Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Jobs Watch Shop Tickets
Previous / Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead
National News

Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Mazda MX-5 ace Fraser Fenwick has stormed into the top five of Autosport's National Driver Rankings after taking an impressive hat-trick at Brands Hatch last weekend.

Marcus Simmons
By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish
Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

While table-topper Lucky Khera has extended his lead at the head of the rankings to four wins after taking another Ferrari Challenge UK triumph at Donington Park, Fenwick's promotion to fifth is the highest position change.

Fenwick led throughout the first two contests for the Mk1 sportscars at Brands and it did not take him long to usurp Steve Foden in the finale and complete his treble - which elevates him from 28th in the winners' table.

Fenwick is not the only driver to surge into the top 10 as Northern Ireland Saloons racer Peter Baxter added another two dominant victories in his SEAT Leon at Kirkistown to jump from 23rd to seventh.

Peter Baxter added another two dominant victories in his SEAT Leon at Kirkistown

Peter Baxter added another two dominant victories in his SEAT Leon at Kirkistown

Photo by: Gary Craig

Other double winners from that meeting were Steven Larkham's Radical in Roadsports - sending him from 46th to 15th - while David McCullough also picked up a brace in Formula Ford 1600 to jump from 49th to 16th.

Away from Kirkistown, it was another impressive weekend for Nelson King in the Mini Challenge Trophy as the series again appeared on the British Touring Car support bill at Croft.

He has been the driver to beat in the Coopers so far this year and impressively resisted attacks in the opener before blasting his way from fourth to the lead on the first lap of race two, to take his 2022 tally to seven wins from eight.

Those latest successes mean he has improved his position by 21 places in the rankings, leaping up to ninth.
Another Croft winner to improve their position is Alex Dunne. Although the British Formula 4 points leader's weekend did not get off to the best of starts with engine woes in qualifying and the opener, a fresh motor helped propel him to the reversed-grid win and means he has risen from 19th to 13th on the leaderboard.

Also gaining places was Modified Fords star Dave Cockell, who won the first race at Oulton Park.

However, he suffered a spectacular engine failure on his Escort Cosworth when leading the second encounter, limiting him to improving by six spots to 11th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13
2 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
3 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9
4 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9
5 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8
6 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 8 0 8
7 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 2 8
8 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
9 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7
10 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 7 0 7
11 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 7 0 7
12 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7
13 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7
14 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 7 0 7
15 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7
16 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 7 0 7
17 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 6 1 7
18 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7
19 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 4 3 7
20 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7
21 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7
22 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6
23 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
24 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6
25 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6
26 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 6 0 6
27 Michael Cullen (Lotus Cortina/Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6
28 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6
29 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6
30 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 2 6
31 Craig Land (Locost 7) 3 3 6
32 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6
33 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 6 6
34 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 5 0 5
35 Christian Douglas (TVR Griffith 400/Ariel Atom) 5 0 5
36 Marc Warren (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5
37 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 5 0 5
38 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5
39 John Mickel (34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5
40 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 5 0 5
41 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 5 0 5
42 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 5 0 5
43/td> James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 5 0 5
44 Tom McArthur (Titan Mk4/Merlyn Mk20) 5 0 5
45= George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5
45= Kevin Kivlochan (AC Cobra/Morgan +8) 5 0 5
45= Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13/Tatuus F4-TO14) 5 0 5
48 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 5 0 5
49 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 5 0 5
50 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 0 5

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries.

Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included.

Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments
Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead
Previous article

Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead
Marcus Simmons More
Marcus Simmons
BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale Croft
BTCC

BTCC Croft: Shedden beats Cook in finale

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2 Croft
BTCC

BTCC Croft: Lloyd doubles up to beat Ingram in Hyundai 1-2

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future Plus
Le Mans

How an Italian junior formula giant is readying for its Le Mans future

Latest news

Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead
Video Inside
National National

Video: RAM raid at Snetterton as Loggie extends British GT points lead

Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Legends aces leap up Autosport National Driver Rankings

The weird and wonderful from national motorsport this week
National National

The weird and wonderful from national motorsport this week

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force Plus

How Lotus emerged as a period Goodwood force

Colin Chapman’s marque was the most successful across Goodwood’s 71 contemporary era Members’ Meetings, from 1949 to 1966. Many of the future Formula 1 pacesetter's finest creations will be in action during this weekend's 2022 event, attempting to re-live an era when period Lotus was gaining unstoppable momentum

Historics
Apr 8, 2022
How to get the best out of amateur racers Plus

How to get the best out of amateur racers

Pro-Am GT racing is booming. But how should drivers approach working with an amateur? Autosport sought out a panel of experts to explain the pitfalls amateur drivers should avoid and how professionals can help them to achieve their goals

GT
Apr 3, 2022
How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model Plus

How Radical revamped its record-breaking flagship model

Just over a year ago, Autosport sampled Radical’s newest offering: the SR10. Now upgraded, it’s clear to see why it’s become the manufacturer’s fastest-selling model

National
Jan 16, 2022
The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm Plus

The second-generation Can-Am racers that took the UK by storm

When Thundersports was introduced in 1983, few could have predicted that it would bring an army of heavy metal from the United States to British circuits. The awe-inspiring former Can-Am racers became a new domestic flagship category that captivated spectators and drivers alike

National
Jan 14, 2022
The father and son team taking GT racing by storm Plus

The father and son team taking GT racing by storm

GT Cup title winners Richard and Sam Neary emerged as a race-winning force in British GT in 2021. The father-and-son pairing have done it the hard way with their family team – and 19-year-old Sam is only just getting started on a career he hopes will lead to factory opportunities in the near future

National
Jan 9, 2022
Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport Plus

Track testing an outgoing stalwart of British motorsport

The current GB3 Championship car is due to be replaced next season. Autosport got behind the wheel to discover why it's been a popular machine for drivers making their way up the junior single-seater ladder

National
Dec 15, 2021
Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK Plus

Inside the lightweight Czech sportscar making its mark on the UK

Ahead of Praga running its own standalone series in partnership with Britcar, Autosport got behind the wheel of the Czech company’s R1 at Donington – and was left very impressed

National
Dec 5, 2021
How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory Plus

How rocket O'Sullivan banished painful memories with GB3 glory

After missing out on the 2020 British F4 title in astonishing fashion, Zak O'Sullivan was determined to earn his first car racing title stepping up to the BRDC British F3 championship. While the series underwent a mid-year name change to GB3, the Carlin driver was imperious throughout and deservedly claimed the title in his rookie year

National
Dec 1, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.