National

Motorsport UK scraps plans to restrict series after backlash

Plans have been dropped after widespread outcry

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
FORD start 2

Photo by: Mick Walker

Motorsport UK has dropped plans to place a range of restrictions on race series' calendars and names amid a furious backlash from organising clubs and drivers.

The governing body's race committee had sought to establish greater differentiation between a series and a point-scoring championship by placing limitations on some of the freedoms series organisers currently enjoy.

It was proposed to limit the maximum number of rounds a series could run to six, ban any overseas events and prevent any series from including the words 'cup' or 'trophy' in their name.

A consultation on the changes was launched earlier this month and it drew anger from a range of organising clubs.

For example, Rob Cull - partner of Equipe Classic Racing, which exclusively runs series - described there being "no justification" for such drastic plans that he said would mean "the whole sport will suffer".

OPINION: Why an avoidable club racing rumpus has caused uproar 

Motorsport UK reacted swiftly to the results of the consultation and has withdrawn the plans to tweak the regulations for the series in their entirety following a meeting of the race committee.

It has also decided to go back to the drawing board on proposals to restrict the use of in-car devices that transmit or receive data.

Photo by: Gary Hawkins

"After the conclusion of the recent consultation process, with valuable feedback from the Motorsport UK community, the race committee has withdrawn the proposed regulation changes regarding series calendars," read a statement.

"Separately, the proposal for the use of in-car devices is withdrawn and will be subject to further review and consultation with key stakeholders.

"Any future updates or proposals will then be submitted for further community consultation.

"Proposed amendments to the Motorsport UK regulations are developed by the expert industry and community representatives on the committee after considerable analysis, but no further progression is made without considering feedback from the Motorsport UK community.

"Community feedback is shared with the specialist committees for careful review and consideration of modifications before any progression to seek approval from the board.

"Motorsport UK welcomed extensive community feedback on the proposed series and in-car device-related regulation amendments.

"The race committee has listened to the feedback and made decisions on the regulation changes in the best interests of the community.

"Motorsport UK thanks the community for submitting responses and encourages continued engagement around proposed regulation changes in the future."

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Top Comments

Stephen Lickorish
