Plenty of changes in Autosport National Driver Rankings Top 10

While Historic Formula Ford ace Cam Jackson continues to lead the way and BMW M3 E36 racer Dave Griffin retains his second spot, after taking a win in the Classic Sports Car Club's Modern Classics series at Cadwell Park, there has been a lot of shuffling behind them.

Alistair Camp has jumped from 12th to third place after securing another two 750 Motor Club Hot Hatch victories in his Honda Civic at Brands Hatch, however defeat to Phil Wright after a move on the last lap in race three ended Camp's unbeaten streak and prevented him from usurping Griffin.

Camp was not alone in missing out on the chance to climb to second as Focus Cup and Trackday Championship frontrunner Scott Parkin only added one further win to his tally at Castle Combe amid mechanical woes with his VW Golf, so he instead moved up to fourth.

Scott Parkin

Brad Sheehan, in fifth, completes the trio on seven victories after taking BMW Car Club Racing spoils in one of the two Brands contests.

Further back in the top 10, Ollie Neaves leapt up from 27th to ninth after extending his unbeaten BCV8 run to six races with a pair of wins at Silverstone.

Another undefeated MG racer, MG Trophy driver Sam Kirkpatrick, is up to 12th, one place higher than Mini Se7en S class king Michael Winkworth - who was 41st in the rankings last week.

Continuing the MG Car Club theme, MG Cup star Mike Williams has jumped from being outside the top 50 to 17th place after his Silverstone brace in his Metro.

Also joining Autosport's winners' table this week (in 20th place) is F3 Cup dominator Stefano Leaney, who broke Castle Combe's outright lap record - which had stood for 16 years - in the process of taking his two latest triumphs.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 11 0 11 2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 3 5 8 3 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 7 0 7 4 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 7 0 7 5 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7 6 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 7 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 8 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 9 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 10 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6 11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6 13 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6 14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5 15 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5 16 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5 17 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5 18 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5 19 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5 20 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5 21 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5 22 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5 23 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 1 4 5 24 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 5 5 25 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5 26 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 5 5 27 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4 28 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4 29 Jay McCormack (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 4 0 4 30 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4 31 Chris Jones (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4 32 Lee Morgan (Jedi Mk6/7) 4 0 4 33 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 4 0 4 34 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 4 0 4 35 Joe Stables (Radical PR6) 4 0 4 36 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4 37 Scott Mittell (Mittell MC-41 RR) 4 0 4 38 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 4 0 4 39 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4 40 Stuart Waite (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4 41 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 0 4 42 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 4 0 4 43= Ric Wood (Holden Commodore/Nissan Skyline) 3 1 4 43= Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 3 1 4 45 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 3 1 4 46 Tom Smith (MGB) 3 1 4 47 Tony Bennett (Caterham R300) 3 1 4 48 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 2 2 4 49 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 2 2 4 50 Ray Collier (MG ZR 190) 2 2 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included.

Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.