Tuesday’s 2023 Isle of Man TT race programme heavily disrupted by weather

Following a week of solid riding throughout the rest of qualifying and the opening two race days, Monday marked a well-needed rest day for the TT paddock.

Action was meant to resume on Tuesday morning at 11:45am local time with the first Superstock race of the week.

However, organisers issued an update stating there would be a 30-minute delay to Tuesday’s programme while they wait for cloudy conditions to clear.

The Superstock race was meant to get going at 12:15pm, with the Supertwins contest shuffled back by 45 minutes from 2pm to 2:45pm.

A further delay was called, with racing set to start 12:40pm with the Superstock class and 3pm for the Supertwins.

However, a lack of improvement in the cloud conditions over the mountain meant the entire schedule has been reshuffled, with the one-lap solo warm-up beginning at 12:30pm.

The Superstock race will now take place at 2:45pm, while the Supertwins is now scheduled for 6:30pm.

Josh Brookes, Superstock Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

Both the Superstock and Supertwins race today will take place over three laps.

This is the second delay to racing that’s happened this week, after Saturday’s schedule was severely disrupted by a serious road traffic accident at the 33rd milestone over the mountain section of track.

Competing in both contests, Michael Dunlop could surpass TT legend John McGuinness’ tally of 23 career wins having matched the Englishman with victory in the Superbike race on Sunday.

Wins in both classes today would mean Dunlop is just one away from the all-time record of 26 set by his late uncle Joey Dunlop.

It would also put Dunlop one away from matching Ian Hutchinson’s record of winning five TT races in a week, set back in 2010.

The 2023 TT will also mark the first time that the Superstock and Supertwins classes will have two races at the event, with the second for each taking place on Friday.

Wednesday will see the second Supersport and Sidecar contests run, while the curtain-closing Senior TT will run on Saturday.

Picture credit @ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press