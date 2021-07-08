Griffin retakes second in Autosport National Driver rankings

Honda Civic driver Alistair Camp had recently displaced Griffin from second but the M3 E36 pilot has now regained the place after a victory in the combined New Millennium/Open Series/Turbo Tin Tops race when the Classic Sports Car Club made its first visit to Scotland.

The win was Griffin's ninth of the season but that is still four behind runaway leader Cam Jackson.

There were a plethora of other changes in the leaderboard after a busy weekend of national motorsport, including Kumho BMW victor Brad Sheehan moving up a place to fourth with a win at Snetterton.

Also on the rise in the top 10 were father-and-son Mercedes-AMG GT3 pairing Richard and Sam Neary, as they moved to fifth and sixth.

They took a win in the GT Cup at Oulton Park but a jack failure that left them unable to change from wet to slick tyres dented their challenge in the opening race, denying them chance to rise further up the ranks.

Other changes in the top 10 included Castle Combe Formula Ford 1600 dominator Oliver White rising 14 places to eighth after another double win and Caterham Seven SigMax competitor Harry Senior gaining seven spots with a triumph at Thruxton.

But another notable driver on the move was last year's table-topper Gary Prebble.

He suffered gearbox woe in the Saloons category at Combe but was a double winner in the Classic Touring Car Racing Club's Pre-93/03 Touring Cars and that gained him 18 positions to move to ninth.

Just outside the top 10, Lewis Thompson leaped up from 41st to 12th on the leaderboard thanks to two Caterham 310R victories at Silverstone, while a Snetterton hat-trick in the Radical Challenge sent Matt Bell from outside the top 50 to 18th.

That is one place higher than Porsche Sprint Challenge GB ace Theo Edgerton, the former Ginetta Junior racer taking another two wins at Oulton Park to jump up from 50th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 13 0 13 2 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9 3 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 8 0 8 4 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 5 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7 6 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 7 0 7 7 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 7 0 7 8 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7 9 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 4 3 7 10 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 6 0 6 11 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 12 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 6 0 6 13 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 6 0 6 14 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 6 0 6 15 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 16 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 6 0 6 17 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156) 6 0 6 18 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 19 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6 20 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 1 6 21 Edd Giddings (BMW Z4) 4 2 6 22 Matt Holben (TVR Tuscan) 3 3 6 23 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R) 2 4 6 24 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6 25 James Keepin (MG ZR 160) 0 6 6 26 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 6 6 27 Calum Lockie (March 717/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 5 0 5 28 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 5 0 5 29 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 30 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 31 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Chevron B17) 5 0 5 32 Mike Williams (Rover Metro GTI) 5 0 5 33 Charlie Hand (Citroen Saxo VTR) 5 0 5 34 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 5 0 5 35 Max Esterson (Ray GR18) 5 0 5 36 Jamie Sturges (SEAT Leon TCR/Volkswagen Golf TCR) 5 0 5 37 Oliver Bull (Vauxhall Tigra Silhouette) 5 0 5 38 Paul Roddison (Mazda MX-5 Mk4) 5 0 5 39 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 5 0 5 40 Jamie Ellwood (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 3 2 5 41 Mark Holme (Austin-Healey 3000 MkII/MGB) 2 3 5 42 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 4 5 43 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 5 5 44 Joshua Jackson (McLaren 570S GT4) 0 5 5 45 William Heslop (Porsche Boxster S) 0 5 5 46 Nigel Innes (BMW E36 M3) 4 0 4 47 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 4 0 4 48 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 4 0 4 49 Simon Baker (BMW 1 Series) 4 0 4 50 John Mickel (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 4 0 4 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.