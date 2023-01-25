Tickets Subscribe
Previous / Yamashita taken to hospital after Suzuka Super GT test crash
Super GT News

Yamashita released from hospital after Suzuka test crash

Toyota Super GT racer Kenta Yamashita has been released from hospital following his heavy crash during manufacturer testing at Suzuka on Tuesday.

Jamie Klein
By:
Yamashita released from hospital after Suzuka test crash

The 2019 Super GT champion was at the wheel of the Rookie Racing Toyota GR Supra when he suffered an off at the high-speed 130R corner and hit the barriers at speed late in the opening session of the two-day test.

The 27-year-old was taken to hospital following the incident, but his team announced he had escaped serious injury.

Now Rookie Racing has confirmed that the one-time Super Formula race-winner left hospital on Wednesday following an overnight stay.

While Yamashita himself emerged from the crash relatively unscathed, Rookie faces a major repair job to prepare its damaged GR Supra for its next planned test outing at Okayama on 8-9 February.

Second day of Suzuka test snowed off

Heavy snowfall at Suzuka meant that the second day of the opening makers' test of 2023 had to be called off.

Tuesday's running had been extended from four hours to six hours (split into a pair of three-hour sessions) owing to the poor weather forecast, with only two hours of track time planned for Wednesday afternoon. However, such were the conditions that this session was quickly called off.

 

The #17 Real Racing Honda was the quickest of the eight cars present for the first day of 2023 running with a best lap of 1m44.142s.

Super GT testing continues on 2-3 February at Fuji Speedway, where the majority of Honda's five-car stable is set to run for the first time this year alongside the NISMO and Impul Nissans. Toyota is not expected to attend.

