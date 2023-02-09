Motorsport UK proposes overhaul of track-limits rules
Motorsport UK has revealed controversial plans to overhaul the regulations surrounding track-limits infringements for this season, making rules tougher and introducing additional penalties.
The governing body has launched a consultation surrounding proposals originally put forward by its race committee – changes that include redefining what constitutes an abuse of track limits in the UK.
OPINION: Why national motorsport's track limits shakeup is deeply flawed
Under the existing rules, drivers are judged to have left the track if “any wheel of the car goes completely beyond either the outer edge of any kerb or the white line where there is no kerb”.
But the new plans would make this stricter and rather than being a whole wheel, “any part of the tyre” going beyond the line or kerb’s edge would be considered a breach.
A new suite of punishments for track-limits infringements has also been proposed.
Currently, drivers escape without a penalty for the first offence, are given a warning flag for a second abuse and receive a five-second penalty for a third breach.
Under the new plan, drivers would receive a one-second penalty for the first offence, an additional 2s for the second and an extra 5s for the third.
A fourth infringement would lead to a drivethrough penalty and the fifth a black flag – these punishments were previously for the fifth and sixth offences respectively.
Other changes include a clause banning drivers from protesting other competitors who they feel abused track limits and were not penalised, while offences in qualifying will now result in 5s being added to the lap time rather than the deletion of that time.
An additional clause is also suggested for track-limits offences during endurance races.
Formula Ford
Photo by: Gary Hawkins
It is proposed that in races featuring a driver change, the breaches are reset when a new driver gets in the car. Then for contests lasting longer than an hour, the breaches will be reset after each hour.
A line saying “where possible it is recommended that drivers be advised of penalties during the race” is also in the revised regulations but no detail is given on how this would be carried out.
Explaining the changes, Motorsport UK said in a statement: “The concern that has built over several seasons is that drivers have progressively extended their use of the track such that issues of safety and damage have become unacceptable.
“This review [into driving standards] resulted in the proposed regulatory changes, which is under consultation, and comes in two forms.
“Firstly, the definition of the limit. With the current wording, it can prove difficult to judge a breach and therefore reverting to ‘any part of the tyre’ provides clarity for the judges to decide. It is also an easier rule for drivers to understand and implement.
“Secondly, the penalties have been reviewed. The objective is to make the penalties easier to understand and to have an immediate impact, and designed to make any move to breach unrewarding.
“The revision of the in-race penalties removes the challenge for race officials of putting out the warning flag and also for fairness of competition as it will no longer allow for a driver to gain an advantage by breaching track limits twice without penalty.
“Education is key and, should these proposals proceed to approval, clear guidance will be provided to both drivers and officials.”
The consultation into the suggested rule changes lasts until 20 February. Competitors are invited to email raceconsultation@motorsportuk.org with their views.
