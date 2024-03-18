How the Motorsport UK Academy is helping drivers along the road to success

There can be no denying that 2023 was a very successful year for Motorsport UK Academy drivers. GB3 conqueror Callum Voisin, GB4 dominator Tom Mills, Radical Cup UK champion Theo Micouris, Mini Challenge Trophy title winner Tom Ovenden and European Rally class victor Jon Armstrong, alongside British Rallycross champions Patrick O’Donovan (Supercar) and Max Langmaid (Mini), are just some of the Academy members to achieve notable accolades last season.

Add in the likes of Formula E champion Jake Dennis and British GT title winner Dan Harper who have graduated from its various programmes in recent years, and it’s clear how many careers the Academy has played a part in.

But what exactly is the Academy and what does it do? “Motorsport UK Academy is a talent development pathway for young athletes that show potential to make it to the top levels of the sport,” explains the governing body’s head of competitor development Katie Baldwin. “Through our programmes, we give drivers an insight into what it takes to get to the top and the opportunity to learn, develop and thrive. Just being quick behind the wheel isn’t enough these days and you have got to look at what you’re doing away from the track, away from the car, to make sure when you’re in the car you’re going to realise your potential.”

Currently, there are 103 drivers/co-drivers who are part of the Academy across three key programmes. The first of these is its Enhanced Diploma in Sporting Excellence, which is run in conjunction with Loughborough College and gives aspiring drivers a formal qualification and greater understanding of the industry, and is incredibly useful should their career on track or on the stages fail to flourish. “We’ve seen over the years that drivers neglect their education in their pursuit to rise to the top,” notes Baldwin.

The course covers a wide mix of topics ranging from performance/technical areas – such as race strategy and tyre management – to physical preparation, including guidance on fitness, nutrition and sleep. Psychology and managing emotions are also explored, along with a focus on giving drivers an understanding of what is needed to be able to network and market themselves successfully. “They have to have a business mindset in the sport,” says Baldwin, who adds that a “holistic” approach is taken to ensure drivers are given a broad range of tools.

Baldwin has been encouraged by the number of drivers progressing through the Academy and remaining involved in the sport Photo by: Motorsport UK

Another of the Academy programmes is Team UK Futures, which offers a greater focus on performance. “It includes workshops, online sessions and training camps for 15 to 24-year-olds – it’s a slightly more individual approach,” says Baldwin.

And then Team UK itself takes this a stage further. Fifteen drivers have been selected for 2024, all of whom have demonstrated a clear potential to reach motorsport’s summit. Each is assigned their own performance manager as they get tailored support to help them on that journey up the ranks. Further training camps are run for these drivers, and Baldwin describes that act of “bringing together elite level drivers pushing for the top levels of the sport” as “really inspiring”.

The effort that Baldwin and all the Academy coaches and partner organisations are putting in is clearly delivering results – not just on track, but also in ensuring that many Academy graduates remain within the motorsport world in a variety of roles. “I did a review of our pathway last year and we found it’s really positive in terms of drivers that came through the Academy in the last five years and are still actively competing,” explains Baldwin. “That is 77%, and 30% of them are competing at an elite level. Of those no longer competing, 65% had been retained in the motorsport industry. That shows we’re reaching industry with their knowledge, expertise and passion for the sport.”

“It shows the strength and depth of the talent pool we’ve got in the UK and we’re able to harness that potential” Katie Baldwin

But, ultimately, everyone’s goal is to reach the top of whichever discipline they contest, and having such an impressive cast list of champions further supports the Academy’s approach. “It’s encouraging to see the number of people that have come through and been successful, particularly last season,” concludes Baldwin. “It shows the strength and depth of the talent pool we’ve got in the UK and we’re able to harness that potential.” And having such successful drivers progress through the ranks ensures that the important work of the Academy is firmly in the spotlight as the next generation of motorsport stars hone their skills.

How the Academy has helped Micouris master Radicals

Micouris says the guidance from the Academy was crucial for his impressive Radical campaign last year Photo by: Mick Walker

One of the many success stories from the Motorsport UK Academy last year was the way in which Theo Micouris made an instant impression upon switching from karts to cars. He not only won the SR1 class title in his rookie season against some strong opposition, but he also claimed the overall Radical Cup UK honours.

Micouris’s first connection with the Academy came in 2020, when he was selected to represent the UK in the CIK-FIA Karting Academy Trophy, and he subsequently joined the Futures scheme last season. He says the support and guidance he received played a significant part in his title-winning performances. “It’s taught me everything I need to know going forward in my career, both on and off track,” Micouris says. “It’s opened lots of doors to me and it’s helped me maximise every opportunity I’ve been given. That very first weekend, without their help and preparation, I would have been a lot less prepared and I probably wouldn’t have come away with a win straight away.”

He highlights the advice on sleep as being one of the areas that he had not considered prior to his involvement with the Academy. “Obviously, everyone knows it’s important for everything, but I didn’t realise how much difference it makes,” Micouris says.

He also believes that the opportunity to learn from fellow drivers contesting a huge mix of disciplines is another valuable experience the Academy offers. “One thing I never really thought about before is being able to work with other drivers so closely,” he explains. “In motorsport, you always want to beat your team-mate, [here] you’re learning together.” And that collaborative approach has clearly paid off for Micouris as he now seeks to move into European competition.