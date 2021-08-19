Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone
National News

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

By:
Co-author:
Stephen Lickorish

Alfa Romeo ace Barry McMahon has grabbed third place in Autosport's National Driver Rankings after taking another two wins last weekend.

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The 156 driver has been in dominant form in the 750 Motor Club's Alfa championship this year, winning every race, and this continued at Brands Hatch, where Alfas and Ferraris took centre stage for the annual Festival Italia event.

McMahon was once again unstoppable and his latest two victories gained him four places on the winners' table, but he's still six victories shy of runaway leader Cam Jackson.

Also on the rise over the weekend were father-and-son Mercedes-AMG GT3 racers Richard and Sam Neary.

Significant damage from a Spa startline crash left Team Abba in a race against time to have the car on the grid for the GT Cup event at Silverstone - and the Merc was readied just hours before the weekend.

But that didn't prevent a return to winning ways with each of the Nearys taking a sprint race victory and then combining to triumph in one of the enduros too, the Brabham BT62 of Ross Wylie and Paul Bailey denying them a clean sweep and the chance to rise even further up the leaderboard.

Instead, they now sit fourth and fifth, up from 10th and 11th last week.

 

The final change in the top 10 was courtesy of Jedi warrior Dan Gore. He took two Monoposto wins at Silverstone in his Mk6 machine - the second by just 0.009 seconds - to rise from 26th to eighth.

Others to improve included Harry Senior, the Caterham racer taking two 7 Race Series class successes at Silverstone to gain nine places to go 11th, while Dave Cockell added two more wins in his Escort in the Modified Fords category at Oulton Park to leapfrog 21 places up the order to 18th.

Elsewhere, a number of Irish drivers moved into the top 50 table this week, the most notable being Michael Cullen in 19th. He took a hat-trick of wins at Mondello Park, combining his continued Irish Strykers dominance with a win in the Fiesta ST category.

Another treble winner was former WRC2 competitor Robert Barrable in the Irish Legends series, taking him to 35th, while Shane Murphy won both of the combined SEAT Supercup Ireland and Irish Touring Car contests to snare 46th place.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total
1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17
2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11
3 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 1 11
4 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
5 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10
6 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10
7 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10
8 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 9 0 9
9 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 9 0 9
10 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GT-R) 8 1 9
11 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 7 2 9
12 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9
13 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8
14 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8
15 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8
16 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8
17 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 8 0 8
18 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 8 0 8
19 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 8 0 8
20 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 5 3 8
21 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 2 6 8
22 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8
23 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8
24 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 8 8
25 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7
26 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7
27 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 7 0 7
28 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7
29 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7
30 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7
31 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 7 0 7
32 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7
33 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 0 7
34 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7
35 Robert Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7
36 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 7 0 7
37 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 3 4 7
38 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 6 7
39 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7
40 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 7 7
41 Calum Lockie (March 717/Shelby Daytona Cobra/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 6 0 6
42 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 6 0 6
43 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 6 0 6
44 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 6 0 6
45 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6
46 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 6 0 6
47 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 6 0 6
48 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 6 0 6
49 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 6 0 6
50 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6

All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class.

Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.

shares
comments

Related video

Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone

Previous article

Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone
Load comments

Trending

1
MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

23 h
2
Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

3 h
3
IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

3 h
4
MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

2 d
5
MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled

25 min
Latest news
Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

31m
Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone
NTNL

Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone

Aug 18, 2021
GB3 announces new car for 2022 featuring halo and side air-intake
NTNL

GB3 announces new car for 2022 featuring halo and side air-intake

Aug 16, 2021
Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
NTNL

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Aug 12, 2021
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus
NTNL

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

Aug 11, 2021
More
Marcus Simmons
Magazine: Schumacher special, Jordan 191 track test and FE finale
General

Magazine: Schumacher special, Jordan 191 track test and FE finale

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race Knockhill
BTCC

Knockhill BTCC: Ingram heads Proctor in final race

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously Plus
WTCR

Why the new electric tin-top series deserves to be taken seriously

Trending Today

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP
MotoGP MotoGP

Yamaha won’t allow Vinales to race at British MotoGP

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Red Bull teams in "good place" with current F1 driver line-up

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'
IndyCar IndyCar

Magnussen: Chance to race at Indy 500 'a dream'

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP Plus
MotoGP MotoGP

The other Austria 'shock' with major repercussions in MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled
MotoGP MotoGP

MotoGP calendar revised again as Malaysian GP cancelled

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24 Hours schedule: Qualifying, race & more

Cadillac linked to Le Mans return with LMDh programme
Le Mans Le Mans

Cadillac linked to Le Mans return with LMDh programme

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in
Le Mans Le Mans

Le Mans 24h: #7 Toyota tops Qualifying as Hyperpole slots locked in

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change Plus

The uncertainty and opportunity of British F3's enforced identity change

OPINION: It was inevitable that British F3 would need a new identity someday amid the FIA’s stance on series outside its remit using the ‘F3’ branding. But while its mid-season switch to the GB3 moniker was met with some surprise, many championship insiders are adamant that nothing will change

National
Aug 11, 2021
The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats Plus

The E-Type 'Beast' that took on club racing's greats

Thousands of Jaguar E-Types were produced over the years, but 60 years on from its birth, none can quite match the mighty machine that was campaigned with great success in club racing by Malcolm Hamilton

National
Aug 9, 2021
The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster Plus

The F1 techniques club racers can use to go faster

Mercedes engineer James Wingfield is used to data in his F1 day job, but the Caterham racer shows how grassroots club drivers can also benefit from the tool

National
Aug 1, 2021
Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60 Plus

Why the Jaguar E-type remains special at 60

It’s 60 years since the Jaguar E-type arrived and caused a sensation. As our resident racer Ben Anderson discovered when he got behind the wheel of two special racing versions at Brands Hatch, the thrill of driving them hasn't diminished over time

GT
Jul 31, 2021
10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed Plus

10 reasons to attend the Goodwood Festival of Speed

It’s almost two years since Goodwood last hosted a public motorsport event, but the stars, cars and fans are now set to flock back this weekend. Here are 10 of the key elements that will make this year’s Festival of Speed unmissable

National
Jul 7, 2021
The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar Plus

The addictive experience of racing a rallycross Supercar

Racing a Supercar is what every budding rallycross driver aspires to do – and it’s exactly what our reporter had the opportunity to try out. As he found, it lived up to and exceeded expectations

National
Jul 6, 2021
The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile Plus

The mouthwatering title fight resulting from a BTCC ace's exile

Three more of the BTCC’s support series are finally due to begin at Snetterton this weekend, with the Carrera Cup GB promising an epic title fight between its reigning champion and a returning king ousted from his tin-top seat over the winter

National
Jun 11, 2021
The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions Plus

The entry level series turning trackday fans into GT champions

Low-cost. Easily accessible. And the perfect route for trackday drivers into competitive motorsport. It’s easy to see why Super Lap Scotland’s time-trial format is proving popular and encouraging new people to try it for themselves

National
May 12, 2021

Latest news

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone
National National

Knockhill welcomes fans back for TOCA as Simmons bags GB3 double at Silverstone

GB3 announces new car for 2022 featuring halo and side air-intake
National National

GB3 announces new car for 2022 featuring halo and side air-intake

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings
National National

Busy weekend for Camp keeps him second in Autosport National Driver Rankings

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.