McGill is new Autosport National Driver Rankings leader

The table had been headed by Lucky Khera since Autosport began producing them two months into the 2022 season, but McGill has now dethroned his rival following a weekend that has significantly altered the top 10 positions.

McGill grabbed a brace of victories in the Focus Cup at Croft on Saturday before then travelling north to Knockhill and adding a further triumph in the Scottish Fiesta ST Cup on Sunday as he continued his close battle with Steven Gray.

Those latest successes have taken McGill's tally for the season so far to 14, putting him one clear of Khera and enabling him to rise from fourth to first on the leaderboard.

Khera was also in action over the weekend but could only manage third in the Lamborghini Huracan he shared with Lee Frost in the British Endurance Championship at Donington Park, and has therefore fallen to second.

Will Gibson picked up a hat-trick of Legends wins at Donington Photo by: Ollie Read

But there is a host of other drivers nipping at Khera's heels, including Will Gibson - who picked up a hat-trick of Legends wins at Donington to take his total to 12 for the year.

Gibson is therefore now the highest-placed Legends racer in the rankings, having jumped from 11th to fourth.

Reigning National champion Miles Rudman missed out on securing that honour as he 'only' took two victories at Donington but still improves his position by six places as he climbs to sixth.

A whole host of other drivers have also joined Rudman on 11 wins, meaning three victories now separate the top 11 on the leaderboard.

Behind Rudman, Escort Cosworth pilot Dave Cockell has gained a spot to move into seventh having taken another Modified Fords triumph at Cadwell Park.

But Cockell missed out on the chance of climbing back into the top five as power steering issues meant he did not contest the opening race.

Also now on 11 wins is Spire GTR driver Jon Woolfitt, who claimed honours in each of the CNC Heads Sports and Saloons encounters at Donington to leap up from 14th to eighth, while George Turiccki was again unbeaten in Pickups in Leicestershire to rise from 16th to ninth.

Another double victor was National Formula Ford 1600 star Jordan Dempsey, who claimed two of the three wins at Brands Hatch to storm 14 places up the rankings and into 14th.

He is two positions ahead of Mike Williamson, the Mitsubishi racer who claimed the Northern Saloon and Sports Car crown at Croft with another win that also enabled him to gain eight places.

However, with so many position changes occurring at the summit of the winners' table, Mazda MX-5 ace Fraser Fenwick actually fell two places to 12th despite taking another victory at Cadwell, because there were so many other improvements.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 14 0 14 2 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13 3 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 4 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 5 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15) 12 0 12 6 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 11 0 11 7 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 11 0 11 8 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 11 0 11 9 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11 10 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 8 3 11 11 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 11 11 12 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10 13 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10 14 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10 15 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 16 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10 17 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9 18 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9 19 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 9 0 9 20 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 9 0 9 21 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9 22 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9 23 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 9 0 9 24 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9 25 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9 26 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 8 9 27 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 28 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 29 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 8 0 8 30 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8 31 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 8 0 8 32 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 33 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8 34 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 35 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 36 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 8 0 8 37 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8 38 Craig Land (Locost 7) 5 3 8 39 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 8 8 40 David Russell (BMW E36 3 Series) 0 8 8 41 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 8 8 42 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7 43 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 7 0 7 44 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 45 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 0 7 46 James Lay (Radical SR3) 7 0 7 47 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 0 7 48 Patrick Blakeney-Edwards (Frazer Nash Super Sports/Frazer Nash Monoposto/Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza) 7 0 7 49 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 7 0 7 50 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.