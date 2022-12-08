Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop MULTIVERSE
Previous / The legacy of a cost-effective launchpad for future racing stars Next / The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022
National News

Why club racing entry numbers matter

It's the time of year again when Autosport reflects on the grid sizes found in club racing during the past 12 months. But, before analysing how each of the major English clubs performed, it's important to consider why these numbers are significant

Stephen Lickorish
By:
Why club racing entry numbers matter

In the grand scheme of things, it may not seem especially important whether a particular club racing series attracts 22 or 23 cars for a race. Both are perfectly reasonable entries and anyone watching is hardly going to notice the one missing car between the two. But, to the organising clubs, it most definitely does make a difference. At a time of rising costs across a wide range of areas, every extra driver on the grid is a chance to negate those price rises and could be crucial in determining whether a surplus can be made at the end of the year.

“It can make a big swing in club finances just a small percentage [decrease in entries] across the board, especially when we’re facing rising costs, not just in terms of venues but inflation in lots of other areas from medical services just to fuel and accommodation,” says 750 Motor Club competitions secretary Giles Groombridge.

British Racing & Sports Car Club chairman Peter Daly adds: “The make or break for any race meeting is the last five cars. If you’ve got eight championships racing at a weekend, if each of those can get one extra car on the grid, you’ve got the best part of £2000 per race meeting and that’s what gives a surplus.”

With that in mind, Autosport has been poring over the data to look at how all of the major English clubs performed during the 2022 season. Calculating the average grid size of each series may seem a pretty crude measure to assess the success of the multitude of categories but, as Groombridge and Daly explain, there can be no denying the importance of these statistics.

There was a huge increase in Caterham 310R grid numbers during 2022

There was a huge increase in Caterham 310R grid numbers during 2022

Photo by: Richard Styles

From looking over those figures, some interesting trends emerge. While the cost-of-living crisis and the hideous levels of inflation have undoubtedly been a challenge all organisers have had to face, there are still some positive stories amid a picture of many grids declining. Take the Caterham Seven 310R series. The BRSCC-administered championship’s average entries increased by a genuinely incredible 100% over the year, rising to 34 cars and requiring two separate grids at some events. That is just one example of the popularity of the manufacturer’s portfolio of championships, with a clamour for places on its entry-level Academy selling out rapidly and 2024’s grids already starting to fill.

Yet the 310R category was not the only one to thrive despite the gloomy financial picture this year. The British Automobile Racing Club’s Ginetta GT Academy, BRSCC-operated Modified Fords and Classic Sports Car Club’s Turbo Tin Tops all also enjoyed rises of over 30%.

Another familiar trend from the data was the popularity of the three highest-profile circuits. Last year, Silverstone, Brands Hatch and Donington Park provided the largest grid for 126 categories, and this year it was 123 (accounting for 78% of the total), with Silverstone edging clear of the MotorSport Vision tracks. When there was so much pressure on people’s disposable incomes, it seems venue played a significant factor in them signing up to take part.

In contrast, heading into the season, there was a feeling of optimism off the back of a strong bounceback from the coronavirus pandemic in 2021. Then, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine left clubs uncertain what would happen next. And that is leading to caution about how they proceed next year.

Turbo Tin Tops enjoyed a boost this year but many series struggled as inflation soared

Turbo Tin Tops enjoyed a boost this year but many series struggled as inflation soared

Photo by: Mick Walker

“I don’t think anyone was expecting the war in Ukraine would have the impact it did,” says Historic Sports Car Club CEO Andy Dee-Crowne. “We, along with other clubs, have noticed a percentage decrease in the number of entries due to that. We have to look now to the long-term, which is how long this situation is going to remain with us. We’re looking to cut overheads by whatever means we can but we’re faced with increases for some circuits. It’s not just the circuit hire, it’s the package of medics and rescue and recovery.”

There are certain actions that clubs can take to try to mitigate against the challenging circumstances. “It’s about consolidation, collaboration, amalgamation and innovation,” says Dee-Crowne. “The Silverstone Grand Prix circuit with 52-60 cars, you’re not going to run a 15-car grid there, you will amalgamate. It’s better for them [competitors] and better for the spectators. Merging a certain number of grids will give room and track time to do other things. You can sell that track time to other organisers and that reduces the overall costs. A lot of the smaller clubs need a place to go and race – clubs are buying track time from other clubs and we will see that more and more.”

When there is such uncertainty, the idea of working together for a greater cause becomes ever more important. This is not the time for clubs to operate in isolation, instead it’s when the bigger picture must be seen. The data from this year shows that club racing can be remarkably resilient in terms of those all-important grid numbers and, therefore, there are still reasons to be optimistic.

HSCC's Dee-Crowne says amalgamation and collaboration are two of the keys for success moving forward

HSCC's Dee-Crowne says amalgamation and collaboration are two of the keys for success moving forward

Photo by: Mick Walker

shares
comments
The legacy of a cost-effective launchpad for future racing stars
Previous article

The legacy of a cost-effective launchpad for future racing stars
Next article

The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022

The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022
Stephen Lickorish More
Stephen Lickorish
The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022
National

The club racing series that starred and struggled during 2022

The legacy of a cost-effective launchpad for future racing stars
National

The legacy of a cost-effective launchpad for future racing stars

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won Plus
National

How 2021's TOCA support titles were won

Latest news

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure
Supercars Supercars

Tander makes Ford Supercars switch after Triple Eight departure

Garth Tander will race a Grove Racing Ford Mustang at the Bathurst 1000 following his shock departure from Triple Eight.

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Morbidelli: People “don’t care” when you struggle in MotoGP

Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli says it’s “normal” for onlookers to underappreciate what a rider is fighting against in a tough MotoGP season, and that people “don’t care” what the reason is.

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery
Formula E Formula E

NIO 333 "signs are positive" as team unveils striking Formula E livery

NIO 333's Russell O'Hagan reckons "the signs are positive" at the team ahead of Valencia testing, as it looks to move away from the back of the Formula E grid.

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren
Formula 1 Formula 1

Norris: One F1 podium ‘isn’t enough’ despite ‘very tough’ year for McLaren

Lando Norris says scoring just a single podium finish in Formula 1 this year “isn’t enough” despite being the only driver outside the leading three teams to achieve a rostrum.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.