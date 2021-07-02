Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice
W Series / Spielberg News

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

By:

Jamie Chadwick took pole position in W Series qualifying at the Red Bull Ring, finishing over a tenth clear of Beitske Visser, who will start second on the grid.

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

The reigning champion set a time of 1m28.473s to secure her position at the front of the pack for Saturday’s race.

Visser, last year’s runner-up, joins her on the front row driving for M Forbes Motorsport, while Bruna Tomaselli (Veloce) will start third after Emma Kimilainen, driving for Ecurie W was handed a three-place penalty.

W Series Academy’s Nerea Marti starts fourth, while team-mate Irina Sidorkova will start fifth.

Veloce driver Chadwick had a difficult weekend in the first round last week, qualifying eighth because of a cracked carbon pipe before finishing the race sixth after a collision, but was quickest in this morning’s practice session.

Powell, who started on pole last weekend and won the race, will start in 12th after she was plagued by a “very frustrating” car issue throughout practice and qualifying.

Jessica Hawkins was the first car out onto the track, which remained dry despite spots of rain during the earlier Formula 1 practice session.

Beitske Visser

Beitske Visser

Photo by: Zak Mauger / Motorsport Images

Just two minutes into qualifying, the session was red-flagged after Sabre Cook span her Bunker Racing car while trying to warm up her tyres and went off into the gravel at Turn 7, leaving her beached.

Powell led the pack back out onto the track five minutes later in her Racing X-sponsored car, followed by team-mate Hawkins.

Chadwick quickly topped the timesheet with a 1m30.522s, two-tenths clear of second place Sidorkova, who did come back with a faster time but had it deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 9.

Chadwick then managed to set a 1m29.544, the first lap of the session below 1m30, before a slightly quicker time was deleted at Turn 10.

Tomaselli was stuck in the pits for some time with a wheel retention nut issue, but managed to get back out on track.

At the halfway point, Chadwick led from Abbie Eaton, Vicky Piria and Visser.

Sarah Moore finally got out onto the track after spending the first 15 minutes in the pits, while Kimilainen emerged with just ten minutes to go.

Shortly after, Tomaselli managed to take the top spot by just over a tenth after getting a tow on the start-finish straight, before Chadwick reclaimed the lead.

Three drivers will have to serve three-place grid penalties for the race after making contact during last weekend’s race – Kimilainen, Piria and Cook.

shares
comments

Related video

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

Previous article

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 with Verstappen in third

1 h
2
Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

1 d
3
IndyCar

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star

57 min
4
Formula 1

Russell: Sim work shows F1 2022 is "completely different ball game"

4 h
5
Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

4 h
Latest news
W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole
WS

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

42m
W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice
WS

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

4 h
Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium
WS

Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium

Jun 29, 2021
W Series Styria: Powell leads every lap to take second series win
WS

W Series Styria: Powell leads every lap to take second series win

Jun 26, 2021
The forgotten path that W Series is following in Austria
WS

The forgotten path that W Series is following in Austria

Jun 26, 2021
More
Megan White
Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet Spielberg
FIA F3

Austria F3: Hauger claims pole as track limits breach denies Collet

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice Spielberg
W Series

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3 Spielberg Plus
FIA F3

How the latest 'son of' youngster found his feet in F3

Trending Today

F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 with Verstappen in third
Formula 1 Formula 1

F1 Austrian GP: Hamilton leads Mercedes 1-2 in FP2 with Verstappen in third

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton knew Mercedes had F1 car update planned for coming races

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star
IndyCar IndyCar

What could have been: IndyCar's lost talent turned tin-top star

Russell: Sim work shows F1 2022 is "completely different ball game"
Formula 1 Formula 1

Russell: Sim work shows F1 2022 is "completely different ball game"

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines
Formula 1 Formula 1

Audi and Porsche bosses set for crunch meeting on 2025 F1 engines

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery
Formula 1 Formula 1

Zanardi's wife offers update on ex-F1 driver's recovery

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1
Formula 1 Formula 1

Grand Prix practice results: Hamilton fastest in Austria F1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome gap to Red Bull in Austria
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: "Small progress" not enough to overcome gap to Red Bull in Austria

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return Plus

Why W Series' champion is taking nothing for granted ahead of its return

W Series is back this weekend after a year away. This time it’s supporting F1, and reigning champion Jamie Chadwick is up for the challenge of taking another title - but knows with higher stakes will come even more motivated opposition

W Series
Jun 24, 2021
Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series Plus

Why a sabbatical doesn't spell disaster for W Series

W Series finally got off the ground in 2019 despite its critics and had expected to build on its momentum this season. Instead the COVID-19 crisis has put its plans on hold, but for the fledgling series it could prove a blessing in disguise

W Series
Jul 27, 2020
How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters Plus

How Eaton's Grand Tour has led to single-seaters

Having triumphed in club motorsport, and landed a prominent TV driving role, Abbie Eaton has struggled with that problem so many aspiring drivers face: raising a budget. Now her career has taken a new direction after joining the W Series grid

W Series
May 10, 2020
The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise Plus

The one thing W Series needs in 2020 to continue its rise

The first season of W Series can be considered a major motorsport success story, but at the same time certain elements of its philosophy were exposed as problems. For its second season, there's one issue in particular it needs to address

W Series
Jan 15, 2020
How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change Plus

How Chadwick became motorsport's face of change

From falling into motorsport "by accident" to becoming the first W Series champion, Jamie Chadwick's career success has shown motorsport's capacity for change and suggests the wait for another woman to race in Formula 1 could soon be over

W Series
Aug 22, 2019
What W Series must look like in 2020 Plus

What W Series must look like in 2020

While the first season of W Series can be regarded as successful, it must now capitalise on its strong debut and make the most of its opportunity to cement a long term future. Here are the steps it should take for 2020

W Series
Aug 19, 2019
The next mountain W Series must climb Plus

The next mountain W Series must climb

Through a controversial concept launch, one of its drivers making it into a Formula 1 role and format experiments coming under the glare of TV lenses, the W Series has made a promising start. But the second year will be its biggest test yet

W Series
Aug 2, 2019
The new stars emerging from W Series Plus

The new stars emerging from W Series

While the names fighting for the W Series title are familiar to the wider motorsport world, in their wake the all-female championship is bringing previously unknown drivers into the spotlight - and developing their abilities fast

W Series
Jul 3, 2019

Latest news

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole
W Series W Series

W Series Austria: Champion Chadwick claims Red Bull Ring pole

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice
W Series W Series

W Series Austria: Reigning champion Chadwick heads practice

Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium
W Series W Series

Moore: W Series result "even more special" as first LGBT GP weekend podium

W Series Styria: Powell leads every lap to take second series win
W Series W Series

W Series Styria: Powell leads every lap to take second series win

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.