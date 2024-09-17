All Series
Supercars

Toyota to enter Supercars in 2026, Walkinshaw Andretti United first confirmed team

Toyota makes five-year commitment to join Ford and Chevrolet on Supercars grid from 2026

Phil Branagan
Upd:
Toyota-to-Join-Supercars-Championship-in-2026-with-GR-Supra-lg

Toyota will join the Supercars grid in 2026, announcing on Wednesday that it will partner with Walkinshaw Andretti United to race the GR Supra in the series.

There will be four of the Japanese coupes on the grid, two with WAU, which is currently running a pair of Ford Mustangs for Chaz Mostert and Ryan Wood, and two with a team to be announced.

The long-time market leader in Australia, Toyota has made a five-year commitment to the category, so will race against a grid of Mustangs and Chevrolet Camaros until at least 2030.

Development of the new car is already underway at Toyota Australia's Melbourne base. The car will feature an engine based on the 2UR-GSE - an all aluminium, quad cam V8 - rather than the in-line six cylinder motor that comes fitted to the road-going Supra models.

“At Toyota, we have been toying with the idea of competing in Supercars for more than 20 years and now with the right car, the right team, and a very strong partnership with the Supercars Championship, the time is definitely right,” said Sean Hanley, Toyota Australia Vice President of sales and marketing.

“This is truly an historic moment. Our GR brand and performance cars were built on the knowledge that we gain from participating in top-level motorsport and our entry into the Supercars Championship will cement that connection and give us the opportunity to showcase TOYOTA GAZOO Racing excitement to a wide audience of passionate fans.”

Supercars CEO Shane Howard said that Toyota's announcement was “an incredible honour”.

WAU will become the homologation team for Toyota, in much the same was as Dick Johnson Racing does with Ford and Triple Eights does with Chevrolet.

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Chaz Mostert, Walkinshaw Andretti United Ford Mustang GT

Photo by: Edge Photographics

The Walkinshaw Group already has a link with Toyota, converting US-built Tundra pickups to right-hand-drive at its Melbourne base.

“To announce our future with Toyota Australia, as it enters the Supercars Championship from 2026, is a fantastic honour and privilege for everyone at Walkinshaw Andretti United,” team director Ryan Walkinshaw said.

“We have developed a fantastic relationship with Toyota Australia through the Walkinshaw Group, and we are delighted to extend that partnership into Walkinshaw Andretti United – we can’t wait to share success together in 2026 and beyond.”

The introduction of Toyota will mean that Supercars will have more than two manufacturers for the first time since 2019.

Volvo joined the grid for three seasons, in 2014 to 2017, while Nissan competed with Altima sedans between 2013 and 2019. Mercedes-Benz also featured on the grid on a customer basis, with Erebus Motorsport racing a pair of E Class sedans between 2013 and 2015.

Toyota is already engaged in the Supercars Championship through its Toyota GR Cup Australia one-make series, which features large grids of 86 sportscars, and also competes in the Australian Rally Championship with Neal Bates Motorsport.

Phil Branagan
