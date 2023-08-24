Lettis rockets into Autosport National Driver Rankings top 10

The Peugeot 107 driver has been the pacesetter for much of the series' season so far, although he narrowly missed out on completing a hat-trick in the reversed-grid finale.

Nevertheless, Lettis leaves Kent with 11 wins to his name - five behind long-time table-topper Freddie Slater - and leaps up four places on the leaderboard to eighth.

Lettis is the only change inside the top 10 of Autosport's table this week with the majority of the drivers not in action, although Formula Ford 1600 star Lucas Romanek failed to add to his tally despite there being three different National FF1600 victors at Brands.

Instead, the next highest improver is Toyota MR2 pilot Dan Silvester, who picked up another class win at Silverstone to jump from 17th to 13th, although he was defeated second time around.

One driver who went unbeaten over the weekend, however, was Type R Trophy conqueror Joe Jessup. He won all three Northamptonshire bouts to provisionally seal the title as well as rocket from outside the top 50 and into 19th in the rankings.

Further back, prior to the weekend, Freddie Chiddicks had been the only driver with seven outright victories to their name - but he has now been joined by four others.

Highest-ranked of those is Karl O'Brien, who scored two Monoposto successes at Oulton Park in his Dallara F307 to re-enter the top 50 in 30th.

That is one place above Michael Gibbins, the Sports 2000 ace winning the series' 50-minute mini-enduro in Cheshire to gain 13 spots.

Chiddicks failed to add to his Caterham 270R triumphs at Snetterton and was instead defeated twice by a cumulative 0.153 seconds by Charlie Lower, who moves to 33rd (one place behind Chiddicks).

Rounding out the quintet on seven overall wins is Phil Wright, who twice headed the Racing Hondas field at Donington Park to grab 34th position.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 0 14 3 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 14 0 14 4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 13 0 13 5 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13 6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 7 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 12 0 12 8 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11 9 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 10 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 10 0 10 11 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 12 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 10 0 10 13 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 3 7 10 14 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 9 0 9 15 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 16 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 17 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 2 9 18 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9 19 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 20 James Lay (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 21 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 8 0 8 22 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 8 0 8 23 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 8 0 8 24 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 25 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 26 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 27 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 7 1 8 28 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 1 8 29 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 30 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 7 0 7 31 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 7 0 7 32 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 33 Charlie Lower (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 34 Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3) 7 0 7 35 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 6 1 7 36 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 37 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 6 1 7 38 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 6 1 7 39 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A) 6 1 7 40 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 5 2 7 41 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 4 3 7 42 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7 43 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 5 7 44 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 7 7 45 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7 46 Louis Woodward (BMW 120i E82) 6 0 6 47 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 Roadsport) 6 0 6 48 Marcus Pett (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 49 Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 6 0 6 50 Jack Sales (Caterham 7 310R) 6 0 6 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.