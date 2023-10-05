Kelly and Larkham jump up Autosport National Driver Rankings

After a quiet weekend in which there were only three UK car circuit racing events, there was relatively little change inside Autosport's top 50 winners' table, but Kelly and Larkham did jump into joint 30th place.

Kelly scored two wins at Silverstone that enabled him to seal the 2023 title in the final season of the long-running championship - victories that also enabled him to leap up from outside the top 50.

Larkham joins him on nine wins for the year after twice triumphing at Kirkistown in his Radical PR6 and the pair are tied in the rankings as the average number of starters on the grid for their wins is exactly the same.

They are in turn five places above the next improver, Global GT Lights frontrunner Cameron Fenton.

The GT Lights shared a grid with Roadsports at Kirkistown and, although Fenton only topped the class once, it was still enough for him to climb 12 spots on the leaderboard.

One position behind Fenton in 36th is Graham Moore - who, bizarrely, was also tackling those same Kirkistown contests! He twice headed the Northern Ireland Sevens division in those races in his self-built GMS Fireblade machine.

Rounding out the drivers progressing up the table this week is rising Irish Formula Vee star Ronan Doherty, who again impressed with two Kirkistown successes - including securing the Emerson Fittipaldi Trophy.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 16 0 16 2 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 3 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 1 15 4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 14 0 14 5 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 14 0 14 6 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13 7 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 4 9 13 8 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 12 0 12 10 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 12 0 12 11 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 12 0 12 12 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11 13 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 14 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 15 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A/Van Diemen RF91) 10 1 11 16 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 10 1 11 17 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 2 11 18 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 11 11 19 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 10 0 10 20 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 10 0 10 21 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 10 0 10 22 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 10 0 10 23 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 24 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 10 0 10 25 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 9 1 10 26 James Lay (Radical SR3) 9 0 9 27 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 9 0 9 28 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 9 0 9 29 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 30= Jordan Kelly (Van Diemen RF06) 9 0 9 30= Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 9 0 9 32 Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3) 9 0 9 33 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 8 1 9 34 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 7 2 9 35 Cameron Fenton (Global GT Light) 5 4 9 36 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 7 9 37 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR) 1 8 9 38 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 9 9 39 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 40 Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 8 0 8 41 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170/MG ZR 190) 8 0 8 42 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 8 0 8 43 Samuel Harrison (Brabham BT21B) 8 0 8 44 Ronan Doherty (Sheane FV94) 8 0 8 45= Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 45= John Village (Village V2) 8 0 8 47 Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 8 0 8 48 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 7 1 8 49 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 7 1 8 50 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 2 8 All car races in the UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.