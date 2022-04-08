Hamilton's F1 title-winning cars to feature at Silverstone Classic

A special celebration of Hamilton's achievements as the most successful British F1 driver will be incorporated into this year's edition of the Classic, which has moved from its traditional mid-summer slot to the late August bank holiday weekend.

The central theme of the 2022 festival is 'Best of British' and Hamilton's title successes will form part of the show.

The McLaren MP4-23 that powered Hamilton to his first title in 2008 will be in attendance, alongside the six Mercedes cars that have carried him to championship crowns between 2014 and 2020.

“It’s a real privilege for us to have all seven of Lewis’ title winners on show at The Classic this summer,” confirmed Nick Wigley, CEO of The Classic promoter Goose Live Events.

Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes AMG F1, 1st position, celebrates with his fans Photo by: Steve Etherington / Motorsport Images

“Lewis is already a legend and his incredible successes will forever be celebrated as a major milestone in motorsport history.

“This very special display will also be another of the standout highlights under this year’s ‘Best of British’ banner at The Classic.”

While the Hamilton showcase will feature modern cars, far older F1 machinery is due to take to the track during the event.

Races will be held catering for grand prix cars that date back to the pre-war era up until the mid-1980s, while V8, V10 and V12-powered 1990s examples will be involved in demonstrations.

Aside from F1, 60th birthday celebrations for several iconic British cars will also be held at the event.

The anniversaries of the launch of the MGB, Austin 7, Ford Cortina and AC Cobra are all also set to be commemorated at the event.

In addition to the Historic Grand Prix Cars Association and Masters Historic Formula One contests, tin-tops and GTs will be represented in the Masters Endurance Legends, Royal Automobile Club Historic Tourist Trophy and Adrian Flux Trophy for Transatlantic Pre '66 Touring Cars grids.