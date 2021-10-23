Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell tenth
W Series / COTA News

W Series US: Chadwick wins race one with title rival Powell in third

By:

Jamie Chadwick took victory in the penultimate W Series race of the season in Austin, while Alice Powell made up seven places to finish third amid a scorching title fight.

W Series US: Chadwick wins race one with title rival Powell in third

The Veloce Racing driver finished over a second clear of second-placed Emma Kimilainen, who sits third in the standings.

Powell, who went into the weekend level on 109 points with Chadwick, had a poor qualifying to line up P10, but clawed her way back through the field to complete the podium.

The title contenders now have three race wins apiece, with tomorrow's race set to decide the winner of the championship's second season.

Polesitter Abbi Pulling had looked set to take the final podium spot, competing in just her third race weekend, but was passed by mentor Powell on the final lap to finish fourth.

2019 runner-up Beitske Visser finished fifth, having started seventh, with Jessica Hawkins in sixth.

It leaves the championship crown up for grabs heading into Sunday’s final race at Circuit of the Americas, where Chadwick starts on pole, with Powell starting ninth.

Kimilainen looked set to take the lead in the run down to Turn 1 but was unable to slow in time, with Chadwick jumping into the top spot and Belen Garcia moving up into second, dropping Pulling into fourth.

Powell was up into seventh by lap two, having started tenth, while Chadwick built up over a second gap to Garcia behind her.

Kimilainen and Garcia tussled at Turn 12, with the Finn emerging into second while Pulling challenged for third amid the melee, moving into third after Sarah Moore went wide at the penultimate corner.

Alice Powell

Alice Powell

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Powell had made up another two places 10 minutes into the race, passing Moore and team-mate Belen Garcia to take fourth in her pursuit of Chadwick, who by that point led by more than two seconds.

Yellow flags were waved in Sector 3 after Abbie Eaton was forced to pull to the side of the track with a mechanical issue, ending her race.

Kimilainen used the incident to her advantage, halving the gap to Chadwick to just 1.4s by the halfway point, with Pulling setting the fastest lap in third.

Hawkins passed Marta Garcia heading into the last 10 minutes, taking eighth, while the two Scuderia W cars tussled for fifth, allowing Visser to split the two by moving into sixth.

Belen Garcia spun at Turn 12, falling back to ninth and made contact with Hawkins while tussling with Marta Garcia. The incident will be investigated after the race.

With just five minutes remaining, Kimilainen continued to chip away at the gap to Chadwick, having cut it to just one second, while Powell closed in on Pulling in the fight for third.

Pulling was shown the black and white flag with just 90 seconds remaining for exceeding track limits and was reported to the stewards for a further breach.

Powell swept past Pulling on the final lap, securing the final podium spot despite the latter's attempts to recapture the position.

shares
comments

Related video

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell tenth

Previous article

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell tenth
Load comments
More
Megan White
W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell tenth COTA
W Series

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell tenth

Sargeant's future "looking difficult" before Williams F1 Academy signing United States GP
Formula 1

Sargeant's future "looking difficult" before Williams F1 Academy signing

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus
W Series

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

Trending Today

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull unsure of cause of Verstappen's cracked rear wing

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP qualifying - Start time, how to watch & more

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 United States GP: Verstappen beats Hamilton to pole position

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff challenge triggered Zak Brown’s shock tattoo

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Mercedes ‘fell back a little bit’ through US GP qualifying

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Grand Prix qualifying results: Verstappen takes US pole

W Series US: Chadwick wins race one with title rival Powell in third
W Series W Series

W Series US: Chadwick wins race one with title rival Powell in third

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia continues pole streak, Quartararo 15th
MotoGP MotoGP

Emilia Romagna MotoGP: Bagnaia continues pole streak, Quartararo 15th

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019

Latest news

W Series US: Chadwick wins race one with title rival Powell in third
W Series W Series

W Series US: Chadwick wins race one with title rival Powell in third

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell tenth
W Series W Series

W Series US: Pulling pips Chadwick to race one pole, Powell tenth

W Series US: Chadwick tops second practice cut short by red flag
W Series W Series

W Series US: Chadwick tops second practice cut short by red flag

W Series US: Chadwick tops FP1 at season-finale double header
W Series W Series

W Series US: Chadwick tops FP1 at season-finale double header

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.