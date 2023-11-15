Harrison joins McGuinness at Honda for 2024 road racing campaign

The trio will debut the updated Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP on the roads next season, with three-time TT winner Dean Harrison a headline signing having left DAO Racing Kawasaki earlier in the year.

Dean Harrison will compete in the major road racing events, including the North West 200 and the Isle of Man TT, plus the British Superbike championship, on board Honda machinery in the Superbike, Superstock and Supersport categories at both the NW200 and the TT.

Dean Harrison will form a three-rider attack for Honda along with 23-time TT winner McGuinness – who heads into his 34th season of motorcycle racing – and Nathan Harrison who was ruled out of the majority of his debut season at the team due to injury.

“I can’t wait to begin a new chapter with Honda Racing UK and I jumped at the chance when this opportunity came about,” Dean Harrison said. “If I'm honest, it hasn’t sunk in yet and I don’t think it will until I get to ride the bike for the first time in Honda colours.

“It feels like a really good time to have a refresh and now is as good a time as any for a change. I have always been a Honda fan, and Honda is the way I want to go. I am also really looking forward to being part of a multi-rider team after riding in a solo team for so long. To be able to see each other's data and collaborate on ideas is going to be of great value to me.

Photo by: Honda Racing Honda CBR1000R-RR Fireblade SP

“The short circuits are a big part of my season and I think that working with Andrew and the team will help to bring me on and push me to the next level. Then on the roads, to work with John and Nathan, both of whom I have a great working relationship with, is really exciting. I think that the Honda package, with the new bike, could be the missing link that I need.”

Dean Harrison has been a frontrunner at the TT in recent years against formidable opponents Peter Hickman and Michael Dunlop, finishing third in five of his six TT starts this year and the other being runner-up in the Senior TT to Hickman, with his last win coming in the 2019 Senior TT.

Dean Harrison will partner Andrew Irwin in Honda’s BSB rider line-up, with Jack Kennedy also coming into the team to represent Honda in the British Supersport championship with the new CBR600RR.