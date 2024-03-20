Todd to contest 2024 Isle of Man TT Supersport races on a Ducati
Davey Todd will contest the two Supersport races at the 2024 Isle of Man TT aboard Ducati machinery with support from TAS Racing under the Powertoolmate banner.
Davey Todd, TAS Racing Ducati
The Panigale V2 was the dominant package in the World Supersport Championship in 2023 with Nicolo Bulega and Aruba.it Racing, while Ben Currie took his Oxford Products Racing-run bike to the British Supersport crown.
Former World Superbike racer Xavi Fores also won the Supersport title on the V2 in the MotoAmerica Championship in 2023.
Having previously contested the Supersport class at the TT in 2023 and 2022 aboard Honda machinery with Padgetts Racing, achieving a best of fourth last year, Todd will be aiming to add to Ducati’s eight victories around the Isle of Man.
Racing with TAS in the big bike classes on BMW machinery, the Northern Irish squad will help with Todd’s Supersport bid on the Ducati, which will be run by the Powertoolmate outfit under the guidance of team boss and crew chief Stewart Johnstone.
“It’s a pretty trick piece of kit, and there’s certainly no better looking Supersport machine on the grid,” Todd said. “Looks are one thing, but the pedigree of the V2 is unquestionable, winning pretty much everything in 2023.
“The TT throws up a different challenge for sure, but with support from TAS [Racing] and Stewart [Johnstone] leading the team, I’m really excited about going down Bray Hill on the bike.”
Johnstone added: “I must admit, from an engineering perspective and also leading this effort, I’m looking forward to the challenge of taking an iconic brand and partner back to the TT, in what I think can be regarded as the most competitive category at the event.
“And on a personal level, I hope to rekindle the previous successes I’ve enjoyed with Ducati.”
The Ducati name was set to make a TT return in 2022 with Michael Dunlop and the PBM squad in the Superbike class, before the deal folded at the eleventh hour.
Not since 2003 has a Ducati made it to the podium at the TT, back then with 23-time winner John McGuinness.
The last win for Ducati came in 1995 with Rob Holden.
Todd is set to have two of the Panigale V2s to use at the TT in 2024, one of which having been built by the Aruba.it World Supersport squad.
