Previous / National Novelties: Sospiri watches old boss win and special Vauxhall parade Next / Friday Favourite: The northern gem where qualifying felt "like a blur"
National News

McGill is new Autosport National Driver Rankings leader

There's a new leader of Autosport's National Driver Rankings after three wins for Liam McGill last weekend propelled him into top spot.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
McGill is new Autosport National Driver Rankings leader

The table had been headed by Lucky Khera since Autosport began producing them two months into the 2022 season, but McGill has now dethroned his rival following a weekend that has significantly altered the top 10 positions.

McGill grabbed a brace of victories in the Focus Cup at Croft on Saturday before then travelling north to Knockhill and adding a further triumph in the Scottish Fiesta ST Cup on Sunday as he continued his close battle with Steven Gray.

Those latest successes have taken McGill's tally for the season so far to 14, putting him one clear of Khera and enabling him to rise from fourth to first on the leaderboard.

Khera was also in action over the weekend but could only manage third in the Lamborghini Huracan he shared with Lee Frost in the British Endurance Championship at Donington Park, and has therefore fallen to second.

Will Gibson picked up a hat-trick of Legends wins at Donington

Will Gibson picked up a hat-trick of Legends wins at Donington

Photo by: Ollie Read

But there is a host of other drivers nipping at Khera's heels, including Will Gibson - who picked up a hat-trick of Legends wins at Donington to take his total to 12 for the year.

Gibson is therefore now the highest-placed Legends racer in the rankings, having jumped from 11th to fourth.
Reigning National champion Miles Rudman missed out on securing that honour as he 'only' took two victories at Donington but still improves his position by six places as he climbs to sixth.

A whole host of other drivers have also joined Rudman on 11 wins, meaning three victories now separate the top 11 on the leaderboard.

Behind Rudman, Escort Cosworth pilot Dave Cockell has gained a spot to move into seventh having taken another Modified Fords triumph at Cadwell Park.

But Cockell missed out on the chance of climbing back into the top five as power steering issues meant he did not contest the opening race.

Also now on 11 wins is Spire GTR driver Jon Woolfitt, who claimed honours in each of the CNC Heads Sports and Saloons encounters at Donington to leap up from 14th to eighth, while George Turiccki was again unbeaten in Pickups in Leicestershire to rise from 16th to ninth.

Another double victor was National Formula Ford 1600 star Jordan Dempsey, who claimed two of the three wins at Brands Hatch to storm 14 places up the rankings and into 14th.

He is two positions ahead of Mike Williamson, the Mitsubishi racer who claimed the Northern Saloon and Sports Car crown at Croft with another win that also enabled him to gain eight places.

However, with so many position changes occurring at the summit of the winners' table, Mazda MX-5 ace Fraser Fenwick actually fell two places to 12th despite taking another victory at Cadwell, because there were so many other improvements.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 14 0 14
2 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13
3 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12
4 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 12 0 12
5 Samuel Harrison (Merlyn Mk20/Chevron B15) 12 0 12
6 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 11 0 11
7 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 11 0 11
8 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 11 0 11
9 George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 11 0 11
10 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 8 3 11
11 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 11 11
12 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 10 0 10
13 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 10 0 10
14 Jordan Dempsey (Spectrum 011) 10 0 10
15 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 10 0 10
16 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 4 6 10
17 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 9 0 9
18 James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9
19 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 9 0 9
20 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 9 0 9
21 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Lotus Cortina/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 0 9
22 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9
23 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF01) 9 0 9
24 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 3 9
25 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 4 9
26 Alastair Topley (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Elva Courier) 1 8 9
27 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9
28 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
29 Craig Pollard (WEV Vee) 8 0 8
30 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 8 0 8
31 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 8 0 8
32 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8
33 James Wheeler (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8
34 Geoff Richardson (Legends Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
35 Nikolas Taylor (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8
36 Richard Kearney (Sheane FS01) 8 0 8
37 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 7 1 8
38 Craig Land (Locost 7) 5 3 8
39 Lee Piercey (BMW E36) 0 8 8
40 David Russell (BMW E36 3 Series) 0 8 8
41 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 8 8
42 Philip Wright (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7
43 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 7 0 7
44 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7
45 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 0 7
46 James Lay (Radical SR3) 7 0 7
47 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 0 7
48 Patrick Blakeney-Edwards (Frazer Nash Super Sports/Frazer Nash Monoposto/Alfa Romeo 8C 2300 Monza) 7 0 7
49 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 7 0 7
50 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 6 1 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
