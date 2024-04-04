All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
National

YouTube star Broadbent races highly-modified 700bhp Mazda MX-5

One-time Praga Cup champion and YouTube star Jimmy Broadbent will dovetail a season of competition in his wild Mazda MX-5 with GT racing in the Nurburgring-based NLS series this year.

Mark Paulson
Jimmy Broadbent

JEP / Motorsport Images

Broadbent, who took the 2022 Praga title alongside Gordie Mutch, gave his 700bhp MX-5 Mk1 its racing debut in the Classic Touring Car Racing Club’s Classic Thunder series last weekend at Donington Park – the same venue where he first competed in a standard MX-5 three years ago.

“I bought this car in 2014 for £700, and it was my little runaround,” said the 32-year-old, who drove the car last year in Time Attack, where contestants compete against the clock. “And since then, it’s gone insane.

“It started off having a ‘stock’ engine, built to make 340bhp, which is still quite a lot on an MX-5 with a little bit of aero.

“Now we’ve switched over to a 2.3-litre [Nissan] SR20, which makes just shy of 700bhp. And, with this aero as well, it’s been pretty serious.”

Mated to a six-speed sequential Quaife gearbox, the turbocharged engine was built by Dave Yandell, while Carbon Repair UK manufactured the car’s vast diffuser that works in conjunction with the front splitter and flat floor.

“I’ve only driven it on a handful of occasions – it’s quite a temperamental car,” added Broadbent. “We spent a lot of the winter just trying to iron all those things out.

Jimmy Broadbent, Mazda MX-5

Jimmy Broadbent, Mazda MX-5

Photo by: Mick Walker

“We’re putting horsepower into a chassis that was never meant to see more than maybe 200bhp at the most, and we had to really do a lot of work there.

“The plan was to just make it fast. Maybe an MX-5 isn’t the right place to start but there’s no other MX-5 like it.

“I want people to see this car and go, ‘Do you remember that mint MX-5?’ That’s exactly what you want because racing should be spectacular.

“The only problem is coming out of tight corners, because you’re trying to put down multiple hundred horsepower.”

Broadbent qualified third in a 42-car field but suffered engine failure while running fourth in wet conditions.

Having raced a BMW 330i alongside fellow YouTubers Misha Charoudin and Steve Brown in NLS last year, Broadbent will graduate to a BMW M4 GT4 for the 2024 series, which begins this weekend.

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article Sharp cuts clear for early GB3 lead as Barwell bags British GT brace
Next article How a racing newcomer has stormed British GT with "two little sponges"

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
More from
Mark Paulson
How a former BTCC pedaller recaptured his joy of racing in TCR

How a former BTCC pedaller recaptured his joy of racing in TCR

National
How a former BTCC pedaller recaptured his joy of racing in TCR
Why Autosport International's monsters aren't all brawn and noise

Why Autosport International's monsters aren't all brawn and noise

General
Why Autosport International's monsters aren't all brawn and noise
The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

Plus
Plus
National
The saloons that thundered to short-lived success

Latest news

Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025

Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025

MGP MotoGP
Which MotoGP riders have a race seat for 2025
Krack happy with Aston Martin's F1 technical line-up despite Newey links

Krack happy with Aston Martin's F1 technical line-up despite Newey links

F1 Formula 1
Japanese GP
Krack happy with Aston Martin's F1 technical line-up despite Newey links
The factors behind Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP renewal

The factors behind Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP renewal

MGP MotoGP
The factors behind Quartararo's Yamaha MotoGP renewal
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

MISC General
Top five roles on Motorsport Jobs this week

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
By Marcus Pye
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
By James Newbold
How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
By Ben Anderson
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe