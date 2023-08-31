Flock top improver in Autosport National Driver Rankings herd

Flock scored an 11th win of the season in the opening race in Norfolk and, despite a spin in the second contest, he threatened main rival Cameron Pratt-Thompson but could not quite find a way through to score another triumph.

Nevertheless, he still improves on the leaderboard moving into ninth, and is now five wins shy of the tally of table-topper Freddie Slater - the Ginetta Junior ace impressing on his British Formula 4 debut at the weekend.

But Flock was not the only driver inside the top 10 to add to their total following the bank holiday weekend's events. Lucas Romanek profited from a clash between his fellow Castle Combe Formula Ford 1600 frontrunners Luke Cooper and Josh Fisher to triumph in the opening race.

However, with some of the FF1600 fields he has headed this year containing very few cars, he remains in fourth place, unable to leapfrog James Clarke and Ryan McLeish - who are also on 14 wins but have achieved those with a higher average grid size.

While Romanek's sole victory did not improve his position, a win for British Touring Car dominator Ash Sutton at Donington Park meant he certainly did.

Not only did the success draw him level with BTCC greats Yvan Muller, Alain Menu and James Thompson in sixth place in the BTCC all-time most wins list, it also means he gains seven spots in Autosport's 2023 winners' table and moves to 14th.

You then have to go all the way down to 27th position to find the next improver: Bikesports master Charles Hall.

The Mittell pilot bagged another two wins at Brands Hatch to rocket up the leaderboard having been outside the top 50 last week.

Another driver to succeed at Brands was Bryan Bransom, who joins Hall on eight wins for the year after triumphing in one of the BMW Car Club Racing contests - a victory that sends him from 40th to 30th.

Charles Hall leads Jack Tomalin Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Further back, there were a couple of double winners at Kirkistown to storm into the top 50.

Kian O'Brien headed both Mini Cooper races to rise to 33rd, while Steven Larkham's Radical was unbeaten in the two Roadsports encounters to climb to 37th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 16 0 16 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 14 0 14 3 Ryan McLeish (Legends Ford Coupe) 14 0 14 4 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 14 0 14 5 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Ginetta G40 GT5) 12 1 13 6 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 12 0 12 7 Michael Cullen (Raw Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST/Austin Mini Cooper S) 12 0 12 8 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 11 0 11 9 Daire Flock (Citroen Saxo VTR) 11 0 11 10 Ravi Ramyead (Ginetta G56 GTA) 11 0 11 11 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 10 0 10 12 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 10 0 10 13 Dan Silvester (Toyota MR2 Mk2/Honda Civic) 3 7 10 14 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 9 0 9 15 Jake Hill (BMW 330e M Sport/Nissan Primera GT/Ford Capri III 3.0S) 9 0 9 16 Stewart Black (Legends Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 17 Stewart Place (Peugeot 205 GTI) 9 0 9 18 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 2 9 19 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 9 9 20 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 8 0 8 21 James Lay (Radical SR3) 8 0 8 22 Graham Fennymore (Reynard SF81) 8 0 8 23 Dan Zelos (Mini Cooper JCW) 8 0 8 24 Andrew Graham (Triumph TR8/MGB) 8 0 8 25 Tom Mills (Tatuus F4-TO14) 8 0 8 26 Nick White (Ginetta G56 GTA) 8 0 8 27 Charles Hall (Mittell MC-41R) 8 0 8 28 Gordon Duncan (Radical PR6) 7 1 8 29 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 7 1 8 30 Bryan Bransom (BMW M3 E46) 6 2 8 31 Kian O’Brien (Mini Cooper/Ford Fiesta ST) 5 3 8 32 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 2 6 8 33 Karl O’Brien (Dallara F307) 7 0 7 34 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 7 0 7 35 Freddie Chiddicks (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 36 Charlie Lower (Caterham 7 270R) 7 0 7 37 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7 38 Phil Wright (Honda Civic EP3) 7 0 7 39 Horatio Fitz-Simon (Lotus 22/Lotus Elan/Lotus Elan 26R) 6 1 7 40 Nigel Greensall (TVR Griffith 200/Shelby Cobra/Ford Capri/Lotus Elan GTS/Lister-Jaguar Knobbly/Jaguar E-type) 6 1 7 41 Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 6 1 7 42 Matthew Hyde (AHS Dominator) 6 1 7 43 Mike Jordan (Mini Se7en) 6 1 7 44 Callum Grant (Merlyn Mk20A) 6 1 7 45 Mark White (Honda Civic Type R) 4 3 7 46 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7 47 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 5 7 48 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 7 7 49 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7 50 Louis Woodward (BMW 120i E82) 6 0 6

All car races in the UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, and experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Each race counts only once, so an overall winner’s class win is not added.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, the average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.