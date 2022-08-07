Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval

Andretti, 35, is the grandson of motorsports icon Mario Andretti.

Andretti competed full-time as an IndyCar driver from 2006 to 2020, winning twice. Since then, he has made one-off appearances in the Indianapolis 500, a race he has started 17 times.

Most recently, he earned the championship in Season 2 of Tony Stewart's six-week Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). He beat NASCAR veterans Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte to take the title.

But now he will take on NASCAR itself, making his debut in the Xfinity Series later this year during the playoffs. He will pilot the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Camaro at the Charlotte ROVAL.

The event takes place on 8 October, and serves as the cutoff race to the Round of 12.

The organisation, which debuted in 2021, has used a variety of drivers throughout the 2022 season. They include Jade Buford, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Kaz Grala, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr..

Reddick earned the Scott Borchetta-owned team their maiden victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

Marco will be the first member of the legendary Andretti family to start a national level NASCAR race since the late John Andretti took part in the 2010 Daytona 500.

Gibbs holds off Justin Allgaier for Michigan Xfinity win

Jim Utter

Gibbs, 19, dominated the final stage of Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway which remained caution-free, but his No. 54 Toyota did pick up a sizeable piece of debris on his grille on Lap 88 of 125.

Gibbs pulled up behind the lapped car of Blaine Perkins and the air quickly dislodged the debris and returned his engine temperature to normal.

After successfully navigating a round of green-flag pit stops, Gibbs was not seriously threatened for the lead and won by 1.160 seconds over Justin Allgaier.

The win is the fifth of the year for Gibbs and ninth of his career in just 39 starts.

“We had a very fast car. It’s awesome,” Gibbs said. “This style of racing also shows the strategy and pit stops as we got pretty spread out. My guys did a great job. My pit works so hard – I work out with them during the week. I see how hard they work.

“I just race week-in and week-out. People can get all excited and think they’re making a huge statement then they go to the playoffs and suck.”

Gibbs will make his third consecutive Cup Series start on Sunday filling in for Kurt Busch, who continues to recover from a concussion.