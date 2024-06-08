Isle of Man TT 2024: Dunlop wins red-flagged Supertwin race

The most successful rider ever in TT history opened up Saturday’s delayed race day with a 28th victory and third of the week in the second Supersport contest of the event.

Favourite to do the double in the Supertwin class in 2024, Dunlop controlled the shortened two-lap battle from the off to claim a fourth win of the week and his 29th overall.

With just the Senior TT remaining on Saturday, Dunlop now has a chance to win his 30th race and become the second rider in history to win five races in a week.

The last time that happened was 2010, when Ian Hutchinson swept all five main solo events that year.

The race was red-flagged as Dunlop was on his way to the Creg-ny-Baa section of the course, with a result being declared after the standings on lap one.

Dunlop has been on course to a set a new lap record for the Supertwin class on his final tour, having gotten close from a standing start at 122.451mph on lap one.

Peter Hickman Photo by: PaceMaker Press

With the results taken from the end of lap one, Peter Hickman will be classified in second on his Swan Racing Yamaha while Mike Browne completes the podium on his Aprilia.

Dominic Herbertson, who scored a first TT podium in the opening Supertwin race of the week, was 3.3s behind Browne in fourth.

Paul Jordan, who set off on the road at number one, completed the top five ahead of Superstock TT winner Davey Todd, who was 1.597s adrift.

Rob Hodson had to start from last on the road after encountering a startline issue but had worked his way up to seventh on corrected time by the end of lap one.

He moved ahead of Josh Brookes, with Adam McLean and Barry Furber rounding out the top 10.

Jamie Coward had been in the podium equation for much of the opening lap and was just 0.9s behind Hickman through the Ballaugh sector split.

However, mechanical issues forced Coward to pull off at Creg-ny-Baa on the first lap.

Organisers have confirmed that the red flag was brought out after a crash for #55 Jack Petrie at Handley’s.

As of Saturday evening, he is reported as stable and receiving treatment.