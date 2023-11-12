Subscribe
National
Wallis named as new Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior

British GT racer James Wallis has been selected as the new Porsche Carrera Cup GB Junior for the 2024-25 seasons after impressing in a shootout at Silverstone earlier this month.

Stephen Lickorish
The 18-year-old raced a Track Focused Mercedes-AMG GT3 for the majority of this year, taking a best result of sixth, and he defeated stiff competition from fellow British GT driver Josh Rowledge, European GT4 competitor Tom Edgar and Porsche Sprint Challenge GB champion Joe Warhurst to be named as the new Junior at Porsche’s Night of Motorsport event on Saturday evening.

Each of the finalists took part in a range of driving, fitness and media assessments and had in turn progressed from a shortlist of 12 that were interviewed by members of the Carrera Cup organising team in September.

Wallis, who has also raced in the GT Cup, will now receive £85,000 towards his budget for each of the next two Carrera Cup seasons as well as being offered a wealth of opportunities and support from Porsche.

He follows in the footsteps of Adam Smalley, who became the fifth consecutive Junior to secure the title during their two years of the programme when he sealed the spoils with an event to spare this season.

INSIGHT: How TOCA's support classes were won in 2023 

The finalists faced tricky wet conditions for the Silverstone shootout

Photo by: Porsche

The finalists faced tricky wet conditions for the Silverstone shootout

Other previous Juniors, such as Charlie Eastwood and Dan Harper, have gone on to secure factory drives with leading sportscar manufacturers.

“Creating our shortlist of four drivers to take part in our shootout was tougher than ever,” said Porsche GB motorsport manager James MacNaughton.

“The finalists each performed with grit and determination on the day, justifying why they deserved their place.

“James nosed ahead of the competition and we’re excited to begin working with him.

“You only have to look to our most recent Porsche Carrera Cup GB Juniors to see evidence that the role has become a proven route to international motor racing success.

“I’m certain that James will thrive as he seeks to emulate those who have gone before him, representing Porsche both on and off the track over the next two years – we look forward to seeing him grow and progress.”

Stephen Lickorish
