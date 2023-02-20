Super GT releases 42-car entry list for 2023 season

A grid of 42 cars marks a reduction of one car compared to last season, although there was only one race, May's Fuji 450km, in which all 43 cars initially entered for the 2022 campaign actually took part.

As has been the case in recent years, Toyota has the most cars entered in the GT500 class with six GR Supras split between five teams, while Honda fields five cars and Nissan four.

Bridgestone serves as tyre supplier for 10 of the 15 cars in the top category, up from last year's nine, with Michelin and Yokohama both supplying two cars each and Dunlop reduced to a single car.

The #1 plate is back in use this season after a year's absence, with Nissan squad Team Impul electing to run the number in place of its usual #12 after Bertrand Baguette and Kazuki Hiramine's title triumph last year.

There are no surprises on the driver front, with all three manufacturers having already announced their line-ups for the coming season.

Sacha Fenestraz's departure to Formula E means there are now just three non-Japanese drivers in GT500, Baguette joined by TOM'S Toyota driver Giuliano Alesi and long-time NISMO servant Ronnie Quintarelli.

SUPER GT 2023 GT500 entry list:

In the GT300 class, 27 cars are entered, with a total of nine different marques currently confirmed: Toyota, Lexus, Honda, Nissan, Subaru, BMW, Audi, Mercedes and Lamborghini.

However, there is one entry with no confirmed car, that of Pacific Racing, which has maintained its slot on the grid despite the end of its partnership with CarGuy Racing and has no confirmed drivers.

Pacific CarGuy was the only team running Ferrari machinery last year and the Italian marque appears unlikely to be represented in 2023.

Elsewhere, Team LeMans, JLOC and R'Qs Motor Sports are all confirmed for 2023 campaigns despite having not made official announcements.

Team LeMans will continue to field its Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo II for Roberto Merhi and Yoshiaki Katayama, while two-car Lamborghini squad JLOC and Mercedes outfit R'Qs likewise maintain unchanged line-ups from 2022.

Other teams to have firmed up their plans in recent days include Inging, Shade Racing (both Toyota GR86 GT) and Max Racing (Toyota GR Supra GT).

GT300 stalwart Hiroki Katoh has stepped down as a full-time driver at Inging in favour of Toyota-backed youngster Hibiki Taira. Katoh will however serve as third driver and team principal for the coming campaign.

As things stand, there is just one 'Mother Chassis' car left on the grid in the form of the Team Mach Toyota 86 MC following Arnage Racing's switch to a Lexus RC F GT3 for the new season.

Yokohama remains the dominant tyre supplier in GT300, adding Yogibo Racing to its 16-strong roster. Dunlop continues with six cars, Bridgestone has reduced its commitment to four cars and Michelin again supplies just one car in the form of the Team Studie BMW M4 GT3.

SUPER GT 2023 GT300 entry list: