How ASI will shine a spotlight on national motorsport

There’s no disputing the success enjoyed by the 750 Motor Club over the past few years, with its mix of affordable championships consistently proving popular with drivers. For three seasons in a row, it has topped Autosport’s average grid size charts among the leading national racing organisers, giving a clear indication of how it’s pulling in the crowds. But, equally, the club’s bosses are well aware of the need to continually improve and evolve, and some of its latest initiatives will be highlighted at this week’s Autosport show.

While many of its categories flourished in 2023, that successful theme was far from universal. One of the 750MC series that struggled a little was Bikesports, which – as the name suggests – caters for bike-engined sports-prototype machinery, chiefly Radicals and Mittells. And, given its numbers fell by 12% last year to sit at the bottom of the 750MC table, the club is working hard to boost its fortunes this time around.

A new race weekend format has been devised for the championship, which will not only increase its track time by 18% by moving to a 15-minute qualifying session and two 25-minute races, but also the second of these contests will feature a mandatory pitstop for all drivers, while the first will have the top eight qualifiers reversed on the grid. These moves are designed to attract more drivers and make the fighting at the front even more competitive.

The series will be showcased in the NEC halls this week on a satellite stand to the main 750MC display. Reigning champion Leon Morrell’s title-winning Radical SR3 will be in attendance, and Morrell will be on hand to talk about how to get involved in Bikesports, which offers a more affordable alternative to some of the other prototype categories that exist. RJ Motorsport boss Josh Smith is also due to bring one of his arrive-and-drive cars to demonstrate another way of getting on the grid.

But the 750MC is taking a slightly different approach for its main stand (located in Hall 3, 3280). The club has been a long-term fixture at the Autosport show, and this year it is looking to use the event as a shop window, quite literally, for how people can start upon their racing journey.

“You would want to get as many cars there as possible, but it’s difficult when you’ve got 24 series or championships,” admits the 750MC’s James Winstanley. “The idea was just to try and do something a bit different.

“Last year at the show we sold a couple of cars that were on display and thought, coming into the new season, let’s see if we can sell a few more. So, on the main stand, we’ve got six cars on display and they’re all for sale and, if someone agrees to buy one, we will give them two free race entry fees for 2024.”

The six cars will represent a broad cross-section of the machinery that can compete with the club, with single-seaters and tin-tops due to be among the cars that those attending the show can buy. The free entry fees are another extra incentive to place a deposit and are worth around £800, so equate to a significant saving.

This discount is one of several deals the 750MC is offering for this year, among them a number of free race entries and merchandise for early-bird registrations to series placed in the first two weeks after they open on 22 January. Numerous tyre discounts are also available from 750MC partners Polleysport and Darkside Developments for those signing up early. And this whole focus on affordability is an area the club is keen to explore further.

“Something we’ve strived to do a bit more over the last five to 10 years is trying to be a bit more open with costs,” explains Winstanley. “It’s not cheap, but the cars are more affordable than people expect so we try to get those numbers out there.

"It showcases what’s out there. It also helps the owners get the cars moved on and it helps us to get the cars back on the grid" James Winstanley

“A couple of the cars for sale will be £6,000, and a few will be a bit more expensive. It shows people what you can get involved for. The cars also generally hold their value reasonably well – we try to ensure regulations are stable so cars maintain their value. For us, it’s about getting people into racing.”

And Winstanley believes that having the range of cars for sale on the stand not only helps create excitement for the season ahead, but also brings a variety of benefits.

“It showcases what’s out there,” he says. “It also helps the owners get the cars moved on and it helps us to get the cars back on the grid. As well as the cars on display, we’re printing a classified paper, which will have more cars for sale, and it will also have arrive-and-drive deals from teams as well. It’s a member benefit getting their classified out there in front of as many people as possible. We’re really looking forward to it.”

Several other cars that race with the club will also be dotted around the NEC, with the BMW Car Club, which operates a championship as part of the 750MC’s portfolio, having its own stand (Hall 3A, 3A632). Meanwhile, representatives of RLM Racing and Atomic Racing – the two companies behind the MK Cup 200 machines that race as part of the Sports 1000 grid – are due to be interviewed on the main stage with the car also on display, all of which helps to promote the 750MC’s popular brand of club motorsport as it seeks to maintain its place at the top of the average grid sizes table.

The other leading national organisers bedecking the halls

The 750MC is far from the only main national racing organiser to have a presence at this year’s Autosport show. Another key player that has enjoyed some terrific entry numbers in recent years is MotorSport Vision Trackdays, with its suite of categories aimed at encouraging people to take the plunge into racing.

Alongside its popular Trackday Championship, Trackday Trophy and EnduroKa divisions, there’s a newcomer among the MSVT ranks for 2024 as it brings the famed Clio Cup name back to UK motorsport. A new series is being run for the latest, fifth-generation Clios, and this is due to be highlighted on the MSVT stand (Hall 3A, 3A604).

It may not have any completely new categories for 2024, but the Classic Sports Car Club has attracted several existing series to its portfolio for this year, giving them a refresh. And you can hear more about the likes of the former Kumho BMW series, MG Trophy, Midget & Sprite Challenge and Jaguar Challenge (alongside more established CSCC stalwarts) in Hall 3 (stand 3552).

TCR UK is one of the championships that is getting its own bespoke stand at the show (Hall 3, 3650) as the series continues to improve under the guidance of Maximum Motorsport. Meanwhile, the British Automobile Racing Club is due to make a return this year (Hall 3, 3450), and the BARC’s Hyundai Coupe Cup has got its own stand (Hall 3, 3720). The British Motorsports Marshals Club (Hall 3, 3371) will also be on hand, giving details of how to get involved in the sport as a volunteer.

And it’s not just circuit racing that will be in the spotlight. A number of rallying organisers are also set to have a presence in Birmingham, with Motorsport UK highlighting the revamped British Rally Championship (Hall 3, 3560). Others in attendance include British Historic Rally Championship organiser the Roger Albert Clark Rally Motor Club (Hall 3, 3725) and the Mini Rally Challenge (Hall 3, 3441).