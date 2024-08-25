All Series
Race report
Super Formula Motegi

Super Formula Motegi: Makino wins after Ota's spin, de Vries 13th

Makino's title chances boosted as he wins at Motegi, but Ota's late spin denies Dandelion a 1-2 finish

Jamie Klein
Jamie Klein
Upd:
Tadasuke Makino, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Tadasuke Makino scored his second Super Formula victory of the season after a charging drive at Motegi, but only after team-mate Kakunoshin Ota spun out of the lead.

Dandelion Racing looked firmly on course for a one-two finish heading into the closing stages of the 37-lap race, as Ota held a narrow lead over Makino.

Ota had run second behind poleman Kenta Yamashita (Kondo Racing) in the early stages, but managed to jump ahead by coming in when the pit window opened at the end of lap 10.

Makino meanwhile inherited second, having jumped from fifth on the grid to third on the opening lap, and circulated closely behind Yamashita until his stop on lap 22.

Kondo Racing driver Yamashita pitted the following lap, slipping behind Makino in the process, with Ota moving into the lead once all the mandatory stops were completed courtesy of his early stop and efficiency in lapping slower cars.

Ota enjoyed an 11-second lead initially, but Makino started closing in at a rate of almost two seconds a lap, picking off another early-stopping car in the form of Toshiki Oyu in the process.

Makino caught up to the back of Ota with two laps to go, and the Dandelion pair proceeded to engage in a fierce battle for the win.

Ota looked like he might have done enough to hang on for victory when Makino ran wide attacking his team-mate at the Turn 10 hairpin.

But the following lap, Ota lit up his rear tyres and spun exiting the Turn 11 right-hander, stalling the engine and retiring on the spot - denying Dandelion a first 1-2 since 2012.

Although it initially appeared that Ota had made an error, the team suspects that a throttle issue caused his exit from the race.

Ota's spin promoted Makino to his second win in the space of four races, 1.6s ahead of Yamashita.

Tomoki Nojiri completed the podium for Team Mugen, keeping himself five points clear of his new nearest rival in the championship Makino with four races left.

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Kakunoshin Ohta, DOCOMO TEAM DANDELION RACING

Photo by: Masahide Kamio

Naoki Yamamoto was fourth for Nakajima Racing, while Sho Tsuboi recovered from eighth on the grid to finish fifth for TOM’S.

Nojiri, Yamamoto and Tsuboi all pitted relatively late, allowing them to make short work of Inging driver Oyu, who had pitted together with Ota on lap 10.

Oyu hung on for sixth position ahead of a recovering Ayumu Iwasa in the second of the Mugen cars, early stopper Kazuto Kotaka (Kondo), Nirei Fukuzumi in the best of the KCMG cars and Ren Sato in the second Nakajima machine.

Nyck de Vries completed his first Super Formula race in 13th for Team Impul, one place behind his Toyota World Endurance Championship stablemate Kamui Kobayashi (KCMG).

Sena Sakaguchi was the sole retirement of the race as his Inging machine ground to a halt on lap 17, but without causing a safety car.

Super Formula Motegi - Race results:

   
1
 - 
3
   
   
1
 - 
2
   
Cla Driver # Laps Time Interval km/h Pits Points Retirement
1 Japan T. Makino Dandelion Racing 5 37

1:00'10.235

       20  
2 Japan K. Yamashita Kondo Racing 3 37

+1.603

1:00'11.838

 1.603     15  
3 Japan T. Nojiri Team Mugen 16 37

+4.261

1:00'14.496

 2.658     11  
4 Japan N. Yamamoto PONOS Nakajima Racing 64 37

+4.992

1:00'15.227

 0.731     8  
5 Japan S. Tsuboi Vantelin Team TOM'S 36 37

+12.728

1:00'22.963

 7.736     6  
6 Japan T. Oyu Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 39 37

+18.322

1:00'28.557

 5.594     5  
7 Japan A. Iwasa Team Mugen 15 37

+20.062

1:00'30.297

 1.740     4  
8 Japan K. Kotaka Kondo Racing 4 37

+23.838

1:00'34.073

 3.776     3  
9 Japan N. Fukuzumi Team KCMG 8 37

+24.622

1:00'34.857

 0.784     2  
10 Japan R. Sato PONOS Nakajima Racing 65 37

+27.471

1:00'37.706

 2.849     1  
11 Japan Y. Kunimoto ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 20 37

+28.218

1:00'38.453

 0.747        
12 Japan K. Kobayashi Team KCMG 7 37

+28.770

1:00'39.005

 0.552        
13 Netherlands N. de Vries ITOCHU ENEX TEAM IMPUL 19 37

+29.237

1:00'39.472

 0.467        
14 Japan K. Oshima docomo business ROOKIE 14 37

+29.896

1:00'40.131

 0.659        
15
H. Ohtsu TGM Grand Prix
 55 37

+34.163

1:00'44.398

 4.267        
16 Japan U. Sasahara Vantelin Team TOM'S 37 37

+45.286

1:00'55.521

 11.123        
17
I. Kimura San-Ei Gen with B-Max
 50 37

+46.325

1:00'56.560

 1.039        
18 Japan J. Noda TGM Grand Prix 53 37

+1'09.701

1:01'19.936

 23.376        
dnf Japan K. Ohta Dandelion Racing 6 35

+2 Laps

56'52.222

 2 Laps        
20 Japan A. Miyake ThreeBond Racing 12 35

+2 Laps

1:01'30.373

 4'38.151        
dnf Japan S. Sakaguchi Vertex Partners Cerumo - INGING 38 16

+21 Laps

26'29.624

 19 Laps       Retirement
View full results  

