Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series Paul Ricard race
W Series News

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win

Jamie Chadwick held off Beitske Visser to take her seventh consecutive W Series win at Circuit Paul Ricard, further extending her championship lead.

Megan White
By:
W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win

The Briton qualified on pole before being demoted to third after receiving a two-place penalty for crossing the pitlane exit line.

But she made it past a poor-starting Nerea Marti off the line before swooping past Visser, who had inherited pole, around the inside of Turn 3.

Holding off the Dutch driver’s challenge after two safety-car periods, Chadwick maintained her perfect score for this season.

Visser fell to fourth towards the end of the race, with Belen Garcia taking second for her first series podium, with Marti securing third having started second.

There was a lap one safety car after Abbie Eaton, Marta Garcia and Belen Garcia made contact off the line, with Scuderia W driver Eaton attempting to move through the inside of the pair before making contact.

The incident ended Eaton’s race, with Marta Garcia dropping to seventh while Belen Garcia emerged unscathed in third.

Beitske Visser, Sirin Racing

Beitske Visser, Sirin Racing

Photo by: Alastair Staley / Motorsport Images

Racing resumed with 20 minutes left on the clock, with Chadwick resisting Visser on the restart before quickly building up a healthy lead.

But racing was immediately neutralised once more after Chloe Chambers and Emely de Heus collided at Turns 3 and 4, the latter having tried to dive down the inside and receiving a 10-second stop/go penalty for the incident.

The safety car was deployed for five minutes, with Visser closing in on Chadwick on the main straight on the restart, briefly taking the lead on the inside of Turn 1 before the double champion retook the top spot around the outside of Turn 2.

Belen Garcia then made it past Marti to take second, while Alice Powell and Fabienne Wohlwend battled for fifth further back, the Briton taking the position having charged through the field from 11th.

Chadwick had a 1.5-second lead by lap eight of 13, with Marti claiming third at Turn 11 after Visser ran wide.

From there, the Briton dominated, setting a fastest lap that was 0.5s quicker than Belen Garcia in second and, though the Quantfury Racing driver responded the following tour, Chadwick went on to finish 2.3s ahead.

Powell sealed fifth, with Marta Garcia settling for sixth after the early contact with Eaton, and team-mate Wohlwend in seventh.

Sarah Moore took eighth, with fellow Britons Abbi Pulling and Jess Hawkins rounding off the top 10.

shares
comments
Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series Paul Ricard race
Previous article

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series Paul Ricard race
Megan White More
Megan White
Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash Paul Ricard
FIA F2

Pourchaire loses France F2 sprint race podium after Armstrong clash

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race Paul Ricard
FIA F2

F2 France: Lawson takes win in hectic sprint race

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders Plus
FIA F2

The on-form F1 protege carrying America's hopes on his shoulders

Jamie Chadwick More
Jamie Chadwick
Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series Paul Ricard race
W Series

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series Paul Ricard race

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series COTA Plus
W Series

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series

Chadwick announces surprise W Series return with Jenner Racing
W Series

Chadwick announces surprise W Series return with Jenner Racing

Latest news

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win
W Series W Series

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick holds off Visser to take seventh consecutive win

Jamie Chadwick held off Beitske Visser to take her seventh consecutive W Series win at Circuit Paul Ricard, further extending her championship lead.

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series Paul Ricard race
W Series W Series

Chadwick handed two-place grid penalty for W Series Paul Ricard race

Jamie Chadwick has been handed a two-place grid penalty for the W Series race in France, handing Beitske Visser her maiden series pole.

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick bags fourth successive pole
W Series W Series

W Series Paul Ricard: Chadwick bags fourth successive pole

Jamie Chadwick took her fourth consecutive W Series pole at Circuit Paul Ricard, with the two-time champion holding off a fierce challenge from Marta Garcia for the top spot.

W Series Britain: Chadwick eases to Silverstone win as Kimilainen and Pulling clash
W Series W Series

W Series Britain: Chadwick eases to Silverstone win as Kimilainen and Pulling clash

Jamie Chadwick eased to another comfortable victory in the W Series with a dominant display at Silverstone, while there was a penultimate lap clash between Emma Kimilainen and Abbi Pulling.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series Plus

How Chadwick's u-turn poses big questions for W Series

With two W Series titles under her belt, Jamie Chadwick appears to be the perfect candidate to break into FIA Formula 3. But a shock return to the series in 2022 appears a curious move – not just for her, but for the all-female series too

W Series
Feb 23, 2022
How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion Plus

How W Series' standout star took the challenge to its champion

Heading into 2021, much of the discussion around W Series centred on Jamie Chadwick and her fight for a second crown. Chadwick duly won out, but only after a season-long battle with Alice Powell, who came into the final double-header level on points and almost stole the show

W Series
Dec 2, 2021
How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers Plus

How Chadwick’s second W Series title poses more questions than answers

Jamie Chadwick successfully defended her W Series title as the series returned after a year out due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She saw off a fierce fight from Alice Powell to keep the crown but with both looking to climb the motorsport ladder, what is next for both the two star drivers and series itself?

W Series
Nov 29, 2021
How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue Plus

How W Series can confront its biggest enduring issue

Two-time W Series champion Jamie Chadwick finds herself in a predicament. The Williams F1 development driver has more than proven herself in the all-female series and has little to gain from returning. But where should she go next? And how will the series move forwards if she elects to take up her reserved slot on next year's grid? Whatever she decides, it poses important questions for the series' future

W Series
Nov 5, 2021
The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite Plus

The nightmare season of a W Series title favourite

She came into 2021 as a W Series title contender, but Beitske Visser has had a frustrating season, marred by a horrific crash at Spa and floundering in 12th place in the drivers’ standings. After misfortune and on-track clashes, the Dutch driver wishes the season was just starting now

W Series
Oct 20, 2021
The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet Plus

The rational brain of W Series' outside title bet

As the only mum in W Series, Emma Kimilainen has a different perspective than many of her rivals. After her swashbuckling drive to victory at a sodden Spa, the Finn now has a real chance of getting into the title fight, and can call on an approach that has been a boost through myriad past disappointments

W Series
Sep 3, 2021
The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance Plus

The comeback trail Brit making the most of a second chance

After four years of making only irregular race appearances, Alice Powell had good reason to believe that her dreams of becoming a professional driver were over. But W Series has provided a second chance that she has firmly grasped, Powell's popular home win at Silverstone prompting the new series leader to look ahead to a bright future

W Series
Jul 30, 2021
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.