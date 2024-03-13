Gamble latest BTCC race winner planning Porsche Carrera Cup GB return

Fellow BTCC victors Dan Lloyd and Stephen Jelley have already revealed plans to make Carrera Cup comebacks this season and they will now be joined by Gamble, who endured a frustrating tin-top campaign in a Speedworks Motorsport Toyota last year.

Gamble only managed a best result of eighth, having starred in his rookie BTCC season in a Ciceley Motorsport BMW the previous year, when he scored a podium at his debut weekend.

Gamble is now returning to more familiar rear-wheel-drive machinery, having finished third in the Carrera Cup points back in 2019, and described his Porsche switch as a “reset”.

“Last year, I didn’t have the best year – I had a lot of breakdowns and was trying to get to grips with front-wheel drive,” he told Autosport. “It was hard to get any momentum going.

“I really wanted to get back into rear-wheel drive and this fitted well.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. The Porsches are so close and the calendar is great – it’s a fantastic championship and I had two really good years in it.”

However, Gamble has not ruled out competing in the BTCC again in the future.

“It didn’t really work for me this year and I’ve had a good couple of years in the championship, so who knows,” he added.

“[Dan] Cammish came back to the Carrera Cup and had a good year [he won a third Porsche title in 2021 before then sealing a competitive BTCC return the next season] so we’ll see what the future holds.”

Gamble is part of a strong Century Motorsport line-up as he is due to be joined by another former BTCC racer, Will Burns - who won the British GT4 title in 2021.

Burns spent last season on the sidelines, the 2020 Ginetta GT4 Supercup conqueror having competed in both the UK and Europe in 2022 after his British GT success.

He will now reunite with the Century squad that guided him to British GT4 honours as he makes his Carrera Cup debut.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Rosland Gold by Century Motorsport this year,” Burns said. “After a year out from racing it is great to be back with the team after our stint together in British GT.”