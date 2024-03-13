All Series
Subscribe

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe
National

Gamble latest BTCC race winner planning Porsche Carrera Cup GB return

George Gamble has become the latest British Touring Car race winner to announce a return to the Porsche Carrera Cup GB for this year, driving for Century Motorsport.

Stephen Lickorish
Stephen Lickorish
l1_Gamble-DG5_4796

Fellow BTCC victors Dan Lloyd and Stephen Jelley have already revealed plans to make Carrera Cup comebacks this season and they will now be joined by Gamble, who endured a frustrating tin-top campaign in a Speedworks Motorsport Toyota last year.

Gamble only managed a best result of eighth, having starred in his rookie BTCC season in a Ciceley Motorsport BMW the previous year, when he scored a podium at his debut weekend.

Gamble is now returning to more familiar rear-wheel-drive machinery, having finished third in the Carrera Cup points back in 2019, and described his Porsche switch as a “reset”.

“Last year, I didn’t have the best year – I had a lot of breakdowns and was trying to get to grips with front-wheel drive,” he told Autosport. “It was hard to get any momentum going.

“I really wanted to get back into rear-wheel drive and this fitted well.

“I’m looking forward to the challenge. The Porsches are so close and the calendar is great – it’s a fantastic championship and I had two really good years in it.”

However, Gamble has not ruled out competing in the BTCC again in the future.

“It didn’t really work for me this year and I’ve had a good couple of years in the championship, so who knows,” he added.

“[Dan] Cammish came back to the Carrera Cup and had a good year [he won a third Porsche title in 2021 before then sealing a competitive BTCC return the next season] so we’ll see what the future holds.”

Gamble is part of a strong Century Motorsport line-up as he is due to be joined by another former BTCC racer, Will Burns - who won the British GT4 title in 2021.

Burns spent last season on the sidelines, the 2020 Ginetta GT4 Supercup conqueror having competed in both the UK and Europe in 2022 after his British GT success.

He will now reunite with the Century squad that guided him to British GT4 honours as he makes his Carrera Cup debut.

“I’m thrilled to be joining Rosland Gold by Century Motorsport this year,” Burns said. “After a year out from racing it is great to be back with the team after our stint together in British GT.”

Be part of the Autosport community

Join the conversation

Share Or Save This Story

comments
Previous article How a national racing team achieved a remarkable 2023 hat-trick

Top Comments

There are no comments at the moment. Would you like to write one?
Stephen Lickorish
More from
Stephen Lickorish
The "creative" tactic MSV is using to boost national racing spectator figures

The "creative" tactic MSV is using to boost national racing spectator figures

National
The "creative" tactic MSV is using to boost national racing spectator figures The "creative" tactic MSV is using to boost national racing spectator figures
The important progress being made to increase female motorsport involvement

The important progress being made to increase female motorsport involvement

National
The important progress being made to increase female motorsport involvement The important progress being made to increase female motorsport involvement
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Plus
Plus
General
How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life How a lost Lotus that could have revolutionised Can-Am finally came to life

Latest news

Podcast: Stunning MotoGP debuts in Qatar for two headline riders

Podcast: Stunning MotoGP debuts in Qatar for two headline riders

MGP MotoGP
Qatar GP
Podcast: Stunning MotoGP debuts in Qatar for two headline riders Podcast: Stunning MotoGP debuts in Qatar for two headline riders
Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at IMSA Sebring

Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at IMSA Sebring

IMSA IMSA
Sebring 12 Hours
Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at IMSA Sebring Porsche wary of mistakes as it aims to ‘maintain trajectory’ at IMSA Sebring
The other Solberg making waves behind the scenes in the WRC

The other Solberg making waves behind the scenes in the WRC

WRC WRC
The other Solberg making waves behind the scenes in the WRC The other Solberg making waves behind the scenes in the WRC
Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari

Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari

F1 Formula 1
Saudi Arabian GP
Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari Every British F1 driver to have started a grand prix for Ferrari

Autosport Plus

Discover Plus content
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore

Plus
Plus
National
By Tom Howard
How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore How a new 'old' challenge is capturing the spirit of British rallying lore
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Plus
Plus
Historics
By Marcus Pye
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force
How to get the best out of amateur racers

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Plus
Plus
GT
By James Newbold
How to get the best out of amateur racers How to get the best out of amateur racers
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Plus
Plus
Radical
By Ben Anderson
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model
View more

Contact us

© 2024 Motorsport Network All rights reserved.

Sign up for free

  • Get quick access to your favorite articles

  • Manage alerts on breaking news and favorite drivers

  • Make your voice heard with article commenting.

Registration Sign in

Autosport Plus

Discover premium content
Subscribe