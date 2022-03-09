The circuit missing out on the National motorsport resurgence

This weekend, all being well, a club car racing event will be held in the UK in March for the first time since 2019. And how the world has changed in the past three years.

Back then, Theresa May was prime minister, parliament was in crisis with no agreement over the proposed Brexit deal and the motorsport community was rocked by the sudden death of Charlie Whiting on the eve of the 2019 Formula 1 season. Since that time, the coronavirus pandemic meant the 2020 campaign did not begin until July, while last year’s was also delayed to April following the winter resurgence of COVID-19.

But, perhaps the key words in that opening line were ‘all being well’. Unlike 2019, Brexit is no longer the major talking point (although that topic will be covered on these pages in the next few weeks…), and the threat of the virus has receded somewhat thanks to the vaccination programme – but not gone away, after all over 40,000 people continue to test positive every day and hundreds remain on hospital ventilators.

Instead, the latest cause for concern is events in Ukraine, causing worry the world over – nothing is certain any more. Motorsport UK’s response to the Ukraine crisis must be applauded, with its ban on Russian and Belarusian drivers from British events displaying the sort of decisive leadership that the FIA has again shied away from.

While the political, financial and health situation has changed drastically over the past few years, so too has British club racing. The restrictions of the pandemic helped fuel a surge in interest as a combination of people being forced to do their racing in the UK rather than in Europe and beyond, allied to holidays and other more regular consumer spending habits being off the table, has helped fill grids and pack paddocks.

Despite the many uncertainties, organisers have been galvanised by the resilience of club racing amid the onslaught of challenges and many have booked more track time than in recent years. In fact, when comparing the number of car racing events at each circuit from what was planned in 2020 to what is scheduled for this season, virtually every track has the same number or an increase. But there is one notable exception to this rule: Mallory Park.

It's one of the most iconic circuits in the UK but its aging facilities and set-up are putting organisers off Photo by: Rachel Bourne

Now, the Leicestershire circuit is one of my favourites to spectate at, because any one spot can offer widespread views of the lakeside venue. The facilities may not be the most up-to-date, but that is not necessarily a problem.

And yet the circuit is unpopular among many competitors. Whether it is the narrow track, straightforward layout, basic amenities or the inability to leave the paddock while a race is ongoing (a major problem if the timetable is running behind, leaving a lengthy queue in the paddock as competitors cannot leave until the end of the day), there are undeniably some drawbacks.

This is reflected by the reduction in the number of events at Mallory this season. While there were nine last year – and seven were scheduled in 2020 – just five are on the calendar this time.

“The feedback wasn’t positive and a lot of drivers said they wouldn’t go back to Mallory. I love the track but we have to listen” BRSCC chairman Peter Daly

It must be noted that motorbike contests continue to be prevalent – the renaming of the circuit as Completely Motorbikes Mallory Park in deference to its sponsorship by the motorcycle retailer highlights this – and trackdays remain popular, but some clubs have decided not to visit this year.

The British Automobile Racing Club made three appearances in 2021 but has not got a single one planned for this year. “The demand from our championships meant that we didn’t have enough content to fill a meeting there,” says BARC group chief executive Ben Taylor, who adds that the Pickups – which make use of Mallory’s oval configuration – will instead visit as part of a Classic and Modern Motorsport Club fixture. “There’s nothing against Mallory Park. Lots of people went to Mallory last year and in 2022 they won’t.”

The British Automobile Racing Club put on three events in 2021 but has not got a single one planned for this year at the circuit Photo by: Rachel Bourne

It is a similar story with the British Racing and Sports Car Club, which is just assisting in the administration of an Historic Racing Drivers Club event at Mallory this year rather than having its series visit. During one of the club’s Northern Formula Ford 2021 contests at the venue, there was a collision when the safety car unexpectedly stayed out and this is one of several incidents that put people off. “The feedback wasn’t positive and a lot of drivers said they wouldn’t go back to Mallory,” says BRSCC chairman Peter Daly. “I love the track but we have to listen to the feedback.”

Autosport has been unable to speak to the circuit’s management about the reduction in car events, but it is not all bad news as the CMMC has expanded to a two-day fixture this year. It is vital that smaller, independent venues continue to thrive but, at a time when clubs are ever more mindful of offering the best customer experience for competitors, feedback has to be taken into account.

Despite ongoing challenges, not least rising oil prices, the general picture is more positive for the UK club racing scene.

And having racing held in March again – the British Endurance Championship/BARC event at Silverstone this weekend is due to get proceedings under way – is a welcome return to some normality in this troubled world.

Britcar Trophy Category start action at Silverstone Photo by: Mick Walker