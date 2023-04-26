Subscribe
Podcast: From Rising Stars to SuperStars - the BRDC driver development story

In this episode of the Autosport podcast, we delve into the prestigious BRDC SuperStars programme, exploring how it nurtures and develops the most promising young British racing talent.

Podcast: From Rising Stars to SuperStars - the BRDC driver development story

Created by Damon Hill OBE and in recent years closely overseen by Derek Warwick, both of whom are former BRDC Presidents, the programme has a strong record of results with SuperStars chalking up an impressive total of 384 wins, 1,558 podiums and 342 pole positions, with over 45 drivers becoming full-time professionals during their time on the programme.

Martyn Lee and Kevin Turner sit down with Andy Meyrick, Director of the BRDC SuperStars, to discuss the role of SuperStars in nurturing future talent, its impact on the careers of aspiring drivers and the future of British motorsports.

We were also thrilled to feature two up-and-coming drivers who are currently being coached by the BRDC SuperStars programme. Stephen Lickorish talks to Callum Voisin and Matt Rees to share their personal experiences, the challenges they face, and the invaluable guidance they receive as part of this elite group.

