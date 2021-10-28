Tickets Subscribe
National Special feature

MotorsportDays LIVE gets back on track

More than 100 brands will be represented at Europe’s only on-track motorsport exhibition as it returns to Silverstone next week.

MotorsportDays LIVE gets back on track

With more than 100 exhibitors spanning the world of racing, MotorsportDays LIVE is the biggest shop window for national motorsport held in the UK this year.

One of the unique features of the event, being held at Silverstone on 5-6 November, is that visitors can book track time with manufacturers and championship promoters to test their cars on the Silverstone International circuit to help choose where (and, perhaps, what) to race in 2022.

This will be the third edition of the ground-breaking on-track trade show, after last year’s edition was cancelled amid the coronavirus pandemic. Now backed by the resources and investment of Motorsport Network, the show aims to move up another gear in 2021 and beyond.

“Whether you are looking for your first step into the sport, reviewing your next championship drive or want to network with like-minded professionals, MotorsportDays LIVE is the place to meet to prepare for your next year of racing,” explains Ben Whibley, event founder and director. “As UK motorsport bounces back from lockdown, it’s a brilliant opportunity to see how the sport is reshaping itself for an exciting new era. New championships will be revealed and the latest track cars will be unveiled. It’s a must-visit event for licence holders and aspiring racers alike.”

Hugh Chambers, CEO of Motorsport UK, was effusive about the previous show. “What a great innovation,” he said. “The whole point about motor racing is getting out there and trying the cars, and MotorsportDays LIVE achieves that.”

That continues to be what the event is all about. For licence holders or those looking for the first step on the racing ladder, a visit to Silverstone gives the opportunity to get up close and personal with the latest models from specialist manufacturers.

 

The resurgence in Le Mans prototypes through the introduction of the Hypercar category has led to a surge in interest in junior prototype racing and Praga, Radical and Revolution will all reveal their 2022 cars at MotorsportDays LIVE.

Praga Cars will launch its first one-make championship in 2022. The near-LMP3 pace R1 prototype has starred in the Britcar Endurance Championship this year and the Czech company will be revealing more about its 2022 plans at next week’s event.

The Revolution A-One in both the Sports Prototype Cup and 430hp trackday evolution specification was launched at the very first MotorsportDaysLIVE event in 2018. Three years later, the category has supported two Formula 1 grands prix and the World Endurance Championship. In 2022, Revolution plans to move up a gear and will give an exclusive glimpse of its most powerful model yet at the event.

With a diverse range of cars to browse and test, MotorsportDays LIVE puts the best of British motorsport on track to help you choose where to race

Radical has more than two decades of experience in running one-make prototype race series. Its SR1 and SR3 models are mainstays of national motorsport and the new turbocharged SR10 moves the pace up to another level. The full Radical range will be on display and available to test at Silverstone.

If single-seaters are your destination, the entry-level F1000 slicks-and-wings category will be showcased too. The 14,000rpm bike-engined screamers offer close and thrilling racing at an affordable price.

Saloon and GT racers will have the opportunity to sample the BMW and Lotus Cups, GT Cup, Britcar, Mini Se7en machines and any array of other UK championships over the Friday and Saturday at Silverstone.

 

For those looking to climb the ladder to touring car racing, the Mini Challenge will be offering test drives in its 275bhp JCW cars. Any driver who goes ahead and races in 2022 will get a refund of the cost of one session against their 2022 championship entry fee. As with all manufacturers, test drives should be booked directly with the company.

A perfect place to find out how you can start circuit racing is to talk to the many clubs that will be exhibiting at MotorsportDays LIVE. Together, the presence of a plethora of different organisers, such as the 750 Motor Club, British Automobile Racing Club, Classic Sports Car Club and British Racing and Sports Car Club provide an opportunity to decide between over 100 different UK championships, all under one roof at Silverstone. No other 2021 show offers racers that opportunity.

Key details for this year’s MotorsportDays LIVE

With a diverse range of cars to browse and test, MotorsportDays LIVE puts the best of British motorsport on track to help you choose where to race. The spacious Formula 1 pit garages provide a premium location to look under the skin of the new 2022 race cars.

Above the pitlane, the Silverstone Wing is a world-class exhibition and meeting space. Leading companies such as Eibach, Avon Tyres, Draper Tools, Lista, Absolute Alignment, ATL Fuel cells and Liqui Moly will be exhibiting.

There will be new launches at the show, with RaceSense revealing a new type of tyre pressure gauge that syncs to a phone app, Premier Power Engines debuting a new range of Sigma engines that are perfect for the Caterham market, and Draper using the event to launch its 2022 motorsport tools range. The MotorsportDays LIVE conference will provide a platform for motorsport thought leaders to debate on stage. It also provides a spacious venue to network with exhibitors and start shopping for the new season.

 

How to register

It’s free to attend if you register in advance at www.motorsportdays.live. Test drives should be booked directly with the exhibitor.

When to attend

Friday 5 November 2021
Exhibition 0830–1700
Paddock & Track Activity 0900–1600
Conference 1000–1500

Saturday 6 November 2021
Exhibition 0830–1600
Paddock & Track Activity 0900–1600
Conference 1000–1430

 

