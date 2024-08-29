Line draws up to 16th in Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

You have to go down to 16th place in the Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings to find the first change in this week's leaderboard, courtesy of George Line.

The Dallara F308 driver topped all three Monoposto F3 contests at Croft in a dominant display to take his 2024 victory tally to nine and send him rocketing up 34 positions on the leaderboard.

Despite high-profile events like the Silverstone Festival and the latest round of the British Touring Car Championship, there was relatively little club racing last weekend and hence the limited change towards the summit of Autosport's winners' table - in contrast to the previous week's flurry of movement.

In fact, the only other driver to improve inside the top half was another who enjoyed a successful event in North Yorkshire.

Matty Cobb prevailed in both Class A & E Northern Saloon bouts in his unusual Volkswagen Beetle/Radical creation to rise from outside last week's top 50 and into 24th spot.

Andy Southcott stormed through from the back of the Special Saloons & Modsports grid to win Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Cobb is two places above British Formula 4 star Deagen Fairclough, who came within a whisker of sealing the title with two events to spare at Donington Park.

The Hitech driver 'only' won one of the four races held in Leicestershire and narrowly failed to score sufficient points to put the title out of reach of Alex Ninovic.

However, Fairclough's eighth win on UK soil of a dominant campaign still lifts him five places in the rankings.

Also taking their tally to eight triumphs for the year was Midget & Sprite Challenge competitor Hugh Simpson, who twice topped Class D at Brands Hatch in his Midget to join Cobb in entering the top 50 this week, in 32nd position.

Andy Southcott was another victorious driver at Brands as he bounced back from differential woes that caused him to miss Special Saloons & Modsports qualifying to storm from the back to win the second encounter in his MG Lenham Midget. That victory sends him to 35th on the leaderboard.

While Fairclough could not quite seal title success, a driver who did was Daniel Garrett. He took the spoils in both Locost races at Brands to wrap up the championship and enter Autosport's table in 36th.

For more information about the range of insurance policies that Ryan offers, please head to ryanmi.com.

Ryan Motorsport Insurance Autosport National Rankings

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Piers Grange (Ford Escort Mk2/Ford Mustang) 7 7 14 2 Stewart Black (Legends Coupe) 13 0 13 3 Dan Brown (Honda Civic Bali) 12 0 12 4 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 5 Stuart Bliss (Toyota Aygo) 10 0 10 6 Jack Parker (Legends Ford Coupe) 10 0 10 7 Benn Simms (Jomo JMR 7) 10 0 10 8 Chris Lulham (Radical SR3) 10 0 10 9 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 10 Jason Smyth (Van Diemen RF00/JL12) 10 0 10 11 Mckenzie Douglass (Ginetta G56 GTP) 10 0 10 12 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 9 1 10 13 Ryan Cunningham (Honda Civic EP3) 0 10 10 14 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 15 Daniel Clark (Legends Coupe) 9 0 9 16 George Line (Dallara F308) 9 0 9 17 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 18 Samuel Harrison (Reynard SF79) 9 0 9 19 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera/TVR Griffith) 9 0 9 20 Andy Hiley (Chronos HR1S/Lotus Elise S2) 9 0 9 21 Peter Bennett (Mini Cooper) 9 0 9 22 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 2 7 9 23 Michael Blackburn (Ford Fiesta ST150) 8 0 8 24 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 8 0 8 25 Andrew Hibberd (Brabham BT18/Lotus 20) 8 0 8 26 Deagen Fairclough (Tatuus T-421) 8 0 8 27 Ian Loggie (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 28 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 2 8 29 Douglas Inglis (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 0 8 8 30 David Russell (BMW E36) 0 8 8 31 Bill Garner (Maverick KE01) 0 8 8 32 Hugh Simpson (MG Midget) 0 8 8 33 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 7 0 7 34 Will Gibson (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 35 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 7 0 7 36 Daniel Garrett (Locost 7) 7 0 7 37 Patrick Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 7 0 7 38 Colin Philpott (Jaguar XJS) 7 0 7 39 Ross Alexander (Mini Cooper S) 7 0 7 40 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 7 0 7 41 Harrison Chamberlain (Volkswagen Golf GTI) 7 0 7 42 Matt Simpson (SHP Pickup) 7 0 7 43 Craig Ewing (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 44 Tony Greenan (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 45 Gavin Stanfield (Subaru Impreza) 7 0 7 46 Sam Tordoff (Ford Falcon Sprint/Austin A40 Speedwell) 6 1 7 47 Max Edmundson (Honda Civic EP3/Honda Civic Type R) 6 1 7 48 David Bartholomew (PRS 1b) 6 1 7 49 Oly Mortimer (Mini Cooper) 4 3 7 50 Adam Shepherd (Cupra Leon Competicion TCR/Honda DC5) 4 3 7

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class, except: when the race is part of a multi-stage event where six or more have taken part in earlier heats that feed into a semi-final or final; when multiple championships are merged in the same race, the ‘overall’ winner from the slower championship can count a class win as long as that championship has at least 10 starters across all classes.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included, not those divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes). Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.