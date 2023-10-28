Supercars confirms Bathurst opener for 2024

Supercars has confirmed that the season-opening event will be part of the Bathurst SuperFest, to be held over a 10-day period, starting on 16 February.

The Bathurst 12 Hour will take place on 18 February and following a series of community activities, the Supercars will take to the track the following Friday in preparation for two 250 kilometre races, to be held on 24/25 February.

Support events are yet to be finalised but will include the opening round of the combined Dunlop Super2 and Super3 Series.

Supercars has also confirmed that, apart from the SuperFest and the traditional Bathurst 1000 in October, there will be a third round in New South Wales, the Sydney SuperNight under lights at Sydney Motorsport Park, on a date to be announced.

Supercars CEO, Shane Howard, said, “The Bathurst SuperFest will give fans close to two weeks to celebrate some of the best drivers in the world, taking on Mount Panorama.

“Combining two marquee race meetings into the one major event in summer is an exciting initiative and we can’t wait to see fans fill the mountain and be a part of the action.”

Photo by: Edge Photographics Anton De Pasquale, Tony D'Alberto, Dick Johnson Racing Ford Mustang GT

Supercars is expected to confirm the remainder of its 12-event calendar in the next few days.

The news about the season opener comes a day after Supercars revealed dates for two more rounds on the 2024 calendar, Townsville and Gold Coast.

The Townsville 500 will continue on its traditional school holiday date of 5-7 July, while Supercars will mark its 30th anniversary of racing around the streets of Surfers Paradise on 25-27 October.

Alongside the two Queensland races, the events that have already been announced are Albert Park in March and a debut appearance at the Taupo circuit in New Zealand in April.

The Bathurst 1000 classic is expected to take place on 10-13 October, just a month after the trip to Sandown, although both rounds are yet to be officially announced.

The full 2024 schedule may not be finalised until next month.