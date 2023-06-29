Hat-trick hauls Foden up to fourth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Foden (above right) won all three Welsh MX-5 Championship races - for Mk1 models of the sportscar - to continue his strong start to the season and take his tally for the year to nine.

The treble success means he has improved by six spots in the rankings and he is now five wins behind table-topper Freddie Slater.

But Foden was not the only driver to score a hat-trick at Anglesey, as Elliot Lettis also continued to dominate the CityCar Cup category in his Peugeot 107.

He has now achieved eight wins in 2023 and climbs from 27th to eighth in Autosport's winners' table.

Those were the only changes inside the top 10 this week, although Graham Moore was unfortunate not to join Lettis in surging up the order.

He won both of the Northern Ireland Sevens races at Kirkistown, which were held concurrently with the Roadsports series, but there were fewer than six starters in the Seven class and therefore his victories do not count for our rankings.

Had there been just one more driver present, Moore could have moved up to 10th place.

Another racer who did improve is Michael Cullen. The Irishman has already been successful in his Stryker and Ford Fiesta ST this year but has now been triumphant in his Mini, too, winning one of the Jack Sears Trophy races at Lydden Hill.

That was his seventh win of the year and takes him from joint 17th to 11th.

Back to drivers enjoying a triple victory, and Freddie Chiddicks was another to achieve the feat - at Silverstone in the hard-fought Caterham Seven 270R championship.

Freddie Chiddicks Photo by: Ollie Read

He may have completed the clean sweep, but it required last-lap moves in two of the contests to seal the spoils - wins that have taken him from outside the top 50 and straight into 16th position.

Further down the table, others to improve include Radical PR6 pilot Gordon Duncan (30th to 22nd) and Clio Sport Championship frontrunner Tim Bentley (fresh entry in 23rd), who continued his impressive form in his 182 against the newer 197s at Croft.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 14 0 14 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 10 0 10 3 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 4 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 9 0 9 5 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 9 0 9 6 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 9 0 9 7 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 9 0 9 8 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 8 0 8 9 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 8 0 8 10 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 7 0 7 11 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 7 0 7 12 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 13 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 6 0 6 14= James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 14= Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 6 0 6 16 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 6 0 6 17 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 6 0 6 18 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 19 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 6 0 6 20 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 21 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 6 0 6 22 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 5 1 6 23 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 4 2 6 24 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 2 4 6 25 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 4 6 26 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 6 6 27 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 6 6 28 Colin Turkington (BMW 330e M Sport/BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 5 0 5 29 Matthew Fletcher (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 30= Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 5 0 5 30= Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 5 0 5 32 Todd Boucher (Locost 7) 5 0 5 33 Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5 34 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 5 0 5 35 Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 5 0 5 36 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 37 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 38 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 5 0 5 39 John Village (Village V2) 5 0 5 40 Shane Kelly (Morgan CX +4/Praga R1) 5 0 5 41 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 5 0 5 42 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 5 0 5 43 Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R/Revolution 500SC) 4 1 5 44 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 4 1 5 45 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 3 2 5 46 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S) 1 4 5 47 Tom Wood (Radical SR1) 0 5 5 48 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 5 5 49 Ryan Polley (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 50 Andrew Jordan (Mini Miglia/Lotus Cortina) 4 0 4 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.