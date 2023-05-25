Clarke and his Phantom creep up on Autosport National Driver Rankings summit

Clarke and his Phantom PR22 spooked his opposition with a stunning display at the Welsh circuit to win all four races and set a new series lap record at the venue in the process.

Added to three wins he had already snared earlier in the season, these latest triumphs have sent Clarke rising up 26 places in the winners' table.

He has reduced Mazda MX-5 ace Aidan Hills' advantage at the top to two victories and Clarke is only the second driver to score seven or more wins so far this year.

But there are a host of other contenders creeping up on Hills, including Radical Cup UK star James Lay.

He impressively won all three races as the category made its first appearance on the British Touring Car support bill at Snetterton, meaning the reigning SR3 champion jumps 30 positions and into fourth.

Another driver to enjoy a successful Snetterton was local racer Dan Zelos, who claimed two more Mini Challenge victories to take his current total to five and enable him to rise 31 spots to seventh.

Lovell has moved up 39 places to rank 10th Photo by: Gary Hawkins

Elsewhere, Lewis Thompson maintained his undefeated record in the Caterham Seven UK Championship at Croft with a hat-trick of wins to shoot from outside the top 50 last week straight into ninth place.

That is one position higher than Jonathan Lovell, who was another driver to enjoy MotorSport Vision Racing's Welsh visit as he picked up two Porsche Boxster Cup victories to improve by 39 places.

Revolution pilot Jonathan Mitchell jumps from 30th to 11th with Zeo Prototype Series success at Silverstone, while Radical SR1 ace Theo Micouris (12th), Brands Hatch Hot Hatch dominator Ryan Polley (13th) and BTCC conqueror Ash Sutton (16th) also enter the top 50 of the rankings this week.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2023

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Aidan Hills (Mazda MX-5 Mk3) 9 0 9 2 James Clarke (Phantom PR22) 7 0 7 3 Steve Foden (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 6 0 6 4 James Lay (Radical SR3) 6 0 6 5 Elliot Lettis (Peugeot 107) 5 0 5 6 Jason West (BMW M3 E46) 5 0 5 7 Dan Zelos (Mini F56 JCW) 5 0 5 8 Freddie Slater (Ginetta G40 Junior) 5 0 5 9 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 7 420R) 5 0 5 10 Jonathan Lovell (Porsche Boxster S) 5 0 5 11 Jonathan Mitchell (Caterham 7 420R/Revolution 500SC) 4 1 5 12 Theo Micouris (Radical SR1) 0 5 5 13 Ryan Polley (Honda Civic Type R) 4 0 4 14 Steve Hewson (Porsche Cayman) 4 0 4 15 Michael Gibbins (MCR S2n) 4 0 4 16 Ash Sutton (Ford Focus ST) 4 0 4 17 Colin Turkington (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30/BMW 330e M Sport) 4 0 4 18 Felix Fisher (Ray GR05) 4 0 4 19 Stephen Berry (Mini Cooper S) 4 0 4 20 Stephen Watkins (MG Midget) 4 0 4 21= Neil Fowler (MGB GTV8) 4 0 4 21= Jonathan Lisseter (Locost Ma7da) 4 0 4 23 Lucas Romanek (Van Diemen JL13) 4 0 4 24 Andy Southcott (MG Midget Lenham) 4 0 4 25 Luke Reade (Ginetta G56 GT4) 4 0 4 26 John Village (Village V2) 4 0 4 27 Jackie Cochrane (Sunbeam Tiger) 4 0 4 28 Chris Beighton (Sunbeam Tiger/Lola T70 Mk3B) 3 1 4 29 Tim Bentley (Renault Clio 182) 2 2 4 30 Mark Smith (BMW M3 E36 Evo/BMW M3 E30) 2 2 4 31 Ben Mulryan (Ford Fiesta Zetec S Mk7) 2 2 4 32 Graham Moore (GMS Fireblade) 2 2 4 33 Ian Boulton (MG ZR) 1 3 4 34 Neil Jessop (Ford Escort Mk2 Zakspeed) 0 4 4 35 Paul Simpson (Porsche Boxster S) 0 4 4 36= Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf TDI/Audi TTCR) 0 4 4 36= Tom Wood (Radical SR1) 0 4 4 38 Olly Samways (Mighty Mini) 0 4 4 39 Mathieu Gauthier-Thornton (Phantom P94) 0 4 4 40 Colin Peach (Van Diemen RFS02) 0 4 4 41 Alastair Kellett (Ford Fiesta ST240) 3 0 3 42 Lars Alexander Hoffmann (Caterham 7 310R) 3 0 3 43 Joe Jessup (Honda Civic Type R) 3 0 3 44 Axel van Nederveen (Ginetta G56 GTA) 3 0 3 45 Ben Timmons (Caterham 7 Roadsport) 3 0 3 46= Stuart Waite (BMW M3 E36) 3 0 3 46= Shaun Traynor (Toyota MR2 Roadster) 3 0 3 48= Matty Cobb (Volkswagen Beetle) 3 0 3 48= Jack Sales (Caterham 7 310R) 3 0 3 50 Louis Woodward (BMW 120i E82) 3 0 3

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.