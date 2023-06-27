Subscribe
Previous / Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun" Next / NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant"
NASCAR Cup / Chicago Street Course News

Jimmie Johnson withdraws from Chicago NASCAR race after family tragedy

Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson has withdrawn from the NASCAR Cup Series race at the Chicago Street Course.

Nick DeGroot
By:
Jimmie Johnson, LEGACY MOTOR CLUB, Club Wyndham Chevrolet Camaro

Johnson was set to make his fourth Cup start of the year, driving the No. 84 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet in the inaugural event. 

He ran the season-opening Daytona 500, COTA, and the Coke 600. Johnson was also a part of the Garage 56 NASCAR entry at the 24 Hours of Le Mans earlier this month.

The decision to bow out of the Chicago race comes following news of a terrible tragedy involving the family of Jimmie's wife of nearly 20 years, Chandra. Her parents Jack and Terry Janway, as well Chandra's 11-year-old nephew Dalton have all been killed in what police have said is a possible murder-suicide.

The shooting took place on Monday evening in Muskogee, Oklahoma.

As a result, Johnson has understandably withdrawn from this weekend's race with the team he co-owns releasing the following statement:

"Legacy Motor Club has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago.

"The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made."

Reacting to the news, NASCAR released a statement that added: "We are saddened by the tragic deaths of members of Chandra Johnson’s family.

"The entire NASCAR family extends its deepest support and condolences during this difficult time to Chandra, Jimmie and the entire Johnson and Janway families."

shares
comments

Carl Edwards: NASCAR return not the right thing to do "for fun"

NASCAR Chicago race will be everything from "insane" to "brilliant"
Nick DeGroot More
Nick DeGroot
Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"

Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"

NASCAR

Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream" Kobayashi: NASCAR debut will realise childhood "dream"

Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash

Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash

NASCAR

Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash Hamlin calls for Elliott suspension after NASCAR Charlotte crash

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

Plus
Plus
NASCAR

How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour How a NASCAR veteran landed a deserved farewell tour

More
Jimmie Johnson
How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Plus
Plus
Le Mans
24 Hours of Le Mans

How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return How NASCAR is aiming to thrill on its Le Mans return

Johnson: Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team "not where we wanted to be"

Johnson: Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team "not where we wanted to be"

NASCAR

Johnson: Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team "not where we wanted to be" Johnson: Legacy Motor Club NASCAR team "not where we wanted to be"

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

NASCAR Cup

Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule Jimmie Johnson adds COTA and Coke 600 to NASCAR Cup schedule

Latest news

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

F1 Formula 1

F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more F1 strategy explained: What’s an undercut, overcut, a DRS train and more

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

WRC WRC

UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot UK “unlikely” to secure 2024 WRC round, Argentina vying for Americas spot

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

Plus
Plus
F1 Formula 1

The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status The extreme dedication enabling F1’s elder statesmen to prolong elite status

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

F1 Formula 1
Austrian GP

FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce FIA tweaks F1 sprint qualifying tyres rules to avoid inters farce

Subscribe to our newsletter
Socials
Autosport.com
Series
Motorsport Network
Contact us
© 2023 Motorsport Network. All rights reserved.
Subscribe