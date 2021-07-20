Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

Keselowski, 37, has competed for Team Penske since he went full-time in the Cup Series in 2010.

In 2012, he delivered 'The Captain' his first Cup title and has won 34 races with the team, but after 12 seasons with the prestigious organisation, he has elected to move on from the team to accept a new challenge.

Initially, Keselowski looked to gain an ownership stake in Penske, which was not available with the way the team is structured.

Penske has already announced that Austin Cindric will take the Michigan native's seat in the #2 entry for next season.

Keselowski had previously owned the Brad Keselowski Racing team, which operated in the NASCAR Trucks Series on a part-time basis from 2008-2014 before going full-time for 2014-17, suspending its operations at the end of the year.

The one-time Cup champion said that his new venture with Roush Fenway will allow him to renew his "passion of team ownership", and hopes the team will be able to compete for titles.

“I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry,” said Keselowski.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Freightliner, Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Kohler Generators Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

“This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team.

"I am optimistic about what Jack [Roush], John [W. Henry, owner of Fenway Sports Group] and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car).

"Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”

Roush founded the team back in 1988 and has since won 137 Cup races along with two championships in 2003 and 2004.

“I’m truly excited about this partnership with Brad,” said co-owner Roush.

“I think it will bring a lot to the organisation, from not only Brad’s ability behind the wheel, but a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams.

"I’ve had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years, as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, moulding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport. I’ve always admired his resolve and determination.

"I’m very pleased that he has chosen to be a part of our organisation and I’m proud to partner with him moving into the future.”