Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad
National News

Plenty of changes in Autosport National Driver Rankings Top 10

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

There have been numerous changes in the top 10 of Autosport's National Driver Rankings after an incredibly busy weekend of UK motorsport.

Plenty of changes in Autosport National Driver Rankings Top 10

While Historic Formula Ford ace Cam Jackson continues to lead the way and BMW M3 E36 racer Dave Griffin retains his second spot, after taking a win in the Classic Sports Car Club's Modern Classics series at Cadwell Park, there has been a lot of shuffling behind them.

Alistair Camp has jumped from 12th to third place after securing another two 750 Motor Club Hot Hatch victories in his Honda Civic at Brands Hatch, however defeat to Phil Wright after a move on the last lap in race three ended Camp's unbeaten streak and prevented him from usurping Griffin.

Camp was not alone in missing out on the chance to climb to second as Focus Cup and Trackday Championship frontrunner Scott Parkin only added one further win to his tally at Castle Combe amid mechanical woes with his VW Golf, so he instead moved up to fourth.

Scott Parkin

Scott Parkin

Brad Sheehan, in fifth, completes the trio on seven victories after taking BMW Car Club Racing spoils in one of the two Brands contests.

Further back in the top 10, Ollie Neaves leapt up from 27th to ninth after extending his unbeaten BCV8 run to six races with a pair of wins at Silverstone.

Another undefeated MG racer, MG Trophy driver Sam Kirkpatrick, is up to 12th, one place higher than Mini Se7en S class king Michael Winkworth - who was 41st in the rankings last week.

Continuing the MG Car Club theme, MG Cup star Mike Williams has jumped from being outside the top 50 to 17th place after his Silverstone brace in his Metro.

Also joining Autosport's winners' table this week (in 20th place) is F3 Cup dominator Stefano Leaney, who broke Castle Combe's outright lap record - which had stood for 16 years - in the process of taking his two latest triumphs.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 11 0 11
2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 3 5 8
3 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 7 0 7
4 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 7 0 7
5 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
6 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
7 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
8 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
9 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6
10 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6
11 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
12 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6
13 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6
14 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 5 0 5
15 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5
16 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5
17 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5
18 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 5 0 5
19 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5
20 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5
21 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5
22 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 3 5
23 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 1 4 5
24 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 5 5
25 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5
26 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 5 5
27 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4
28 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 4 0 4
29 Jay McCormack (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 4 0 4
30 Wayne Crabtree (Ford RS200) 4 0 4
31 Chris Jones (Ford Fiesta ST) 4 0 4
32 Lee Morgan (Jedi Mk6/7) 4 0 4
33 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 4 0 4
34 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 4 0 4
35 Joe Stables (Radical PR6) 4 0 4
36 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 4 0 4
37 Scott Mittell (Mittell MC-41 RR) 4 0 4
38 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011c) 4 0 4
39 Will Hunt (Radical SR1 Gen 2) 4 0 4
40 Stuart Waite (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4
41 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 0 4
42 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 4 0 4
43= Ric Wood (Holden Commodore/Nissan Skyline) 3 1 4
43= Aaron Cooke (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 3 1 4
45 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 3 1 4
46 Tom Smith (MGB) 3 1 4
47 Tony Bennett (Caterham R300) 3 1 4
48 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 2 2 4
49 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 2 2 4
50 Ray Collier (MG ZR 190) 2 2 4

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included.

Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments
Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad

Previous article

Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

5h
2
Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy" after Baku F1 anger

3h
3
MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

3h
4
Formula 1

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat

4h
5
Formula 1

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers

1h
Latest news
Plenty of changes in Autosport National Driver Rankings Top 10
NTNL

Plenty of changes in Autosport National Driver Rankings Top 10

51m
Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad
NTNL

Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad

Jun 16, 2021
Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors
NTNL

Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors

Jun 16, 2021
First blood to Cammish in Porsche battle as Mondello holds opening 2021 meeting
NTNL

First blood to Cammish in Porsche battle as Mondello holds opening 2021 meeting

Jun 16, 2021
Podcast: Why the return of spectators really matters at national racing
NTNL

Podcast: Why the return of spectators really matters at national racing

Jun 14, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai Snetterton
BTCC

BTCC's Ingram "not a fool" to switch to Hyundai

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win Snetterton
BTCC

Snetterton BTCC: Ingram gives Hyundai maiden win

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021
The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing Plus

The Caterham king on a mission to conquer one-make national racing

Danny Winstanley has dominated in Caterhams for several years, firstly as a driver and more recently as a team owner. Now he has more ambitions on the horizon

National
May 11, 2021
How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic Plus

How the GT Cup is thriving despite the pandemic

The GT Cup has attracted a stunning array of drivers and machinery for its opening event at Donington Park this weekend. The fact we're in the middle of a pandemic makes that entry all the more remarkable, but there's plenty of reasons why the series is proving popular

National
Apr 9, 2021
What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year Plus

What Autosport’s looking forward to in national motorsport this year

With COVID-19 restrictions gradually being lifted and national motorsport finally returning this weekend, focus and anticipation has switched to the year ahead. Here are Autosport's picks for what should be some of the best events and rivalries of 2021

National
Apr 3, 2021
How 2020's newest national series and championships fared Plus

How 2020's newest national series and championships fared

To the credit of organisers, some new national UK series and championships were still able to successfully launch last year, even with the world in the grip of a pandemic. Here's how Autosport has ranked them

National
Feb 14, 2021
The new national series and championships in 2021 Plus

The new national series and championships in 2021

The COVID-19 pandemic may still mean there is uncertainty across the globe, but that hasn't stopped new series and championships from being introduced into UK motorsport this season. Autosport takes a look at the newest additions

National
Feb 10, 2021
The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020 Plus

The verdict on how COVID impacted club racing in 2020

It was a season like no other but, despite the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, there were some positives on the club motorsport scene last year as entry numbers largely remained stable, while some series boasted impressive growth

National
Feb 7, 2021

Trending Today

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts
Formula 1 Formula 1

Hamilton: Pirelli not to blame for Baku F1 tyre blowouts

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy" after Baku F1 anger
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mazepin: Schumacher can't "expect to have it too easy" after Baku F1 anger

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat
Formula 1 Formula 1

Mercedes fits shroud to 'magic button' to avoid Hamilton Baku F1 repeat

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers
Formula 1 Formula 1

Perez: IndyCar ace O'Ward can race the world's very best drivers

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone
MotoGP MotoGP

Suzuki MotoGP's Rins injury caused by hitting van while on phone

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out
Formula 1 Formula 1

The F1 tyre tricks that the new clampdown will stamp out

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen: Pirelli cannot blame F1 teams for tyre failures

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans
Formula 1 Formula 1

Gasly: ‘Still quite early’ for Red Bull to decide on 2022 plans

Latest news

Plenty of changes in Autosport National Driver Rankings Top 10
National National

Plenty of changes in Autosport National Driver Rankings Top 10

Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad
National National

Andrew Jordan set for rallycross return with JRT squad

Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors
National National

Ex-F1 racer Chandhok joins Motorsport UK board of directors

First blood to Cammish in Porsche battle as Mondello holds opening 2021 meeting
National National

First blood to Cammish in Porsche battle as Mondello holds opening 2021 meeting

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.