Grindrod grabs third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The former Pickup Truck driver has been in dominant form in the CityCar Cup this season and extended his unbeaten streak, including triumphing in the fledgling category's first partially reversed-grid race.

The latest three wins take his 2021 tally to nine and sent him up from joint 19th on the leaderboard to third and level on victories with second-placed Dave Griffin, although some way behind table-topper Cam Jackson's total of 16.

Grindrod was the only other mover inside the top 10 on what was a fairly quiet weekend of national motorsport, but there were numerous changes further down the rankings.

Veteran club competitor Rod Birley registered a brace of wins as the Classic and Modern Motorsport Club Southern's Super Saloons series ventured to Cadwell Park, Birley not having raced at the Lincolnshire venue since the early 1990s.

Those two wins took him up from 22nd in the table to 11th place.

That is one position higher than another double Cadwell winner, Jon Woolfitt.

The Spire driver won both of the Northern Saloons and Sportscar bouts to jump up from 27th.

Completing the Cadwell double victors on the march was Dave Cockell, who claimed two Modified Ford wins in his Escort Cosworth to go from outside the top 50 to 29th place.

Dave Cockell

Another driver new to the leaderboard this week is four-time BMW Compact Cup champion Steven Dailly. He claimed three wins in the series at Snetterton, including in the category's first double-length 30-minute contest - which was halted slightly early amid a deluge of rain - to take 24th place.

One spot further back is Dan Gore, who took double Monoposto glory at Oulton Park in his Jedi.

Completing the changes inside the top 30 is Ron Cumming joining the table after three Modsports wins at Knockhill in his Nemesis Kit Car.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 16 0 16 2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 9 0 9 3 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 9 0 9 4 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9 5 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 6 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 8 0 8 7 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8 8 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 9 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 8 0 8 10 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 8 0 8 11 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 8 0 8 12 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GT-R) 7 1 8 13 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8 14 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7 15 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7 16 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7 17 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 18 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 4 3 7 19 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 5 7 20 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 7 7 21 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 6 0 6 22 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 23 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 6 0 6 24 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 6 0 6 25 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 6 0 6 26 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 6 0 6 27 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 6 0 6 28 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 29 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 6 0 6 30 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 6 0 6 31 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 32 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6 33 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 2 6 34 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 3 3 6 35 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 3 3 6 36 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 6 6 37 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 6 6 38 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 6 6 39= Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5 39= Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 41 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 5 0 5 42 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 5 0 5 43 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 44 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 5 0 5 45 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 46 Jamie Boot (TVR Griffith) 5 0 5 47 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5 48 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5 49 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 5 0 5 50 Toby Trice (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.