Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Download your apps
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Tickets TV Jobs Watch Shop
Previous / Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure
NASCAR News

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in October.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval

Andretti, 35, is the grandson of motorsports icon Mario Andretti.

Andretti competed full-time as an IndyCar driver from 2006 to 2020, winning twice. Since then, he has made one-off appearances in the Indianapolis 500, a race he has started 17 times.

Most recently, he earned the championship in Season 2 of Tony Stewart's six-week Superstar Racing Experience (SRX). He beat NASCAR veterans Ryan Newman and Bobby Labonte to take the title.

But now he will take on NASCAR itself, making his debut in the Xfinity Series later this year during the playoffs. He will pilot the No. 48 Big Machine Racing Chevrolet Camaro at the Charlotte ROVAL.

The event takes place on 8 October, and serves as the cutoff race to the Round of 12. 

The organisation, which debuted in 2021, has used a variety of drivers throughout the 2022 season. They include Jade Buford, Austin Dillon, Ty Dillon, Tyler Reddick, Kaz Grala, and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.. 

Reddick earned the Scott Borchetta-owned team their maiden victory at Texas Motor Speedway.

Marco will be the first member of the legendary Andretti family to start a national level NASCAR race since the late John Andretti took part in the 2010 Daytona 500.

Gibbs holds off Justin Allgaier for Michigan Xfinity win

Jim Utter

Gibbs, 19, dominated the final stage of Saturday’s race at Michigan International Speedway which remained caution-free, but his No. 54 Toyota did pick up a sizeable piece of debris on his grille on Lap 88 of 125.

Gibbs pulled up behind the lapped car of Blaine Perkins and the air quickly dislodged the debris and returned his engine temperature to normal.

After successfully navigating a round of green-flag pit stops, Gibbs was not seriously threatened for the lead and won by 1.160 seconds over Justin Allgaier.

The win is the fifth of the year for Gibbs and ninth of his career in just 39 starts.

“We had a very fast car. It’s awesome,” Gibbs said. “This style of racing also shows the strategy and pit stops as we got pretty spread out. My guys did a great job. My pit works so hard – I work out with them during the week. I see how hard they work.

“I just race week-in and week-out. People can get all excited and think they’re making a huge statement then they go to the playoffs and suck.”

Gibbs will make his third consecutive Cup Series start on Sunday filling in for Kurt Busch, who continues to recover from a concussion.

shares
comments
Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure
Previous article

Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
NASCAR slams Front Row Motorsports with massive penalties Pocono
Video Inside
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR slams Front Row Motorsports with massive penalties

NASCAR adds Chicago street course race to 2023 schedule
NASCAR Cup

NASCAR adds Chicago street course race to 2023 schedule

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Latest news

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval
NASCAR NASCAR

Marco Andretti to make NASCAR debut at Charlotte Roval

Marco Andretti will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut at the Charlotte Motor Speedway ROVAL in October.

Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure
NASCAR NASCAR

Kvyat "couldn’t see anything cooler than NASCAR" after F1 departure

Ex-Formula 1 racer Daniil Kvyat does not view a move to NASCAR as a career reset or restart, but for now it will be his primary focus.

Ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis
NASCAR NASCAR

Ex-F1 racer Daniil Kvyat to make NASCAR Cup debut at Indianapolis

Ex-Formula 1 driver Daniil Kvyat will make his NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in the first of three planned appearances this year.

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Elliott promoted to victory after Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified
NASCAR NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Pocono: Elliott promoted to victory after Hamlin, Kyle Busch disqualified

Chase Elliott has been promoted from third to first in the NASCAR Cup Series Pocono race, after both Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch were disqualified in a post-race car inspection.

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team Plus

The ex-F1 driver taking on NASCAR with a new team

Saddled with uncompetitive Minardi machinery, Tarso Marques didn't manage to score points in his three partial seasons of Formula 1. But now the Brazilian has the chance to show what he can do in NASCAR, and explains the story of his comeback with new Cup Series entrant Team Stange

Formula 1
Apr 13, 2022
The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car Plus

The early benefits and challenges of NASCAR's Next Gen car

NASCAR’s new stock car generation is encouraging an influx of fresh blood into its top tier. But there are concerns that parts are in short supply as the entire paddock tries to build up stocks at the same time

NASCAR
Feb 22, 2022
How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style Plus

How Penske's rookie sensation opened NASCAR's new era in style

After holding his nerve and hip-checking his team-mate on the run to the line, Austin Cindric made a perfect start to life as a full-timer in the NASCAR Cup Series by winning the Daytona 500. Here's how the Penske Ford man emerged first across the line in the first points-scoring race for the much-anticipated Next Generation cars

NASCAR
Feb 21, 2022
Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season Plus

Six key themes to follow in the 2022 NASCAR Cup season

There are plenty of uncertainties ahead of the 2022 NASCAR Cup season as an all-new fleet of cars take to the track for the first time. Ahead of this weekend's Daytona 500, our experts explain what you need to know

NASCAR
Feb 17, 2022
How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival Plus

How NASCAR had to learn a harsh lesson ahead of its Next Gen arrival

The NASCAR Cup kicks off with the Daytona 500 this weekend, but a major overhaul and a subsequent mountain of work has been required to be ready for the arrival of the Next Gen cars

NASCAR Cup
Feb 16, 2022
How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory Plus

How Larson took the long way round to NASCAR Cup glory

From villain to hero, Kyle Larson’s journey to the 2021 NASCAR Cup title comes straight from the Hollywood blockbuster scripts. While Larson had to reach his lifelong goal the hard way and go through a very public shaming after a ban for using a racial slur, his talents shone long before his name grabbed the headlines for both the right and the wrong reasons

NASCAR
Nov 10, 2021
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2022 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.