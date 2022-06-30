Fenwick flies up to fifth in Autosport National Driver Rankings

While table-topper Lucky Khera has extended his lead at the head of the rankings to four wins after taking another Ferrari Challenge UK triumph at Donington Park, Fenwick's promotion to fifth is the highest position change.

Fenwick led throughout the first two contests for the Mk1 sportscars at Brands and it did not take him long to usurp Steve Foden in the finale and complete his treble - which elevates him from 28th in the winners' table.

Fenwick is not the only driver to surge into the top 10 as Northern Ireland Saloons racer Peter Baxter added another two dominant victories in his SEAT Leon at Kirkistown to jump from 23rd to seventh.

Peter Baxter added another two dominant victories in his SEAT Leon at Kirkistown Photo by: Gary Craig

Other double winners from that meeting were Steven Larkham's Radical in Roadsports - sending him from 46th to 15th - while David McCullough also picked up a brace in Formula Ford 1600 to jump from 49th to 16th.

Away from Kirkistown, it was another impressive weekend for Nelson King in the Mini Challenge Trophy as the series again appeared on the British Touring Car support bill at Croft.

He has been the driver to beat in the Coopers so far this year and impressively resisted attacks in the opener before blasting his way from fourth to the lead on the first lap of race two, to take his 2022 tally to seven wins from eight.

Those latest successes mean he has improved his position by 21 places in the rankings, leaping up to ninth.

Another Croft winner to improve their position is Alex Dunne. Although the British Formula 4 points leader's weekend did not get off to the best of starts with engine woes in qualifying and the opener, a fresh motor helped propel him to the reversed-grid win and means he has risen from 19th to 13th on the leaderboard.

Also gaining places was Modified Fords star Dave Cockell, who won the first race at Oulton Park.

However, he suffered a spectacular engine failure on his Escort Cosworth when leading the second encounter, limiting him to improving by six spots to 11th.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2022

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Lucky Khera (Ferrari 488 Challenge/BMW E46/Lamborghini Huracan GT3/McLaren 720S GT3) 7 6 13 2 Will Gibson (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 3 Miles Rudman (34 Ford Coupe) 9 0 9 4 Michelle Hayward (Mallock U2 Mk23) 0 9 9 5 Fraser Fenwick (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 6 Stewart Black (Ford Coupe) 8 0 8 7 Peter Baxter (SEAT Leon) 6 2 8 8 Jasver Sapra (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7 9 Nelson King (Mini Cooper) 7 0 7 10 Joshua Law (MCR S2) 7 0 7 11 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 7 0 7 12 Richard Webb (Spire RGBR) 7 0 7 13 Alex Dunne (Tatuus T-421) 7 0 7 14 Liam McGill (Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Fiesta ST) 7 0 7 15 Steven Larkham (Radical PR6) 7 0 7 16 David McCullough (Van Diemen RF00) 7 0 7 17 Benn Simms (Reynard SF77/Caravelle Mk2) 6 1 7 18 Dave Griffin (BMW E36 M3) 5 2 7 19 Jamie Winrow (Caterham 7 Sigma 135) 4 3 7 20 Mike Williamson (Mitsubishi Evo 4) 2 5 7 21 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7 22 Harry Hickton (Citroen Saxo VTR) 6 0 6 23 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 24 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 25 Wayne Marrs (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Mercedes-AMG GT3) 6 0 6 26 Samuel Harrison (Chevron B15/Merlyn Mk20) 6 0 6 27 Michael Cullen (Lotus Cortina/Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 6 0 6 28 Peter Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 6 0 6 29 Richard Kearney (Formula Sheane) 6 0 6 30 Derek Graham (Ford Fiesta Zetec) 4 2 6 31 Craig Land (Locost 7) 3 3 6 32 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 6 6 33 Zac Blackwell (Mini Cooper S R56) 0 6 6 34 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 Sigma 150) 5 0 5 35 Christian Douglas (TVR Griffith 400/Ariel Atom) 5 0 5 36 Marc Warren (Ginetta G56 GTA) 5 0 5 37 Bryan Bransom (BMW E46 M3) 5 0 5 38 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 5 0 5 39 John Mickel (34 Ford Coupe) 5 0 5 40 Mikey Doble (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 5 0 5 41 Paul Brydon (BMW M3 Solution F) 5 0 5 42 Michael O’Brien (Brabham BT6/McLaren 720S GT3) 5 0 5 43/td> James Kellett (Ginetta G56 GT4) 5 0 5 44 Tom McArthur (Titan Mk4/Merlyn Mk20) 5 0 5 45= George Turiccki (SHP Pickup) 5 0 5 45= Kevin Kivlochan (AC Cobra/Morgan +8) 5 0 5 45= Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13/Tatuus F4-TO14) 5 0 5 48 John Kinmond (Rover 3500) 5 0 5 49 Aaron Head (Caterham 420R) 5 0 5 50 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GTR) 5 0 5 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.