Slater rebuilds his Autosport National Driver Rankings advantage again

First Michael Cullen and then James Clarke had trimmed the gap to Slater but it now stands at four victories again after his 15th and 16th triumphs of 2023 at Cadwell Park.

However, it was not a clean sweep for the teenager in Lincolnshire as he stalled and subsequently retired from the finale - which also meant he missed out on the chance of clinching the title with two events to spare after a truly dominant season.

But Slater is not the only driver towards the summit of Autosport's winners' table to have boosted their score after last weekend's race meetings.

A driver on the rise is Aidan Hills. The Mazda MX-5 star topped the table earlier this year but had slipped down to sixth prior to his two MX-5 Supercup victories at Snetterton, which have sent him back up to third.

Alongside Slater's dominance, the wins in the other Ginetta categories also have not been widely distributed and 10th and 11th GT Academy successes for Ravi Ramyead at Cadwell have propelled him from 10th to fourth in the rankings.

The other race was won by his title rival Nick White, who in turn climbs three places up to 15th.

Ginetta GT leader Luke Reade only added one more win to his tally, but it was enough for him to gain one more place to climb to eighth.

Over at Snetterton, Steve Foden also made a similar rise to sixth after also taking one MX-5 win among the Mk1 contests.

Elliot Lettis Photo by: Richard Styles

Rounding out the improvers inside the top 10 is CityCar Cup star Elliot Lettis, who - unusually - was another to succeed just once in his Peugeot 107 at Snetterton, but this still sends him from 12th to 10th.

Aside from those Eastern England venues, it was a very quiet weekend for UK circuit racing with just two other events being held - and one of these only featured Britcar's 6 Hour enduro at Donington Park.

At the other, Knockhill, just the one driver improved within the top-50 table and that is Modsports racer Gordon Duncan, who picked up another brace in his Radical PR6 to rise 16 places into 16th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 12 0 12 3 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 11 1 12 4 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 5 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 11 0 11 6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 7 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 8 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 10 0 10 9 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 10 0 10 10 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 9 0 9 11 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 12 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9 13 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 8 0 8 14 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 15 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 16 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 7 1 8 17 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 18 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 7 0 7 19 Jake Hill (Nissan Primera GT/BMW 330e M Sport/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 7 0 7 20 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 21 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 0 7 22 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 23 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6 24= James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 24= Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 26 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 6 0 6 27 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 6 0 6 28 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 29 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 6 0 6 30 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8) 6 0 6 31 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 6 0 6 32 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6 33 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 4 2 6 34 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 4 6 35 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 36 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 6 6 37 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 6 6 38 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 5 0 5 39 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5 40 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 5 0 5 41 Matthew Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 42 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 0 5 43 Shaun Goverd (Citroen AX) 5 0 5 44 Todd Boucher (Locost 7) 5 0 5 45 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A) 5 0 5 46 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 5 0 5 47 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 5 0 5 48 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 5 0 5 49 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 50 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.