Alfa ace McMahon up to third in Autosport National Driver Rankings

The 156 driver has been in dominant form in the 750 Motor Club's Alfa championship this year, winning every race, and this continued at Brands Hatch, where Alfas and Ferraris took centre stage for the annual Festival Italia event.

McMahon was once again unstoppable and his latest two victories gained him four places on the winners' table, but he's still six victories shy of runaway leader Cam Jackson.

Also on the rise over the weekend were father-and-son Mercedes-AMG GT3 racers Richard and Sam Neary.

Significant damage from a Spa startline crash left Team Abba in a race against time to have the car on the grid for the GT Cup event at Silverstone - and the Merc was readied just hours before the weekend.

But that didn't prevent a return to winning ways with each of the Nearys taking a sprint race victory and then combining to triumph in one of the enduros too, the Brabham BT62 of Ross Wylie and Paul Bailey denying them a clean sweep and the chance to rise even further up the leaderboard.

Instead, they now sit fourth and fifth, up from 10th and 11th last week.

The final change in the top 10 was courtesy of Jedi warrior Dan Gore. He took two Monoposto wins at Silverstone in his Mk6 machine - the second by just 0.009 seconds - to rise from 26th to eighth.

Others to improve included Harry Senior, the Caterham racer taking two 7 Race Series class successes at Silverstone to gain nine places to go 11th, while Dave Cockell added two more wins in his Escort in the Modified Fords category at Oulton Park to leapfrog 21 places up the order to 18th.

Elsewhere, a number of Irish drivers moved into the top 50 table this week, the most notable being Michael Cullen in 19th. He took a hat-trick of wins at Mondello Park, combining his continued Irish Strykers dominance with a win in the Fiesta ST category.

Another treble winner was former WRC2 competitor Robert Barrable in the Irish Legends series, taking him to 35th, while Shane Murphy won both of the combined SEAT Supercup Ireland and Irish Touring Car contests to snare 46th place.

Autosport's most successful national racers so far in 2021

Pos Driver (Car) Overall wins Class wins Total 1 Cam Jackson (Winkelmann WDF2/Brabham BT2) 17 0 17 2 Alistair Camp (Honda Civic EP3) 11 0 11 3 Barry McMahon (Alfa Romeo 156/Alfa Romeo Giulietta) 10 1 11 4 Richard Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 5 Sam Neary (Mercedes-AMG GT3) 10 0 10 6 Ollie Neaves (MGB GTV8) 10 0 10 7 Rod Birley (Ford Escort Cosworth WRC) 10 0 10 8 Dan Gore (Jedi Mk6) 9 0 9 9 Nic Grindrod (Citroen C1) 9 0 9 10 Jon Woolfitt (Spire GT-R) 8 1 9 11 Harry Senior (Caterham 7 SigMax) 7 2 9 12 Dave Griffin (BMW M3 E36) 4 5 9 13 Ben Short (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 8 0 8 14 Josh Steed (Ginetta G40 GT5) 8 0 8 15 Scott Parkin (Volkswagen Golf/Ford Focus 2.0 TDCI Zetec S/Ford Ka) 8 0 8 16 Brad Sheehan (BMW E46 M3) 8 0 8 17 Lewis Thompson (Caterham 310R) 8 0 8 18 Dave Cockell (Ford Escort Cosworth) 8 0 8 19 Michael Cullen (Stryker/Ford Fiesta ST) 8 0 8 20 Gary Prebble (Honda Civic EG/SEAT Leon Cupra 20v T) 5 3 8 21 John Davison (Lotus Elan S1/Lotus Elan 26R/Lotus Elite) 2 6 8 22 Michael Winkworth (Mini Se7en S) 0 8 8 23 Marc Warren (Ginetta G40 Cup) 0 8 8 24 Ben Stiles (Van Diemen RF82) 0 8 8 25 Jack Brewer (Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 26 Sam Smith (Mazda MX-5 Mk3/Mazda MX-5 Mk1) 7 0 7 27 Miles Rudman (Legends 34 Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 28 Adam Shepherd (Honda Civic Type R) 7 0 7 29 Niall Bradley (BMW E46 M3) 7 0 7 30 Oliver White (Medina Sport JL17K) 7 0 7 31 Andy Smith (March 783/March 742) 7 0 7 32 Sam Kirkpatrick (MG ZR 190) 7 0 7 33 Matt Bell (Radical SR3) 7 0 7 34 James Little (Ferrari F355 Challenge/Ferrari 458 Challenge) 7 0 7 35 Robert Barrable (Legends Ford Coupe) 7 0 7 36 Stefano Leaney (Dallara F317) 7 0 7 37 James Harridge (Maverick Vee) 3 4 7 38 Marcus Jewell (Lotus Cortina/Ford Capri) 1 6 7 39 David Drinkwater (BMW Compact) 0 7 7 40 Simon Orange (Ginetta G55) 0 7 7 41 Calum Lockie (March 717/Shelby Daytona Cobra/Jaguar E-type/Delahaye 135MS/Ford Falcon) 6 0 6 42 Simon Clark (Porsche Cayman S) 6 0 6 43 Steven Dailly (BMW E36 Compact 318Ti) 6 0 6 44 Callum Voisin (Ginetta G40 Junior) 6 0 6 45 Steve McDermid (MG ZR 170) 6 0 6 46 Shane Murphy (SEAT Leon) 6 0 6 47 Pete Sparrow (Citroen 2CV) 6 0 6 48 Alex Walker (Spectrum 011) 6 0 6 49 Ron Cumming (Nemesis Kit Car) 6 0 6 50 Theo Edgerton (Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport) 6 0 6 All car races in UK and Ireland are included except qualification/repechage, consolation and handicap races. No races in other countries. Class wins are only counted when there are at least six starters in the class. Only classes divided by car characteristics are included. Classes divided by driver characteristics such as ability, professional status, age, experience (for example rookie or Pro-Am classes) are not included. Where there is a tie, overall wins take precedence. Where there is still a tie, average grid size for a driver’s wins determines the order.