puma, finished in 10th.

Zandvoort W Series - Practice results

Cla Drivers Laps Time Gap
1 United Kingdom Jamie Chadwick 16 1'35.004  
2 United Kingdom Alice Powell 16 1'35.320 0.316
3 United Kingdom Abbie Eaton 17 1'35.890 0.886
4 Nerea Martí 18 1'35.922 0.918
5 Netherlands Beitske Visser 18 1'35.966 0.962
6 Japan Miki Koyama 15 1'36.002 0.998
7 Finland Emma Kimilainen 6 1'36.118 1.114
8 Liechtenstein Fabienne Wohlwend 14 1'36.184 1.180
9 United Kingdom Sarah Moore 17 1'36.185 1.181
10 Abbi Pulling 17 1'36.232 1.228
11 Norway Ayla Agren 18 1'36.309 1.305
12 Belén García 15 1'36.429 1.425
13 United Kingdom Jessica Hawkins 18 1'36.443 1.439
14 United States Sabre Cook 17 1'36.706 1.702
15 Spain Marta Garcia 13 1'36.734 1.730
16 Italy Vicky Piria 16 1'36.885 1.881
17 Brazil Bruna Tomaselli 15 1'37.086 2.082
18 Irina Sidorkova 14 1'37.634 2.630
