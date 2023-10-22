AMABA finalist Voisin clinches GB3 title in Donington finale

Voisin held a 13-point advantage over fellow 2023 Aston Martin Autosport BRDC Young Driver Award finalist Joseph Loake coming into the weekend, with Hitech GP’s Alex Dunne just a further four points behind.

After securing a double pole in qualifying, Voisin converted the first of those into his second victory of the season in Saturday’s damp opening contest ahead of Matthew Rees, while Dunne finished third.

Voisin led again in a dry race two on Sunday morning but Dunne pounced on a mistake into Melbourne hairpin to snatch the lead from his rival into Goddards before taking his fifth victory of the season.

That left Dunne needing to overhaul a 22-point deficit in the deciding reversed-grid race, while Loake’s title hopes were ended after finishing eighth.

Dunne started two places ahead of Voisin from 20th in the finale, and the pair climbed up the order to 11th and 12th respectively before a mid-race safety car period.

Racing resumed for one more lap before a spin for Loake neutralised the proceedings again, with Dunne having made up two further positions. Racing did not resume, with Hillspeed's Gerrard Xie taking a maiden win behind the safety car, while 12th was enough for Voisin to clinch the crown.

Photo by: JEP Callum Voisin, Rodin Carlin receives the Jack Cavill Pole Position Cup from award founder John Cavill

“Really difficult to put into words,” said Voisin. “It's been a long old year. We've made the most of it. Every time we've bagged the points, we've done the most we can and we've been rewarded. We got better towards the end of the season and it's brilliant to finish on a high. I'm over the moon.”

After impressing in GB3 as a single-seater rookie in 2022, the 17-year old started the season as one of the favourites.

In what proved to be one of the most open seasons in years, consistency paid off in the end.

Despite only recording one other victory prior to Donington Park he scored more podium finishes than anybody else, and led the standings since round five at Silverstone in July, also winning the Jack Cavill Pole Position Cup for a second year in a row for being the best qualifier.

Having recently taken part in an FIA Formula 3 test with Carlin, the Anglo-Swiss driver will get the chance to do it again as a prize for winning the GB3 title.

The GB4 Championship was already wrapped up prior to Donington Park, with KMR Sport’s Tom Mills dominating the season with 10 wins to bag the crown with a round to spare at Brands Hatch last month.

With Mills sitting out the finale, Evans GP’s Cooper Webster secured runner-up spot with a clean sweep of three victories.