Tickets Subscribe
Sign in
All me

Motorsport Network

TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs

Download your apps

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
TV Tickets Fashion Giorgio Piola Jobs
NASCAR Cup News

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

By:

Brad Keselowski will depart from Team Penske to join Roush Fenway Racing in 2022 as both a driver and co-owner at the NASCAR Cup outfit.

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

Keselowski, 37, has competed for Team Penske since he went full-time in the Cup Series in 2010.

In 2012, he delivered 'The Captain' his first Cup title and has won 34 races with the team, but after 12 seasons with the prestigious organisation, he has elected to move on from the team to accept a new challenge.

Initially, Keselowski looked to gain an ownership stake in Penske, which was not available with the way the team is structured.

Penske has already announced that Austin Cindric will take the Michigan native's seat in the #2 entry for next season.

Keselowski had previously owned the Brad Keselowski Racing team, which operated in the NASCAR Trucks Series on a part-time basis from 2008-2014 before going full-time for 2014-17, suspending its operations at the end of the year.

The one-time Cup champion said that his new venture with Roush Fenway will allow him to renew his "passion of team ownership", and hopes the team will be able to compete for titles.

“I am thrilled to be able to share the news about this next venture with my fans, peers, and the industry,” said Keselowski.

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Freightliner, Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Kohler Generators

Brad Keselowski, Team Penske, Ford Mustang Freightliner, Ryan Newman, Roush Fenway Racing, Ford Mustang Kohler Generators

Photo by: John Harrelson / NKP / Motorsport Images

“This presents an opportunity to continue my on-track success with a strong team and a long-term commitment, but also dive into my passion of team ownership where I know I can be an asset to the future of the team.

"I am optimistic about what Jack [Roush], John [W. Henry, owner of Fenway Sports Group] and I can accomplish together, especially with a new era for our sport on the horizon (with the Next Gen car).

"Our goal is to win races and compete for championships at NASCAR’s top level, and we plan to do just that.”

Roush founded the team back in 1988 and has since won 137 Cup races along with two championships in 2003 and 2004.

“I’m truly excited about this partnership with Brad,” said co-owner Roush.

“I think it will bring a lot to the organisation, from not only Brad’s ability behind the wheel, but a rejuvenation and fresh perspective across our teams.

"I’ve had the opportunity to watch Brad for a number of years, as he has fought and clawed his way up the ladder, moulding himself into a champion and one of the top drivers in our sport. I’ve always admired his resolve and determination.

"I’m very pleased that he has chosen to be a part of our organisation and I’m proud to partner with him moving into the future.”

shares
comments
Load comments

Trending

1
Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

7 h
2
Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

1 d
3
Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

1 h
4
Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

7 h
5
Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

1 d
Latest news
Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team
NAS

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

9m
Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
F1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

1 h
WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza
WEC

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza

2 h
Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative
EXTE

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative

3 h
Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods
GT

Porsche squad Frikadelli pulls Spa 24h entries after floods

3 h
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023
NASCAR

Hendrick extends Larson NASCAR contract to the end of 2023

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing
NASCAR

Chip Ganassi sells entire NASCAR team to Trackhouse Racing

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Trending Today

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash
Formula 1 Formula 1

The hidden consequences of Verstappen's British GP crash

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen
Formula 1 Formula 1

Ricciardo: Hamilton “went in too hot” but not to blame in clash with Verstappen

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver
Formula 1 Formula 1

Wolff: Hamilton is the opposite of a dirty F1 driver

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix
Formula 1 Formula 1

10 things we learned from F1’s 2021 British Grand Prix

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up
Formula 1 Formula 1

Verstappen questions why FP2 remains part of British GP format shake-up

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs
Formula 1 Formula 1

Tech: A look at Mercedes and Red Bull's F1 British GP floor designs

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022
Formula 1 Formula 1

Alfa Romeo could replace both Raikkonen and Giovinazzi in F1 for 2022

Latest news

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team
NASCAR Cup NASCAR Cup

Keselowski to become new driver/co-owner at Roush Fenway NASCAR Cup team

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year
Formula 1 Formula 1

Masi: FIA has had to "tuck F1 drivers' elbows in" this year

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza
WEC WEC

WRT has "regrets" about losing maiden WEC win at Monza

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative
Extreme E Extreme E

Rosberg XE team partners with UN on climate initiative

Subscribe to our newsletter

Autosport.com

Series

Motorsport Network

Contact us

© 2021 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.