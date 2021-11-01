Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me
Motorsport Network
part of
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Download your apps
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
Previous / Kansas NASCAR: Larson takes win on emotional day for Hendrick Next / Martinsville NASCAR: Bowman wins after spinning Hamlin, Championship 4 set
NASCAR News

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash

By:

Denny Hamlin labelled Alex Bowman a "hack" after the pair collided in the race for the lead during Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series cutoff race at Martinsville Speedway.

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash

The two drivers were battling for the lead when they made contact on lap 494 of 501, sending Hamlin's #11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota spinning.

Bowman went on to win the race while Hamlin finished 24th, but the veteran still progressed to next week's Championship 4 title decider at Phoenix on points along with Chase Elliott, Martin Truex Jr and Kyle Larson.

Tensions boiled over after the checkered flag as Bowman prepared to do burnouts at the start/finish line following his fourth victory of the 2021 season. Hamlin went nose-to-nose with the #48 Hendrick Motorsports driver and displayed the middle finger before driving off.

Hamlin, who started from the rear after his car twice failed pre-race inspection and also served a pitlane speeding penalty in Stage 1, used his post-race interview to tear into Bowman.

"He's just a hack," he said as the crowd erupted into boos.

"Just an absolute hack. He gets his ass kicked by his team-mates every week.

"He's terrible, just terrible. He sees one opportunity, he takes it.

"He didn't want to race us there. We had a good, clean race.

"I moved up as high as I could on the racetrack to give him all the room I could, he still can't drive."

Hamlin confronted Bowman as he went to do a post-race burnout

Hamlin confronted Bowman as he went to do a post-race burnout

Photo by: Lesley Ann Miller / Motorsport Images

When asked about the boos from the crowd, Hamlin dismissed them.

"It's just Chase Elliott fans, man," said the 40-year-old, who is going for his first Cup Series title.

"They don't think straightly."

He then added that it doesn't bother him and he expects they will "boo the shit out of me next week, I can tell you that."

Bowman defended himself and claims there was no intent on his part.

"No, I just got loose underneath," he said.

"I'm not trying to drive underneath there and crash the guy.

"I got under him fair, under him clean.

"I just got sideways underneath him, spun him out. Hate to do that. Obviously unintentional. Part of short-track racing."

shares
comments

Related video

Kansas NASCAR: Larson takes win on emotional day for Hendrick
Previous article

Kansas NASCAR: Larson takes win on emotional day for Hendrick
Next article

Martinsville NASCAR: Bowman wins after spinning Hamlin, Championship 4 set

Martinsville NASCAR: Bowman wins after spinning Hamlin, Championship 4 set
Load comments
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in
NASCAR

Elliott wishes Harvick a "merry offseason" after Roval run-in

Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut
NASCAR Cup

Former Le Mans class winner Joey Hand to make Cup debut

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Denny Hamlin More
Denny Hamlin
Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement
NASCAR

Why Hamlin's Darlington win was a significant statement

Hamlin laments lack of Toyotas on NASCAR Cup grid for Daytona 500
NASCAR

Hamlin laments lack of Toyotas on NASCAR Cup grid for Daytona 500

Hamlin explains split duties as NASCAR driver and 23XI team co-owner
NASCAR

Hamlin explains split duties as NASCAR driver and 23XI team co-owner

Latest news

Martinsville NASCAR: Bowman wins after spinning Hamlin, Championship 4 set
NASCAR NASCAR

Martinsville NASCAR: Bowman wins after spinning Hamlin, Championship 4 set

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash
NASCAR NASCAR

Hamlin tears into "hack" Bowman after on-track NASCAR clash

Kansas NASCAR: Larson takes win on emotional day for Hendrick
NASCAR NASCAR

Kansas NASCAR: Larson takes win on emotional day for Hendrick

Hamlin: NASCAR needs "F1-style approach" to race weekends
Video Inside
NASCAR NASCAR

Hamlin: NASCAR needs "F1-style approach" to race weekends

Autosport Plus
Subscribe to PLUS
How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022 Plus

How NASCAR is gearing up for its "biggest change" in 2022

It’s not just Formula 1 that’s set for upheaval in 2022, as the NASCAR Cup Series adopts its Next Gen cars that will cast any in-built advantages aside and require teams to adopt a totally new way of operating. Far more than just a change of machinery, the new cars amount to a shift in NASCAR's core philosophy

NASCAR
Oct 12, 2021
Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR Plus

Why Bubba Wallace’s Talladega win is such a big moment for NASCAR

Bubba Wallace claimed his maiden NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega on Monday to become the first Black victor in the category since Wendell Scott in 1963. Both Wallace and Scott had faced obstacles and racism in their paths to their breakthrough wins, and NASCAR is trying to put it right with its range of diversity programmes

NASCAR
Oct 5, 2021
Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI Plus

Why NASCAR's most resilient driver has landed on his feet at 23XI

In a career that has had many ups and downs, Kurt Busch has been written off many times before. But facing career uncertainty after the sale of Chip Ganassi's NASCAR team, the 2004 Cup champion has found a new berth at Denny Hamlin and Michael Jordan's 23XI organisation - which underlines his enduring value

NASCAR
Aug 31, 2021
The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin Plus

The F1 nearly-man winding back the clock in NASCAR’s European cousin

A multiple F3000 race winner, Marc Goossens was on the precipice of making Formula 1 in the 1990s - but a lack of budget left him without a path to the promised land. Turning to an illustrious racing career in sportscars, Goossens left the endurance circuit to try his hand at racing stock cars - and now calls the NASCAR Euro Series home

NASCAR
Jul 1, 2021
Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR Plus

Why a British prospect is trying to make it in NASCAR

There has never been a full-time British driver in the NASCAR Cup. But Alex Sedgwick, who is rising through the stock car ranks, wants that to change and could be a trailblazer for European talents to reach the top echelons of the NASCAR ladder

NASCAR
Feb 28, 2021
How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport Plus

How Earnhardt’s death changed American motorsport

It's 20 years since legendary driver Dale Earnhardt Sr died at the Daytona 500, but the legacy of his crash continues today through the pioneering safety work done by NASCAR

NASCAR
Feb 18, 2021
The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021 Plus

The NASCAR subplots to keep an eye on in 2021

This weekend's Daytona 500 kickstarts a NASCAR Cup season that promises plenty of intrigue courtesy of new owners and a refreshed calendar. Here's what you need to know ahead of the new season

NASCAR
Feb 12, 2021
How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career Plus

How a second-chance NASCAR ace is rebuilding his career

From a disgraced NASCAR exile, Kyle Larson has been given a shot at redemption by the powerhouse Hendrick Motorsports squad. Replacing seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson is no easy billing, but Larson has every intention of repaying the team's faith

NASCAR
Feb 11, 2021
Subscribe to our newsletter
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.