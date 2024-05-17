2024 Isle of Man TT: Full live broadcast details

The 2024 edition of the Isle of Man TT will be the third since a two-year COVID-enforced break, and will also be the third year of it being broadcast live in full.

The TT introduced live TV coverage for the first time in 2022 through its TT+ OTT platform, with its success leading to coverage being expanded upon in subsequent years.

The event will be live-streamed on TT+, beginning with the first practice sessions on 27 May, with every session and race through to 8 June having full coverage.

When is the 2024 Isle of Man TT?

Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

The 2024 Isle of Man TT takes place from Monday 27 May through to Saturday 8 June.

This is the second year that the race schedule was expanded to feature two more races and push the finishing day from Friday to Saturday.

What is the 2024 Isle of Man TT race schedule

There are five days of practice and qualifying running from Monday 27 May to Friday 31 May, followed by 10 races from Saturday 1 June to Saturday 8 June.

The schedule is as follows:

27 May: Free practice and qualifying 1 – Roads close 10am, final session 3:20pm

28 May: Qualifying 2 – Roads close 6pm, final session 8:10pm

29 May: Qualifying 3 – Roads close 6pm, final session 8:10pm

30 May: Qualifying 4 – Roads close 6pm, final session 8:10pm

31 May: Qualifying 5 – Roads close 12:30pm, final session 2:45pm

1 June: Supersport TT Race 1 (4 laps, 11:45am start), Sidecar TT 1 (3 laps, 2:15pm start)

2 June: Superbike TT (6 laps, 2:40pm start)

4 June: Superstock TT Race 1 (3 laps, 11:45am start), Supertwin TT Race 1 (3 laps, 2pm start)

5 June: Sidecar TT Race 2 (3 laps, 11:45am start), Supersport TT Race 2 (4 laps, 2pm start)

7 June: Superstock TT Race 2 (3 laps, 11:45am start), Supertwin TT Race 2 (3 laps, 2pm start)

8 June: Senior TT (6 laps, 11:45am start)

How can I watch the 2024 Isle of Man TT

The 2024 Isle of Man TT will have every session broadcast live exclusively through TT+.

The TT+ Live Pass is available for purchase at £19.99 and grants you access to all live coverage of the 2024 event from 27 May to the finish on 8 June.

On-demand coverage will also be available on the Live Pass if you miss any of the live broadcasts.

A TT+ account also grants users to a wealth of free TT content, including documentaries and behind-the-scenes material.

Photo by: ttracesofficial/Pacemaker Press

Who is presenting the 2024 Isle of Man TT coverage and who is commentating?

The on-air coverage will be led by Matt Roberts, Grace Webb and Rick Faragher, who will all be on the ground or in the new TT Studio in the Fan Park.

Roberts is well-known to bike racing fans for his extensive coverage of motorcycle racing, ranging from MotoGP, World Superbikes and British Superbikes, as well as the TT.

TV personality Webb joined the TT live team last year, as did Faragher.

Former TT racers Cameron Donald, Mark Miller, Patrick Farrance and Steve Plater will provide punditry, as will Tom Birchall.

Birchall, the most successful TT Sidecar passenger in history, announced his retirement from racing earlier this year and will make his broadcasting debut at the 2024 event.

Commentary will be handled by BSB and MotoGP commentator Steve Day, with Jamie Whitham making a welcome return behind the microphone at the TT.

Will the 2024 Isle of Man TT be shown on TV?

UK viewers will be able to watch nightly highlight packages of the entire 2024 Isle of Man TT on ITV4 from 9pm.

Coverage will start on 31 May with qualifying highlights, and run through to 8 June with highlights of all the races.

Commentary and punditry will be provided by the same team as the live broadcast.

Photo by: Stephen Davison

Will there be radio coverage of the 2024 Isle of Man TT?

Radio TT will cover the entirety of the 2024 event once more.

Chris Boyd will lead commentary, and he will be joined by Chris Kinley and Beth Espey.

TT winner Lee Johnston, who has had to withdraw from the event for the second year in a row due to injury, will join the radio coverage this year as co-commentator.

Jenny Tinmouth, who is the TT’s fastest female rider, will provide analysis, while Tom Birchall and Patrick Farrance will also feature on the radio coverage for the Sidecar sessions.